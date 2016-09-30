Used 2009 Honda Pilot for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Broadway - Littleton / Colorado

Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Formal Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2009 Honda Pilot Touring is offered by AutoNation Chrysler Jeep South Broadway. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Gone are the days of SUVs being the size of a tank and handling like one. This Honda Pilot is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Honda Pilot Touring that you won't find in your average vehicle. This vehicle comes with 4WD for better traction on unstable surfaces, like snow and dirt to give you the edge over anything you might encounter on the road. Give your passengers the best ride ever with a premium entertainment package. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Honda Pilot Touring is in a league of its own If, upon choosing the road less traveled you find yourself lost, relax and remember this beautiful car has navigation. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. If you're looking for world-class speed, acceleration, cornering and handling, don't blink because you'll miss this truly amazing automobile. This wonderfully appointed vehicle comes equipped with the options and features every driver craves. Finding a pre-owned vehicle with flawless paint is a rare find, but you've done just that. The paint on this Honda Pilot Touring is flawless; no scratches, no blemishes, no need to spend extra money on touch ups. This incredibly rare Honda Pilot Touring is a work of art and is the type of vehicle a true automotive aficionado will appreciate for a lifetime. More information about the 2009 Honda Pilot: Each style is available with 2-wheel drive or an advanced 4-wheel drive system that includes Variable Torque Management (VTM-4). However, the true value and strength of the Honda Pilot lies with its roomy interior. The redesigned interior adds an additional 2 inches of legroom to the 3rd row, possibly providing a rarity in its class: true 8-passenger seating. More impressively, the Pilot boasts 87.0 cu ft of cargo space when there aren't passengers to fill those seats. The addition of the new luxury Touring class may prove to be a boon to value-minded customers. This model sets itself apart with A competitively priced mid-size SUV centered on fuel efficiency without sacrificing a spacious interior. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Honda Pilot Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5FNYF489X9B015244

Stock: 9B015244

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-11-2020