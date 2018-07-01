Used 2015 Honda Pilot for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Honda South Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas

Sun/Moonroof 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Crystal Black Pearl Gray; Fabric Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2015 Honda Pilot SE is offered by AutoNation Honda South Corpus Christi. This Honda includes: CRYSTAL BLACK PEARL *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Honda Pilot gives you everything you need an automobile to be. Most vehicles are equipped to get you and your passengers from A to B in comfort and style. The Honda Pilot SE makes that trip more entertaining thanks its premium entertainment package. More information about the 2015 Honda Pilot: The Honda Pilot is a boxy crossover utility vehicle that focused toward interior passenger space. It features three roomy rows of seating, yet it also incorporates the ruggedness of traditional SUVs. The Pilot's upright body makes it one of the most useful and versatile vehicles in this size class, versus models like the Toyota Highlander, Ford Explorer and Nissan Pathfinder. The Pilot's low cargo floor and flat-folding seats allow both ease of loading and interior flexibility of people and gear. According to Honda, the Pilot is the most fuel-efficient 8-passenger SUV, and it's one of the most fuel-efficient vehicles with three rows of seating. Towing capability is also better than typical for a crossover; it's rated to tow up to 4,500 pounds. This model sets itself apart with ride and handling, responsive powertrain, three rows of seating, Spacious interior, and reconfigurable seating layout All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Honda Pilot SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5FNYF3H39FB034563

Stock: FB034563

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-22-2020