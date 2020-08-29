Used 2018 Honda Pilot for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet Doral - Miami / Florida

Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Honda Pilot gives you everything you need an automobile to be. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Honda Pilot. A rare find these days. If you are looking for a stunning vehicle with an equally impressive entertainment package, look no further than this amazing ride. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Honda Pilot Touring. This Honda Pilot offers the most up-to-date navigation system available so you'll always know the most efficient route to where you are going. Knowledge is power and with the complete records of this pre-owned vehicle, you'll have the power to make a wise purchase. This pre-owned Honda Pilot looks like new with a clean interior that's been well-kept. The brand new set of tires means that you will be able to drive off the lot without hesitation. You can drive off in the Honda Pilot Touring feeling safe and confident with these new tires. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Honda Pilot Touring with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5FNYF5H92JB009271

Stock: JB009271

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-03-2020