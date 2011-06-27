Used 2015 Honda Pilot Consumer Reviews
4th and I'm afraid last Pilot
This is the 4th Pilot that we've owned and second Touring. An absolutely incredible machine with all the bells and whistles. Wish it had a heated steering wheel, but outside of that Honda nailed it. And then, not unlike most auto manufacturers, they went too far and ruined the Pilot with the 2016 and 2017. I hear that more big changes are in store for the 2018, which means it's going to be very unlikely that I buy a 5th Pilot in the future. If you want a 2015 before they're gone you better move fast and be prepared to pay a pretty penny for it as well as the Dealers can't keep them on the lot. I had a Dealer friend of mine notify me of the one that I just bought as soon as they took it in on trade, ran down there with Momma and bought it immediately. Glad I did. 2015's with 20kish miles are hard to find!!!
one year of ownership
Was really torn between last of the 2015's vs. new 2-16 redesign.... Saved some$$$ and went with the 2015. After reading all the issues with the transmission, touchscreen, radio probs of the 2016 glad I did. No issues as of yet. Had an anchor seat cover come loose and that is it (glued back in) It is a famiiy hauler...very smooth on the highway. tracks straight and true easy family cruiser. BIg, boxy and bulky - tough to find anymore. Love the true center console. great sound system, rear dvd, and no touchscreen crap - true knobs to turn!!! So far so good.
Blue Smoothy
I always wanted a Pilot, but could't justify the cost, but I finally made the plunge and love it. Sure, I looked at the 2015 Highlander and almost spent a few grand more to get the latest tech, and maybe in retro spec I should have, but the family and I love our Pilot and how it gets us around in our daily lives. The DVD player for the eight and twelve year olds are a must. Great MPG and my wife and I love how it glides down the road. Would buy another one. One crazy thing though... I had all four brake calipers rust, just surface, and Rivertown Honda replaced them under warranty without more than a "Hey guys what do you think of this." Cant say enough about how easy that was and a new 2015 Civic for the day without charge. Thanks Honda and Rivertown Honda of Grandville, MI.
A Very Good Value Three Row SUV
A really super vehicle. Very smooth ride . Very quiet cabin, including at highway speeds. Plenty of power (although I have not been towing) and good automatic shifter. Some great deals available (I was helped get an excellent price through edmunds Price Promise) - Breakaway Honda in Greenville SC made this one of the easiest car purchases I have ever made.
Long time Honda owner not so happy
Purchased a 2015 Pilot EX-L thinking it would have better build quality than the other vehicles that looked sharper and had other nice features. After a few weeks of driving my new Pilot I'm really disappointed. Door gasket rubs all the time, noises in the dash, back hatch squeaks every time it opens. Gaps in panels on the outside. Engine rattles when running on 4-3 cylinders. Honda are all we purchase but this one....not so happy of a Honda experience. Update, have had left front wheel bearing replaced and the vehicle has many rattles and squeaks. Im now hearing a little louder noise coming from the back, im hoping its not another bearing. My son got in the car the other day hit the door gasket and the entire gasket came loose and dropped on his head.
