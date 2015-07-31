Used 2006 Honda Pilot for Sale Near Me

4,419 listings
Pilot Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,419 listings
  • 2006 Honda Pilot EX-L in Silver
    used

    2006 Honda Pilot EX-L

    216,948 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,480

    $930 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Honda Pilot EX-L in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Honda Pilot EX-L

    200,472 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,350

    $1,815 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Honda Pilot EX-L in Silver
    used

    2006 Honda Pilot EX-L

    150,884 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

    $1,426 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Honda Pilot EX in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Honda Pilot EX

    201,135 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $3,995

    $1,313 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Honda Pilot EX-L in Dark Red
    used

    2006 Honda Pilot EX-L

    137,022 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,900

    $779 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Honda Pilot EX-L in Black
    used

    2006 Honda Pilot EX-L

    204,436 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,500

    Details
  • 2006 Honda Pilot EX-L in White
    used

    2006 Honda Pilot EX-L

    180,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,940

    $1,030 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Honda Pilot EX-L in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Honda Pilot EX-L

    300,767 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $3,450

    $874 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Honda Pilot EX-L in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Honda Pilot EX-L

    204,389 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,029

    $874 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Honda Pilot EX in Light Brown
    used

    2006 Honda Pilot EX

    118,943 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    $1,340 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Honda Pilot EX in Black
    used

    2006 Honda Pilot EX

    151,748 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,899

    $1,026 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Honda Pilot EX in Black
    used

    2006 Honda Pilot EX

    169,399 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

    $705 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Honda Pilot EX-L in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Honda Pilot EX-L

    277,635 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,791

    $397 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Honda Pilot EX-L in White
    used

    2006 Honda Pilot EX-L

    187,669 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,980

    Details
  • 2006 Honda Pilot EX-L
    used

    2006 Honda Pilot EX-L

    194,277 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,000

    $710 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Honda Pilot EX-L in White
    used

    2006 Honda Pilot EX-L

    114,031 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,499

    $781 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Honda Pilot EX-L in Silver
    used

    2006 Honda Pilot EX-L

    197,983 miles
    Five Star Dealer

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2006 Honda Pilot EX-L in Silver
    used

    2006 Honda Pilot EX-L

    113,384 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,500

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,419 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Honda Pilot

Overall Consumer Rating
4.7307 Reviews
  • 5
    (79%)
  • 4
    (16%)
  • 3
    (2%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (0%)
Best vehicle ever!
CK,07/31/2015
EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I bought new 9/06. This SUV has everything- comfort and capacity, you can haul a lot! This pilot grew with my family! I've hauled 7 kids...5 kids and their stuff...multiple hockey bags and the hockey kids! We grew up through sports, summer and winter. The reliability of this car has been amazing! Because it will be 10 next year, I have started looking at maybe a new car. I cannot find anything out there that may hold a candle to this SUV. I didn't even mention that this baby got me through a few of the worst winters in Michigan history!!! In a foot+ of snow...I only put it in 4WD to back out my drive...then off and away through about 18" in 2!!! If you only had the 2 wheel version- you would be fine in very deep snow. It handles unbelievably well. Once on a very narrow snow covered road after bad storm there wasn't enough room for an oncoming car to pass...I pulled into the "bank" on the side of the road with the hope "we can do this"...and other car passed and I "plowed" through!! On my way again in 2WD! As everyone has said- the only maintenance...normal, brakes, tires...and very recently an alternator. The warning light went off- my husband checked- it was the alternator. He and my son changed it out for about $200! (It wasn't do-it-yourself super easy...but they managed) and we continue off every day like the "energizer bunny"! Mileage is mediocre...but considering all this vehicle has delivered over 9 years, I can forgive some frequent fill ups! Honda if you are listening- clone this vehicle...it is one of the best ever! I can update- 2018- she'll be 12 in August- and she goes every day as dependable transportation. We put about 1k in to her last year, brakes etc...one of my kids drives it- took it on a road trip with friends "up north" Michigan! They took the pilot because it was the only vehicle that would fit everyone and their stuff! I can't say enough for the Pilot and CRV of those vintage years! Excellent vehicles! Great ground clearance- milage...not great- but the vehicle is awesome! I was asked to update this review- This is the most remarkable vehicle ever! This is the oldest vehicle I've ever known to still be great! In great condition! I am sad to report a few rust "specs" on her wheel wells! (they really are specs!!!) Right now, my daughter is driving it daily! (she was 9 years old when we bought it!) We went out together one day and I drove her again...still, an amazing vehicle! My favorite vehicle of all time! I recently found out that Honda brought back the passport- more like this pilot- Kudos Honda!!! When a vehicle costs 40K- comforting to know it will stay with you for at least 10 years and you will still feel love for it!!! Honda creates a following by producing reliable vehicles that will last the test of time! It helps that they design them well- the 2006 pilot has a timeless design!
