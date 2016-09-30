Used 2009 Honda Pilot for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 131,178 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,999$2,411 Below Market
J & K Auto - Saint Bonifacius / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Honda Pilot EX-L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF48609B021768
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 185,838 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,100$1,507 Below Market
Wally's Wholesale - Manakin Sabot / Virginia
We can finance you Guarranteed! Just in dependable... Transportation in the snow and year round. This Honda Pilot Has lots of life and plenty of get up and go. features: Air Conditioning; Power Windows; Power Locks; Power Steering; Tilt Wheel; AM/FM CD/MP3; Satellite; AM/FM CD/DVD; Immobilizer; Keyless Entry; Alarm; Daytime Running Lights; Dual Front Airbags; Side Airbags; Head Airbags; Rear Head Airbags; Active Seatbelts; All Wheel ABS; Power Sun/Moon Roof
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Honda Pilot EX-L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF48559B039268
Stock: 098005
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,955 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,950$1,587 Below Market
World Volkswagen of Neptune - Neptune / New Jersey
Yes we're Open and Delivering Vehicles daily. Please call or e-mail to make an appointment 732-922-1500.2009 Honda Pilot EX Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Nimbus Gray Metallic 4WD 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC VCM 24V Odometer is 27351 miles below market average!4WD, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4.312 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM/6-Disc In-Dash Audio System, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, XM Satellite Radio, 4WD.Call us today at 732-922-1500 to schedule a demo drive of a lifetime or check out our other vehicles at www.worldvw.com. Free vehicle Carfax history report provided.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Honda Pilot EX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF48449B001683
Stock: V9562A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 112,702 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995$1,337 Below Market
Knockout Deals Auto Sales - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
1 Owner loaded with factory navigation, Clean carfax , rear view camera , DVD Player , 3rd row seats , grey leather heated seats , This vehicle had one previous owner. A mini spare tire is included with this vehicle. The car was previously owned by a non smoker. The battery is in excellent condition. The brakes are in great condition. The transmission shifts very smoothly. This vehicle has no previous collision damage. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. The tires are slightly worn with about 75% of tread life left.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Honda Pilot Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF48999B054990
Stock: 254
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 207,447 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$3,999$3,494 Below Market
Sell's Auto Center - Saint Cloud / Minnesota
PUBLIC NOTICE: This vehicle will go to the AUCTION or be sold to a WHOLESALER in 10 days. We are offering it to the public at a WHOLESALE COST!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Honda Pilot EX-L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF48609B031393
Stock: 9B031393
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 183,115 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,499
Car N Drive - Bordentown / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Honda Pilot EX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF48419B052090
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 162,823 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995$711 Below Market
Cincinnati Used Auto Sales - Cincinnati / Ohio
THIS 4WD 2009 HONDA PILOT EX-L IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION IN AND OUT! THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH/ 4500 MILE WARRANTY! ASK ABOUT OUR GREAT FINANCING OPTIONS! THIRD ROW SEATING! RIDES AND DRIVES GREAT LIKE NEW! HURRY IN THIS GREAT DEAL WON'T LAST LONG! FOR MORE GREAT DEALS AND IMAGES OF THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE VISIT US AT WWW.CINCINNATIUSEDAUTOSALES.COM! ASK FOR JUSTIN, ZACK, OR TROY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Honda Pilot EX-L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF48509B038724
Stock: 14047
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 171,681 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995$628 Below Market
Luther Hopkins Honda - Hopkins / Minnesota
: This vehicle has passed a Safety Inspection and is sold AS IS with No Warranty. Maintained Service at Luther Hopkins Honda! Extra Clean. Sterling Gray Metallic exterior and Black interior, EX-L trim. WAS $9,995, $400 below Kelley Blue Book! Third Row Seat, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, Four Wheel Drive, Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, IIHS Top Safety Pick, newCarTestDrive.com explains On the road, the Honda Pilot feels balanced, with sufficient power and brakes, decent ride quality and handling., Maintained Service at Luther Hopkins Honda! 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. AND MORE! DISCOVER THE LUTHER ADVANTAGE: The Luther Advantage is designed to make buying-and driving-a vehicle from the Luther dealerships a pleasant and convenient experience. From the peace of mind that comes with the Free CARFAX Reports & Clean Title Guarantee on pre-owned vehicles, as well as providing Luther customers with full range of valuable discounts at participating Holiday Station stores including 10 cents off a gallon, $6 for The Works car wash among other advantages. As much as we like satisfying customers, we like keeping them even more. EXPERTS REPORT: On the road, decent ride quality and handling. -newCarTestDrive.com. Car and Driver Editors Choice. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Honda Pilot EX-L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF48549B051444
Stock: 200756B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 139,848 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995$715 Below Market
Northwest Auto Mall - Spencerport / New York
The all-new 2009 Honda Pilot updates its current lineup with new exterior and interior styling along with a more powerful and more efficient V6 engine that features Variable Cylinder Management (VCM). This new fuel management system not only increases fuel economy but also manages increase both horsepower and torque from the 2008 version. Free Carfax report for all vehicles! All vehicles come with a 30-day 1000 mile warranty directly from the dealership. Low mileage vehicles get an even longer warranty!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Honda Pilot EX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF48499B030063
Stock: 11811
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 133,497 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,995$504 Below Market
Auto Member - Leesburg / Virginia
Welcome to AutoMember. We have the biggest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices. Ask us about free *Member for life* program. You will not be disappointed. GREAT DEAL!!! VA SAFETY INSPECTED. FREE VA EMISSION AND STATE INSPECTION FOR LIFE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. CARFAX BUYBACK GUARANTEE. For great deals call Auto Member at 703.669.4848
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Honda Pilot EX-L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF486X9B029926
Stock: DC119653
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,282 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,990$218 Below Market
Brunswick Auto Mart - Brunswick / Ohio
CARFAX 1-Owner. Formal Black exterior and Gray interior. EPA 22 MPG Hwy/16 MPG City! Sunroof, NAV, 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, DVD, Power Liftgate, Tow Hitch, Alloy Wheels, 4x4. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. Honda PILOT: UNMATCHED QUALITY: CARFAX 1-Owner. Qualifies for CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. KEY FEATURES ON THIS PILOT INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Navigation, DVD, Power Liftgate MP3 Player, Sunroof, 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry. Honda Touring with Formal Black exterior and Gray interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 250 HP at 5700 RPM*. THE Honda PILOT IS BEST IN CLASS: "The Pilot is among our favorite three-row family haulers. It does everything well, with a spacious interior and a solid chassis that feels like it's crafted from I-beams." -- Car and Driver. IIHS Top Safety Pick. Great Gas Mileage: 22 MPG Hwy. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Brunswick Auto Mart is a Toyota, Chrysler, Dodge, RAM, Jeep, Mazda, Volkswagen and Subaru dealership, also 300+ well conditioned low mileage pre-owned and certified vehicles we are proud to offer you the highest quality in sales and service in the Cleveland and Akron Ohio area. Prices may be in lieu of special financing. Please contact dealership to confirm pricing. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Honda Pilot Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF48939B014906
Stock: T202418A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 143,581 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,987
BMW of Atlantic City - Egg Harbor Township / New Jersey
We are excited to offer this 2009 Honda Pilot. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Honda Pilot EX-L defines excellence in an SUV. It has the convenience of limitless boundaries paired with city sophistication. With 4WD, you can take this 2009 Honda Pilot EX-L to places roads don't go. It's all about the adventure and getting the most enjoyment out of your new ride. You can tell this 2009 Honda Pilot has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 143,548mi and appears with a showroom shine. More information about the 2009 Honda Pilot: Each style is available with 2-wheel drive or an advanced 4-wheel drive system that includes Variable Torque Management (VTM-4). However, the true value and strength of the Honda Pilot lies with its roomy interior. The redesigned interior adds an additional 2 inches of legroom to the 3rd row, possibly providing a rarity in its class: true 8-passenger seating. More impressively, the Pilot boasts 87.0 cu ft of cargo space when there aren't passengers to fill those seats. The addition of the new luxury Touring class may prove to be a boon to value-minded customers. Interesting features of this model are A competitively priced mid-size SUV centered on fuel efficiency without sacrificing a spacious interior. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Honda Pilot EX-L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF48569B055995
Stock: 9B055995
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 149,439 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,988$969 Below Market
McDaniels Volkswagen - Columbia / South Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Honda Pilot EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF38579B028587
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 137,346 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,991$282 Below Market
Brown Brothers Automotive - Mesa / Arizona
With a spacious cabin and excellent performance, our 2009 Honda Pilot EX-L in gorgeous Nimbus Gray Metallic was designed with your busy lifestyle in mind. Motivated by a 3.5 Liter V6 that delivers 250hp while tethered to a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive SUV delivers fantastic acceleration while earning near 23mpg on the open road. Prepare to be impressed by this family-friendly vehicle that turns heads with great-looking alloy wheels and roof rails. The EX-L cabin greets you with supportive leather seating, power accessories, and a multi-function steering wheel. With ample cargo space, multi-zone AC, and an impressive stereo system with an auxiliary audio input and CD player, every passenger will be kept happy in this comfortable ride! Honda packed the Pilot with safety features to give you peace of mind when you hit the road. With hill start assist, multiple airbags, ABS, stability and traction controls, and more, you will be protected in this stylish EX-L. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Honda Pilot EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF385X9B017017
Stock: BB6192
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 104,461 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,295$414 Below Market
Mungenast St Louis Acura - Manchester / Missouri
CLEAN CARFAX!, Local Trade, 3rd Row!, 4WD!, Great Service History!, Navigation, Sunroof, DVD, Back up camera, Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth, A/V remote, Alloy wheels, AM/FM/6-Disc In-Dash Premium Audio System, Entertainment system, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Headphones, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Rear air conditioning, Remote keyless entry. Odometer is 55540 miles below market average! 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC VCM 24VYour purchase includes a coupon booklet valued at over $2500 that includes offers on service, detailing and more on ALL New and Used vehicles. 28-time Precision Award winning Acura Dealership - MOST in the Country!!! Ask about the Mungenast Difference...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Honda Pilot Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF48919B007873
Stock: D8990Q
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 114,164 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,711$880 Below Market
Serra Toyota of Traverse City - Traverse City / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Honda Pilot EX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF48469B046849
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 198,882 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,751
AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Arapahoe - Englewood / Colorado
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Arapahoe's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2009 Honda Pilot Touring with 198,882mi. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Want more room? Want more style? This Honda Pilot Touring is the vehicle for you. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2009 Honda Pilot Touring is the perfect example of the modern luxury. Handle any terrain with ease thanks to this grippy 4WD. Whether you're on a slick pavement or exploring the back country, you'll be able to do it with confidence. The Honda Pilot Touring does not disappoint, and even comes with an Entertainment Package that will impress even the most apprehensive buyer. You'll definitely want to check out this Honda. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Honda Pilot Touring. This vehicle comes with a navigation system. That doesn't mean you won't get lost. But it does mean you won't stay lost. More information about the 2009 Honda Pilot: Each style is available with 2-wheel drive or an advanced 4-wheel drive system that includes Variable Torque Management (VTM-4). However, the true value and strength of the Honda Pilot lies with its roomy interior. The redesigned interior adds an additional 2 inches of legroom to the 3rd row, possibly providing a rarity in its class: true 8-passenger seating. More impressively, the Pilot boasts 87.0 cu ft of cargo space when there aren't passengers to fill those seats. The addition of the new luxury Touring class may prove to be a boon to value-minded customers. Strengths of this model include A competitively priced mid-size SUV centered on fuel efficiency without sacrificing a spacious interior. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Honda Pilot Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF48999B002419
Stock: 9B002419
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 163,036 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,787
AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Broadway - Littleton / Colorado
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Formal Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2009 Honda Pilot Touring is offered by AutoNation Chrysler Jeep South Broadway. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Gone are the days of SUVs being the size of a tank and handling like one. This Honda Pilot is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Honda Pilot Touring that you won't find in your average vehicle. This vehicle comes with 4WD for better traction on unstable surfaces, like snow and dirt to give you the edge over anything you might encounter on the road. Give your passengers the best ride ever with a premium entertainment package. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Honda Pilot Touring is in a league of its own If, upon choosing the road less traveled you find yourself lost, relax and remember this beautiful car has navigation. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. If you're looking for world-class speed, acceleration, cornering and handling, don't blink because you'll miss this truly amazing automobile. This wonderfully appointed vehicle comes equipped with the options and features every driver craves. Finding a pre-owned vehicle with flawless paint is a rare find, but you've done just that. The paint on this Honda Pilot Touring is flawless; no scratches, no blemishes, no need to spend extra money on touch ups. This incredibly rare Honda Pilot Touring is a work of art and is the type of vehicle a true automotive aficionado will appreciate for a lifetime. More information about the 2009 Honda Pilot: Each style is available with 2-wheel drive or an advanced 4-wheel drive system that includes Variable Torque Management (VTM-4). However, the true value and strength of the Honda Pilot lies with its roomy interior. The redesigned interior adds an additional 2 inches of legroom to the 3rd row, possibly providing a rarity in its class: true 8-passenger seating. More impressively, the Pilot boasts 87.0 cu ft of cargo space when there aren't passengers to fill those seats. The addition of the new luxury Touring class may prove to be a boon to value-minded customers. This model sets itself apart with A competitively priced mid-size SUV centered on fuel efficiency without sacrificing a spacious interior. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Honda Pilot Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF489X9B015244
Stock: 9B015244
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Honda Pilot searches:
