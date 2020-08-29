Used 2018 Honda Pilot for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 13,897 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,995$3,741 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Doral - Miami / Florida
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Honda Pilot gives you everything you need an automobile to be. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Honda Pilot. A rare find these days. If you are looking for a stunning vehicle with an equally impressive entertainment package, look no further than this amazing ride. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Honda Pilot Touring. This Honda Pilot offers the most up-to-date navigation system available so you'll always know the most efficient route to where you are going. Knowledge is power and with the complete records of this pre-owned vehicle, you'll have the power to make a wise purchase. This pre-owned Honda Pilot looks like new with a clean interior that's been well-kept. The brand new set of tires means that you will be able to drive off the lot without hesitation. You can drive off in the Honda Pilot Touring feeling safe and confident with these new tires. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Pilot Touring with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF5H92JB009271
Stock: JB009271
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 55,824 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,994$4,113 Below Market
Hendrick Honda - Charlotte / North Carolina
Honda Certified Warranty, 2 Wheel Drive, Rear DVD Entertainment System, CARFAX 1-Owner. Third Row Seat, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Power Rear Liftgate, Local Trade, Fully Detailed and Inspected, Edmunds.com's review says "With ample power and respectable handling, the Pilot is among the athletes in the three-row SUV segment. It's a winner on mountain roads...". PRICE DROP FROM $27,995.HONDA TRUE CERTIFIED WARRANTY182-point inspection by factory-trained technicians on all Honda Certified vehicles, 7-year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty (from original in service date) , NO Deductible , HondaCare extended service plans are available for purchase, if desired, Vehicles purchased within the New Car Warranty period: Extends the Warranty to 4-years/48,000 miles, Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership, 24 Hour Roadside Assistance includes, towing, lock-out assistance, tire change and fuel delivery. SiriusXM free three-month trial on eligible factory equipped vehicles, Certified Warranty is transferable if vehicle is sold to a subsequent private owner, Vehicle History Report, Vehicles purchased after the New Vehicle Warranty expires: Honda adds 1-year/12,000-mile Warranty Leather Seats, Third Row Seating, Rear Entertainment DVD SystemMORE ABOUT OUR TEAMHendrick Honda in Charlotte, North Carolina has been recognized numerous times over many years for our dedication to quality service and community involvement. We have been certified Pre-Owned Champions in the Mid-Atlantic Zone for 21 consecutive years. Hendrick Honda has a newly renovated showroom with all the modern amenities. As part of Hendrick Automotive Group, we strive for excellence with every customer we encounter. We truly care to provide a world class buying experience.Pricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Pilot EX-L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF5H86JB000032
Stock: 28102A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- certified
2018 Honda Pilot EX21,595 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,857$2,434 Below Market
Goudy Honda - Alhambra / California
Honda Certified, 7 Years 100,000 Mile Warranty! This Obsidian Blue Pearl 2018 Honda Pilot EX might be just the SUV for you. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. It also includes Free Vehicle History Reports are available at Dealership and online. This vehicle also comes with 12,000 warranty miles and has been subjected to a rigorous, 182 -point inspection for condition and appearance. Complete with a sleek obsidian blue pearl exterior and a gray interior, this vehicle is in high demand. Call today to test it out! Honda Certified Pre-Owned program benefits: Vehicles less than six years old Less than 80,000 miles 182-point certification 12-Month* /12,000-Mile* Limited Warranty 7-Year*/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty Please contact us for more details, yours is waiting at Goudy Honda! Contact Information: Goudy Honda, 1400 w Main ST, Alhambra, CA, 91801, Phone: (626) 576-1114, E-mail: webleads@goudyhonda.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Pilot EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF5H31JB016126
Stock: 401786A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 12,879 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,000$2,652 Below Market
Coconut Point Honda - Estero / Florida
Used 2018 Honda Pilot Elite. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. CLEAN CARFAX, SERVICED BY HONDA CERTIFIED TECHNICIAN, 3rd ROW SEATING, LEATHER, HONDA CERTIFIED WARRANTY, ** 3rd Row Seating! **, ** Bought Here, Serviced Here, We Have All Records! **, ** Certified By Carfax- NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER! **, ** Factory Certified Pre-owned Vehicle! **, ** GPS Navigation! **, ** Moonroof! **, ** Rear Entertainment System! **, ** Rear View Back-Up Camera! **, ** We Deliver Anywhere! **, **PASSED DEALER INSPECTION**, Honda Website Certified, 10 Speakers, 20" Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4.334 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Information (BSI) System warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Headphones, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seats, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/HD Premium Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats. Odometer is 20521 miles below market average! 19/26 City/Highway MPGCertification Program Details: Once a Honda,always a Honda! Nothing compares to a Honda, except a Honda Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle. With HondaTrue Certified you get benefits that other programs can't match, like a certification process that delivers industry-leading accuracy, transparency and peace of mind. And Not Every Honda Makes The Cut!! All vehicles are under six years old with less than 80,000 miles and must also pass a 182-point vehicle inspection by a Certified Honda Factory Trained Technician.This Honda's CPO Warranty Coverage Includes: 12-month/12,000 mile Limited Warranty that extends the new vehicle bumper to bumper coverage of 48-months and 48,000 miles (whichever comes first) and starts after the new car warranty expires*. You also get the peace 7-year/100,000 mile Powertrain Limited Warranty starts from original date of new car warranty registration.During the 12-month/12,000 mile limited warranty period or for the 12 months after purchasing your new Certified Honda you will enjoy:-24-hour toll-free Roadside Assistance (valid in U.S. and Canada)-Emergency fuel delivery-Emergency lock-out service-First 2 Oil Changes are Complimentary!-24-hour Honda Dealer Locator-90 Day Free-Trial Sirius Radio Subscrition*12/12 is applicable only if new l
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Pilot Elite with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF6H08JB053587
Stock: JB053587P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 35,387 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$26,900$3,839 Below Market
Security Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Amityville / New York
You desire transportation thats as versatile and stylish as you, so climb inside our 2017 Honda Pilot EX-L! The interior offers a spacious and well-thought-out cabin has premium features including push button start, power liftgate, rear backup camera, power sunroof, Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity, remote keyless entry, available SiriusXM radio, remote start, power driver and passenger seats, heated front seats, touchscreen display, front dual-zone A/C, and so much more! Stop by or give us a call today before this one is gone!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Pilot EX-L with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF6H52JB018216
Stock: 49526
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
- certified
2018 Honda Pilot LX30,200 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,490$2,581 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Miami Lakes - Hialeah / Florida
3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Crystal Black Pearl Gray; Cloth Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX Buy Back Guarantee. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Honda Pilot. A rare find these days. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Honda Pilot LX is sure to sell fast. Better Price Better Warranty than New! Honda Certified Vehicle comes with an additional 7 year 100,000 mile warranty backed by the strength of American Honda. This vehicle has 1 owner with a clean car fax. Honda's Certification gives you more warranty than available on any new vehicle. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Pilot LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF5H17JB026030
Stock: JB026030
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- certified
2018 Honda Pilot EX29,925 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,874
Vandergriff Honda - Arlington / Texas
In order to ensure a safe experience for our customers, extended precautionary measures have been put in place. We are closely following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO), and local government to ensure sanitary conditions for our customers. Furthermore, we continue to offer conveniences that make it easy for you to shop from home.Recent Arrival!, 1-Owner Clean Carfax, Honda CPO, Honda Certified, Bluetooth, Backup camera, Alloy wheels, APPLE PLAY AND ANDROID AUTO INTEGRATION, Push button start with smart entry key, Blind Spot Information System, UNIT CURRENTLY GOING THROUGH RECONDITIONING PROCESS, PLEASE SEE DEALER, 18 Alloy Wheels, 7 Speakers, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Delay-off headlights, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Radio, Speed-Sensitive Wipers.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Certified. HondaTrue Certified Details:* 182 Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Warranty Deductible: $0* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance for the duration of the Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty. Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership. SiriusXM 90-Day Trial* Vehicle History* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Roadside Assistance2018 Honda Pilot EXWe offer several online shopping tools that enable our customers to complete the purchase process without visiting the dealership. You can value your trade, apply for financing, get accurate payment estimates and more on our website. We even offer a vehicle delivery option for your convenience. Many of our customers have already taken advantage of these options, and they remain available during this time. Please reach out to dealer for purchase options as they might vary.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Pilot EX with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF6H36JB065120
Stock: JB065120A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 25,945 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,698$2,052 Below Market
Herb Chambers Honda of Westborough - Westborough / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Honda Pilot includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. Additional Service completed: Oil Changed, Replaced Air Filter, Rear Differential Serviced, New Wiper Blades, 2 New Tires, Wheels Aligned, and Front Brakes Serviced for a Total Value of $1,706.40 BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. At Herb Chambers, we make sure you get a vehicle you can count on! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Back-Up Camera, Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Sunroof, Power Liftgate. CARFAX 1-Owner PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE 182-point inspection by factory-trained technicians on all Honda Certified vehicles, 7-year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty (from original in service date) , NO Deductible , HondaCare extended service plans are available for purchase, if desired, Vehicles purchased within the New Car Warranty period: Extends the Warranty to 4-years/48,000 miles, Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership, SiriusXM free three-month trial on eligible factory equipped vehicles, Certified Warranty is transferable if vehicle is sold to a subsequent private owner, Vehicle History Report, Vehicles purchased after the New Vehicle Warranty expires: Honda adds 1-year/12,000-mile Warranty EXPERTS ARE SAYING Edmunds.com explains 'With ample power and respectable handling .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Pilot EX-L with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF6H57JB026022
Stock: HW08690A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 27,714 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,995$2,106 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Margate - Margate / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Pilot EX-L with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF5H53JB000463
Stock: JB000463
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 30,323 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,350$2,231 Below Market
Puente Hills Mitsubishi - City of Industry / California
This Honda won't be on the lot long! It offers the latest in technological innovation and style. With just over 30,000 miles on the odometer, this 4 door sport utility vehicle prioritizes comfort, safety and convenience. Honda infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: 1-touch window functionality, an automatic dimming rear-view mirror, and air conditioning. A 3.5 liter V-6 engine pairs with a sophisticated 6 speed automatic transmission, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Pilot EX-L with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF5H58JB023933
Stock: PH1230B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-28-2020
- certified
2018 Honda Pilot Elite40,449 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,994$4,366 Below Market
Colonial Honda of Dartmouth - North Dartmouth / Massachusetts
: Colonial Honda of Dartmouth, Our sales teams will be available to assist you with your vehicle needs. For our valued sales customers shopping online, our sales staff will assist in any way remotely to ensure your vehicle needs can be met. Our sales team members are prepared to work with you on any finance needs and value your trade-in from your home or office. Highlights of this 2018 Honda Pilot include: Honda Certified. REDUCED FROM $33,591! PRICED TO MOVE $4,400 below NADA Retail! FUEL EFFICIENT 26 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Sunroof, NAV, 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, DVD, Panoramic Roof, Alloy Wheels, Quad Seats. WHY BUY FROM US: BUY WITH CONFIDENCE All our pre-owned vehicles receive a rigorous 152 Multi-Point inspection. 100% financing available to qualified customers.No payments for 45 days. Please call and arrange a hassle free test drive and ask for the vehicle portfolio including services records and Carfax. All online prices will be honored for 48 hours and are subject to change base on market days supply and demand. The vehicle must be paid in full the same day of the transaction and must finance at Colonial Honda SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE: 7-year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty (from original in service date) , 182-point inspection by factory-trained technicians on all Honda Certified vehicles, Vehicle History Report , NO Deductible , SiriusXM free three-month trial on eligible factory equipped vehicles, Vehicles purchased after the New Vehicle Warranty expires: Honda adds 1-year/12,000-mile Warranty, Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership, Certified Warranty is transferable if vehicle is sold to a subsequent private owner, HondaCare extended service plans are available for purchase, if desired, Vehicles purchased within the New Car Warranty period: Extends the Warranty to 4-years/48,000 miles Pricing analysis performed on 8/8/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Pilot Elite with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF6H01JB013223
Stock: 191595A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 04-30-2020
- certified
2018 Honda Pilot LX45,207 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,999$2,923 Below Market
Hare Honda - Avon / Indiana
CARFAX One-Owner. 2018 Honda Pilot LX **Another Hare Honda One-Owner Vehicle**, **All Wheel Drive**, **Bluetooth Connectivity**, **Push Button Start**, **Rear View Back Up Camera**, **3rd Row Seating**, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. **Great Cars at Great Prices from Great People! HARE CARES***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Pilot LX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF6H15JB047934
Stock: JB047934
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 31,211 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,650$2,359 Below Market
Sentry West Mazda - Shrewsbury / Massachusetts
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.LEATHER INTERIOR, Pilot Touring, 4D Sport Utility, AWD, Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Power moonroof.At Sentry West Lincoln Mazda we want you to know that all our vehicles are priced at a competitive value position to the market. We use an independent 3rd party software to research internet listings on all vehicles in the market so we can ensure that our prices are the most competitive out there. We do this simply so people choose us when they start searching for their next car.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2018 Honda Pilot Touring Black Honda Pilot 4D Sport Utility 3.5L V6 24V SOHC i-VTEC 9-Speed Automatic AWD Odometer is 2389 miles below market average! 19/26 City/Highway MPGCall for a test drive!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Pilot Touring with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF6H93JB012718
Stock: 9863P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 10,356 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,995$1,648 Below Market
Motorcars Toyota - Cleveland / Ohio
Here at Motorcars Toyota we are proud to follow a Velocity pricing model. VELOCITY pricing means you NEVER pay above market for a pre-owned vehicle at Motorcars Toyota. All of our inventory is priced to sell immediately with LIVE MARKET DATA that is updated daily. We know you have many options when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. That is why our goal is to be priced under market, provide you with all vehicle information from the comfort of your home, and make this a true HASSLE FREE experience.Recent Arrival! 2018 Honda Pilot EXThis Honda Pilot has many features and is well equipped including, **Priced FAR BELOW market with LIVE MARKET DATA to sell FAST**, Nationwide shipping is available!, Buy from the comfort of your own home!, Pilot EX, 3.5L V6 24V SOHC i-VTEC, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD. 4D Sport Utility Steel Sapphire Metallic AWD3.5L V6 24V SOHC i-VTEC 6-Speed Automatic 18/26 City/Highway MPG Certification Program Details: MOTORCARS CERTIFIED! Motorcars has taken this vehicle through a rigorous 100 point inspection process insuring it's quality, reliability and dependability. The Motorcars Certification gives you the added security of nationwide coverage for 7 years / 100,000 miles of limited Powertrain warranty coverage! (see dealer for complete details) As an added bonus, all Motorcars Certified + vehicles include two complimentary oil changes and tire rotations at our service department. Free of charge!Motorcars Toyota is located at 2950 Mayfield Rd. Please stop in and see us today or call is directly at (216) 265-5818!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Pilot EX with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF6H36JB067658
Stock: DT56918A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 18,650 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,297$2,767 Below Market
Lexus of Serramonte - Colma / California
Only 18,650 Miles! Scores 26 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Honda Pilot delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 18" Alloy, Wheels w/Machined Accents, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC).*This Honda Pilot Comes Equipped with These Options *Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P245/60R18 105H AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.* Stop By Today *Stop by Lexus of Serramonte located at 700 Serramonte Blvd, Colma, CA 94014 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Pilot EX-L with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF6H55JB052232
Stock: TJB052232
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 40,392 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$23,977$2,148 Below Market
Alm Mall Of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
*THE POWER OF DREAMS! 3rd ROW SEATS. REARVIEW CAMERA. KEYLESS ENTRY. KEYLESS START. STEERING WHEEL WITH AUDIO CONTROL. INDEPENDENT CLIMATE CONTROL. SATELLITE RADIO. BLUETOOTH CONNECTION. AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT. PANDORA APP. THIS 201 HONDA PILOT EX IS BLUE WITH GRAY INTERIOR! EQUIPPED WITH CRUISE CONTROL. DUAL AIR BAGS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. POWR WINDOWS.ALLOY WHEELS. FOG LAMPS. FOG LAMPS. REAR SPOILER. REAR DEFROST. REAR WIPER. UNIVERSAL GARAGE DOOR OPENER. TRACTION CONTROL. SECURITY SYSTEM AND MORE!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Pilot EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF5H38JB025339
Stock: JB025339
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-01-2020
- 29,852 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,000$2,297 Below Market
JL Freed Honda - Montgomeryville / Pennsylvania
Locally owned and very well taken care of. Sold & Serviced by our dealership since new. Clean CARFAX history report with great routine service history records. HondaTrue Certified!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Pilot EX-L with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF6H5XJB053036
Stock: H00983A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 50,952 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,725
AutoNation Honda South Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Crystal Black Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2018 Honda Pilot? This is it. This 2018 Honda Pilot comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Honda Pilot gives you everything you need an automobile to be. The 2018 Honda exterior is finished in a breathtaking Crystal Black Pearl, while being complemented by such a gorgeous Black interior. This color combination is stunning and absolutely beautiful! The look is unmistakably Honda, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Honda Pilot EX-L will definitely turn heads. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Pilot EX-L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF5H65JB001848
Stock: JB001848
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
- 2020 X2