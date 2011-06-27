Well, I have had my pilot since 09. I have enjoyed it so far, with a few exceptions. Around 80,000 miles my engine started misfiring. And I got a check engine light that came on. I took it to autozone were they pulled a code. The code confirmed my thoughts, it was a missfire in two of my spark plugs. I decided to save a little money and replace them myself. Figured how much trouble could it be. I pulled the plugs and two of the plugs seem to have been worn excessively. I started to do some research online only to find out that a lawsuit against Honda about this problem. Apparently the piston rings would shift and allow oil to enter the piston chamber, causing pre mature wear on the plugs and excessive oil consumption. Honda knows of the problem and is supposed to fix it. I brought this to the attention of dealership I frequently visit. I was told because I replaced the plugs and code was cleared I just had to wait until it happens again. Since that incident both catalic converters have failed, why you ask well because they have been coated with oil. By the way that will be a $1400 job please. Also, my Honda pilot if it sits running while parked for over a minute , and then I press the accelerator it blows out a large amount of smoke. I have since brought that up to the dealership. The mechanic told me I needed a new engine! Well, I brought up the leaking piston rings, the lawsuit etc. I was then told " That now I need to do an oil consumption test". Apparently burning three quarts of oil between oil changes is "normal" according to Gunn Honda. I haven't changed the catalic converters on my pilot yet because I figured it would be a waste of money if they are going to get covered with oil and go out again ;I may want to wait. By not changing them keeps my fuel management system from working properly. For those who need further explanation if you see the green "ECO" light on! You are running on three cylinders and not six, which is "supposed" to be increasing your gas mileage. So if you are thinking of buying a used one understand this might be what you are getting. I will say other than that problem I have really enjoyed the ride and comfort of the pilot. If the new ones didn't look like the Honda Odyssey so much I might have upgraded.

