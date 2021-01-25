  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Pilot
  4. 2022 Honda Pilot
Ad
3 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Honda Pilot
VIEW OFFERS
ShopHonda.com

2022 Honda Pilot

Release Date

  • Fall 2021

What to expect

  • Thoroughly restyled exterior
  • Minor interior updates
  • Refined advanced driver assist systems
  • Kicks off the fourth Pilot generation
Other years
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
Honda Pilot for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
Price Range
Starting around $34,000 (estimated)
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2022 Honda Pilot Review
by the Edmunds Experts
01/25/2021

What is the Pilot?

Honda's Pilot is one of our favorite three-row SUVs thanks to its spacious, thoughtfully designed interior and smooth ride. Added bonuses include better-than-average fuel economy as well as a smooth, powerful V6 engine. The Pilot pretty much had the class covered until the Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade came along and shook things up. For 2022, it's rumored that Honda's looking to redesign the aging Pilot — it's been around in its current guise since 2015 — to put it back on top of this family-friendly class.

Though Honda's kept the upcoming redesign under tight wraps, it's not a stretch to think the new Pilot will share a strong family resemblance to the recently redesigned 2021 Honda Ridgeline. It's also likely the Ridgeline will get an updated infotainment system as well as a slight increase in overall interior space. We've got our fingers crossed that Honda will refine its overly sensitive driver aids and provide a little better access to the third row.

Edmunds says

Even though Honda's been tight-lipped about the 2022 Pilot, we're expecting a fairly substantial redesign to match the one for the 2021 Ridgeline. If you like the look of the current Pilot, we'd suggest getting down to your local dealer before the 2022 model arrives in showrooms sometime this fall. For more details on the upcoming redesigned Pilot, check back with Edmunds.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Honda Pilot.

Trending topics in reviews

    Related Pilot Articles

    Related 2022 Honda Pilot info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Lease deals by make

    Lease deals by model