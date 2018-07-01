Used 2015 Honda Pilot for Sale Near Me

  • 2015 Honda Pilot EX-L in Black
    used

    2015 Honda Pilot EX-L

    104,377 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,500

    $3,499 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Honda Pilot EX-L in Black
    used

    2015 Honda Pilot EX-L

    108,535 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,000

    $3,123 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Honda Pilot EX-L in Gray
    used

    2015 Honda Pilot EX-L

    85,861 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,995

    $3,001 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Honda Pilot SE in Black
    used

    2015 Honda Pilot SE

    90,626 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,924

    Details
  • 2015 Honda Pilot LX in Gray
    used

    2015 Honda Pilot LX

    85,920 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,991

    $1,408 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Honda Pilot SE in Gray
    used

    2015 Honda Pilot SE

    89,745 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,994

    $2,280 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Honda Pilot EX-L in Silver
    used

    2015 Honda Pilot EX-L

    100,552 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,888

    $2,409 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Honda Pilot EX-L in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Honda Pilot EX-L

    124,072 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,195

    $775 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Honda Pilot EX-L in Silver
    used

    2015 Honda Pilot EX-L

    70,521 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,950

    $2,452 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Honda Pilot EX-L in Black
    used

    2015 Honda Pilot EX-L

    102,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,998

    $1,206 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Honda Pilot Touring in Black
    used

    2015 Honda Pilot Touring

    77,460 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,995

    $1,892 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Honda Pilot EX-L in White
    used

    2015 Honda Pilot EX-L

    103,379 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,140

    $1,950 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Honda Pilot EX-L in Black
    used

    2015 Honda Pilot EX-L

    70,645 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,500

    $2,213 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Honda Pilot LX in Black
    used

    2015 Honda Pilot LX

    69,006 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,459

    $1,272 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Honda Pilot EX in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Honda Pilot EX

    54,205 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,499

    Details
  • 2015 Honda Pilot Touring in Black
    used

    2015 Honda Pilot Touring

    81,455 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,054

    $1,302 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Honda Pilot EX-L in White
    used

    2015 Honda Pilot EX-L

    131,175 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,995

    $993 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Honda Pilot EX-L in White
    used

    2015 Honda Pilot EX-L

    117,881 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,950

    $1,014 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Honda Pilot

Overall Consumer Rating
4.229 Reviews
  • 5
    (52%)
  • 4
    (28%)
  • 3
    (14%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (3%)
4th and I'm afraid last Pilot
Bob,01/07/2018
Touring w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
This is the 4th Pilot that we've owned and second Touring. An absolutely incredible machine with all the bells and whistles. Wish it had a heated steering wheel, but outside of that Honda nailed it. And then, not unlike most auto manufacturers, they went too far and ruined the Pilot with the 2016 and 2017. I hear that more big changes are in store for the 2018, which means it's going to be very unlikely that I buy a 5th Pilot in the future. If you want a 2015 before they're gone you better move fast and be prepared to pay a pretty penny for it as well as the Dealers can't keep them on the lot. I had a Dealer friend of mine notify me of the one that I just bought as soon as they took it in on trade, ran down there with Momma and bought it immediately. Glad I did. 2015's with 20kish miles are hard to find!!!
Report abuse
