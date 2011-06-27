  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Pilot
  4. Used 2013 Honda Pilot
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(60)
Appraise this car

2013 Honda Pilot Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable ride
  • roomy third-row seat
  • above-average fuel economy, useful interior storage areas.
  • Disappointing braking distances
  • some cheap interior plastics
  • cumbersome to drive.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
Honda Pilot for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
List Price Range
$11,500 - $19,944
Used Pilot for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Honda Pilot disappoints behind the wheel, but its supreme utility shouldn't be ignored.

Vehicle overview

The midsize crossover segment is riddled with choices, many of them newer and better performing than the 2013 Honda Pilot. But as per Honda's usual approach, the Pilot's overall package makes it worthy of consideration.

For starters, the Pilot's interior is huge, befitting the minivan alternative that midsize crossovers have become for many. Its surprisingly spacious third-row seating makes it possible for as many as eight occupants to travel in comfort. Performance from the Pilot's V6 is sluggish and the five-speed automatic transmission is definitely a step behind just about everybody. On the upside, the Pilot's fuel economy is at the top of the class. A similar trade-off is at work for the 2013 Pilot's soft handling: For putting up with sleepy responses, you get a supremely cushioned ride.

We also like the 2013 Pilot's utility. The crossover's boxy sheet metal isn't likely to set many (or any) hearts aflame, but the high roof line means backseaters have plenty of headroom. And with the rear seats dropped, those mammoth Costco and Home Depot loads are sucked in with ease. Up front, the Pilot gives you two perfectly positioned cupholders and enough storage spots to handle just about anything else you throw its way. Short of a minivan, there aren't many utility vehicles that can easily swallow as much cargo and people as the 2013 Pilot.

That said, there are other choices out there. The Pilot's interior quality is still disappointing. One need look no further than to the 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe or 2013 Nissan Pathfinder to find markedly more appealing interior treatments. And if more engaging performance is your thing, the Ford Flex or 2013 Mazda CX-9 would certainly be better choices. Overall, though, the formidable blend of utility and efficiency -- not to mention Honda's top-notch reliability reputation -- virtually demand that buyers take a look at what the 2013 Honda Pilot brings to the party.

2013 Honda Pilot models

The 2013 Honda Pilot is a midsize crossover sold in four trim levels: LX, EX, EX-L and Touring.

The 2013 Pilot's base LX trim comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, full power accessories, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, tri-zone automatic climate control, 60/40-split second- and third-row seats, an 8-inch center display screen, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a rearview camera and a seven-speaker sound system with a CD player, a USB/iPod interface and an auxiliary audio jack.

The Pilot EX adds 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, heated mirrors (AWD models) and an eight-way power driver seat (with two-way power lumbar adjustment).

Moving to the Pilot EX-L brings leather upholstery, a sunroof, a power liftgate, heated front seats, a power passenger seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and satellite radio. Two optional features are available when purchasing the EX-L: a rear-seat entertainment system and a voice-activated navigation system.

Both the EX-L's optional features are included on the high-end Touring model, which further adds roof rails, parking sensors, driver seat memory functions and a 10-speaker premium sound system.

2013 Highlights

The 2013 Honda Pilot is little changed, but in an effort to update its electronics feature content, several new features such as Honda's HandsFreeLink Bluetooth connection for smartphones and music players and a USB connection are standard equipment, as is a rearview camera. A revised interior center stack gets a standard 8-inch screen.

Performance & mpg

Regardless of trim level, all 2013 Pilot models use the same powertrain: a 3.5-liter V6 that makes 250 horsepower and 253 pound-feet of torque, channeling its power to a five-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, but any Pilot can be ordered with an all-wheel-drive system that automatically shifts as much as 70 percent of power to the rear wheels if the front tires begin to slip. A driver-selectable "lock" feature routes maximum torque to the rear wheels in 1st or 2nd gear at low speeds to help free a stuck Pilot.

Edmunds performance testing saw an all-wheel-drive Pilot Touring accelerate from a standstill to 60 mph in 8.9 seconds, while a front-wheel-drive model did it in 8.3. Both are a bit slower than average. The Pilot's EPA-estimated economy of 18 mpg city/25 highway and 21 mpg combined for front-drive models and 17/24/20 for AWD variants puts the Pilot in the top portion of its segment. The front-drive Pilot can tow 2,000 pounds and the all-wheel-drive models can tow 4,500 pounds.

Safety

The 2013 Honda Pilot's standard safety features include antilock brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. In Edmunds brake testing, the Pilot came to a stop from 60 mph in 130 feet. This is below average for midsize crossovers but actually an improvement over the braking performance of earlier Pilots.

In crash tests conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Pilot earned an overall rating of four stars out of a possible five, with four stars for frontal crash protection and five stars for side-impact crashes. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tests, the Pilot earned the top "Good" rating for frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests.

Driving

The overall driving impression of the 2013 Pilot is of a heavy and large vehicle, more so than perhaps it should be. On paper, the Pilot's 250-hp V6 should be enough, but it never feels like it is; some of the performance deficit may come from the behind-the-times five-speed automatic, and some can be chalked up to the Pilot's heft.

Overall agility is also in short supply. Around corners and in tight spaces, the Pilot feels rather cumbersome due to its slow steering and boxy dimensions. But more generally, the 2013 Pilot is still pleasant to drive, with a cushy ride that readily soaks up ruts and bumps.

Interior

Apart from the generally downmarket appearance of some of the more prominent cabin trim, the 2013 Pilot has a useful interior with thoughtful details and clearly presented instrumentation. The standard automatic climate control helps reduce the number of buttons and knobs on the center stack, as does the new 8-inch information screen for all trims. Too bad some of the remaining buttons and knobs still have a chintzy feel and appearance.

Unlike some other three-row crossovers, the Pilot's aft-most row is an area with genuinely acceptable room for adults. Unfortunately, the seat cushions for the second and third rows are too low, forcing longer-legged passengers into more of a squatting, knees-up position. The Chevy Traverse and Ford Flex are much more comfortable in this regard.

With the second- and third-row seats stowed, the 2013 Honda Pilot can hold up to 87 cubic feet of cargo. This figure is technically less than some rivals, but the Pilot's boxy shape works to its advantage, allowing it to more easily accept bulkier items with ease. For smaller items, there are plenty of thoughtful storage bins and pockets throughout the cabin.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Honda Pilot.

5(55%)
4(20%)
3(15%)
2(8%)
1(2%)
4.2
60 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 60 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Vibration' can't repair it so call it normal
disappointed88,02/28/2013
i purchased a 2013 Honda Pilot in December 2012. The follolwing day i reported a vibration, which service department said was a wheel weight. After leaving the vehicle for 3 days the SD (service department) replaced a front motor mount which was to resolve the problem. No problem solved, Still vibrating. Two weeks later I returned the vehicle for 3 more days. SD replaced the rear motor mount. Still vibrates. After trying to repair the vehice 2 times with no success Honda Customer Service calls it a " Normal vibration".Now that Honda Engineering can't resolve the vibration issue the SD calls it a "Characteristic of the vehicle". The SD informed me that all the 2013 Pilot 2WD have a vibration
2013 Pilot vibration
kingsheds,01/28/2014
After owning 5 Hondas with no problems the time came to pull the trigger on our biggest purchase to date..a new 2013 Pilot EX-L 4x4, to accommodate our 3rd child. We purchased our pilot in September of 2012. I immediately noticed a bad vibration in Eco and have taken it to Honda 2 times now. I have also had a problem with the brake pedal being squishy. Honda won't do anything about the vibration, and they bled the brakes claiming there was nothing wrong with them. The dealership is also stating that Honda says the vibration is normal in my make and model..WHAT!!..NORMAL!!!! This is a $37,000 vehicle. Honda I'm opting out of the class action suit and suing. I suggest others do the same.
Pilot saved my husbands life!
Jodi,03/04/2016
Touring w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
We bought our 2013 Honda Pilot Touring on a Wednesday, picked it up on a Thursday and it was totaled by Saturday by a reckless driver. My husband was alone at a red light when he was hit and pushed into a building. He survived with stiches to the eye, a broken toe & some bumps and bruises. not sure he would've been so lucky in another vehicle. we bought another 2013 Honda Pilot Touring the next Monday from the same people/place. Amine & Joseph at Boch Honda in Norwood Ma were great through both processes.
Serious ECO Issues *** Do Not Buy ***
Michael,09/29/2015
Touring w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I purchased a 2013 Pilot Touring 2WD fully loaded and noticed hesitation when the vehicle is in ECO mode. The dealer is aware of the problem but says there is no fix for the problem. My problems started at 3000 miles. The problem really occurs when in ECO mode going up hill. When the stuttering/hesitation starts you will feel as though you are on a rodeo bull. In addition, I notice serious front-end shaking with no evident cause. I though I was the only person, but when Googled I discovery many pilot owners experiencing the same issues. See the links below. http://www.piloteers.org/forums/14-problems/33382-2013-pilot-constant-eco-vibration.html http://www.carcomplaints.com/Honda/Pilot/2013/drivetrain/power_train.shtml Sincerely, Michael
See all 60 reviews of the 2013 Honda Pilot
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2013 Honda Pilot features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat4 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2013 Honda Pilot

Used 2013 Honda Pilot Overview

The Used 2013 Honda Pilot is offered in the following submodels: Pilot SUV. Available styles include Touring 4dr SUV 4WD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Touring 4dr SUV w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), LX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and EX-L 4dr SUV w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Honda Pilot?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Honda Pilot trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Honda Pilot EX-L is priced between $11,610 and$19,000 with odometer readings between 69602 and154654 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Honda Pilot Touring is priced between $14,890 and$19,944 with odometer readings between 69827 and132588 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Honda Pilot EX is priced between $12,499 and$14,975 with odometer readings between 86679 and130588 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Honda Pilot LX is priced between $11,500 and$17,897 with odometer readings between 69465 and146017 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Honda Pilots are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Honda Pilot for sale near. There are currently 28 used and CPO 2013 Pilots listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,500 and mileage as low as 69465 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Honda Pilot.

Can't find a used 2013 Honda Pilots you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Pilot for sale - 6 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $16,997.

Find a used Honda for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $9,674.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Pilot for sale - 5 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $20,599.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $23,989.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Honda Pilot?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda Pilot lease specials

Related Used 2013 Honda Pilot info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles