2022 Honda Pilot Review

Honda's Pilot is one of our favorite three-row SUVs thanks to its spacious, thoughtfully designed interior and smooth ride. Added bonuses include better-than-average fuel economy as well as a smooth, powerful V6 engine. The Pilot pretty much had the class covered until the Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade came along and shook things up. For 2022, it's rumored that Honda's looking to redesign the aging Pilot — it's been around in its current guise since 2015 — to put it back on top of this family-friendly class.

Though Honda's kept the upcoming redesign under tight wraps, it's not a stretch to think the new Pilot will share a strong family resemblance to the recently redesigned 2021 Honda Ridgeline. It's also likely the Ridgeline will get an updated infotainment system as well as a slight increase in overall interior space. We've got our fingers crossed that Honda will refine its overly sensitive driver aids and provide a little better access to the third row.