2022 Honda Pilot
Release Date
- Fall 2021
What to expect
- Thoroughly restyled exterior
- Minor interior updates
- Refined advanced driver assist systems
- Kicks off the fourth Pilot generation
What is the Pilot?
Honda's Pilot is one of our favorite three-row SUVs thanks to its spacious, thoughtfully designed interior and smooth ride. Added bonuses include better-than-average fuel economy as well as a smooth, powerful V6 engine. The Pilot pretty much had the class covered until the Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade came along and shook things up. For 2022, it's rumored that Honda's looking to redesign the aging Pilot — it's been around in its current guise since 2015 — to put it back on top of this family-friendly class.
Though Honda's kept the upcoming redesign under tight wraps, it's not a stretch to think the new Pilot will share a strong family resemblance to the recently redesigned 2021 Honda Ridgeline. It's also likely the Ridgeline will get an updated infotainment system as well as a slight increase in overall interior space. We've got our fingers crossed that Honda will refine its overly sensitive driver aids and provide a little better access to the third row.
Edmunds says
Even though Honda's been tight-lipped about the 2022 Pilot, we're expecting a fairly substantial redesign to match the one for the 2021 Ridgeline. If you like the look of the current Pilot, we'd suggest getting down to your local dealer before the 2022 model arrives in showrooms sometime this fall. For more details on the upcoming redesigned Pilot, check back with Edmunds.
Sponsored cars related to the Pilot
Related 2022 Honda Pilot info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Toyota Camry 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Toyota RAV4 2021
- 2021 F-150
- Toyota Camry 2021
- 2021 Civic
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2021 Honda Accord
- Jeep Wrangler 2021
- Toyota Tacoma 2021
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Hybrids
- Best Trucks
- Best Coupes
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals