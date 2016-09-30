Used 2009 Honda Pilot for Sale Near Me

  • 2009 Honda Pilot EX-L in White
    used

    2009 Honda Pilot EX-L

    131,178 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,999

    $2,411 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Honda Pilot EX-L in Gray
    used

    2009 Honda Pilot EX-L

    185,838 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,100

    $1,507 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Honda Pilot EX in Gray
    used

    2009 Honda Pilot EX

    104,955 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,950

    $1,587 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Honda Pilot Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Honda Pilot Touring

    112,702 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,995

    $1,337 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Honda Pilot EX-L in Black
    used

    2009 Honda Pilot EX-L

    207,447 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $3,999

    $3,494 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Honda Pilot EX in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Honda Pilot EX

    183,115 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,499

    Details
  • 2009 Honda Pilot EX-L in Dark Red
    used

    2009 Honda Pilot EX-L

    162,823 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,995

    $711 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Honda Pilot EX-L
    used

    2009 Honda Pilot EX-L

    171,681 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    $628 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Honda Pilot EX in Silver
    used

    2009 Honda Pilot EX

    139,848 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    $715 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Honda Pilot EX-L in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Honda Pilot EX-L

    133,497 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,995

    $504 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Honda Pilot Touring in Black
    used

    2009 Honda Pilot Touring

    93,282 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,990

    $218 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Honda Pilot EX-L in White
    used

    2009 Honda Pilot EX-L

    143,581 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,987

    Details
  • 2009 Honda Pilot EX-L
    used

    2009 Honda Pilot EX-L

    149,439 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,988

    $969 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Honda Pilot EX-L in Gray
    used

    2009 Honda Pilot EX-L

    137,346 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,991

    $282 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Honda Pilot Touring in Dark Red
    used

    2009 Honda Pilot Touring

    104,461 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,295

    $414 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Honda Pilot EX
    used

    2009 Honda Pilot EX

    114,164 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,711

    $880 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Honda Pilot Touring in Silver
    used

    2009 Honda Pilot Touring

    198,882 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,751

    Details
  • 2009 Honda Pilot Touring in Black
    used

    2009 Honda Pilot Touring

    163,036 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,787

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,419 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Honda Pilot

Read recent reviews for the Honda Pilot
See all 199 reviews
No Honda Reliability
vq35de1,09/29/2014
EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
This car has a lot going for it, it's comfortable, has tons of interior storage, seats eight comfortably, etc.... BUT, we have had a lack of reliability including a transmission sensor and now the engine. Look into the Honda VCM V6 problems. The cylinder shut off system ends of fouling the plugs leading to a million warning lights and a trip to the dealer. The "fix" is to replace your plugs or short block depending on how bad things got. There doesn't seem to be a fix, just a band-aid. Now I'm going to have to trade her in way before I planned because once the extended warranty is up I don't want to pay the maintenance. Update 9/30/2016. I kept the car and the problem has not come back. I think this is only because the car is never in eco mode for long. If you drive a lot of hwy miles you may have more problems. Sold it after second major engine surgery requiring new piston rings.
Report abuse
