Vehicle overview

Sometimes meaningful change can be achieved with just one or two thoughtful adjustments, and so it is with the 2012 Honda Pilot. For years, the Pilot was at best a mediocre alternative in a segment led by outstanding picks, but this year, the crossover gets tweaks that address its most nagging flaws. As a result, Honda's boxy hauler gains some ground, climbing the compact-SUV hierarchy to become a more appealing choice.

The Pilot's biggest shortcoming concerned unacceptably long braking distances; in this respect, its performance trailed that of rival models by a significant margin. Happily, this worrisome fault has been addressed; the 2012 Honda Pilot's braking distance shows improvement of almost 30 feet, bringing the crossover in line with segment averages. Fuel economy also gets a boost, with the 2012 model upping mileage by 1 mpg city/2 mpg highway and 2 mpg combined thanks to various efficiency tweaks made to the engine and body aerodynamics. These gains are enough to make this Honda one of the most fuel-efficient models you can choose if you're looking for a V6 midsize crossover.

These upgrades help bring the Pilot's core strengths into sharper focus. Though it may not be reflected in the dimensions you'd see on a spec sheet, this crossover's boxy shape affords it more usable space than most rivals for both passengers and cargo, with a third row that's spacious enough to seat adults. It also has agreeable ride quality in its favor.

Despite the Pilot's flurry of refinements, weaknesses remain. Its acceleration is sluggish, it can feel cumbersome to drive and some interior materials are cheaper than those found in rivals. The Dodge Durango and Mazda CX-9 all brim with more vigor off the line and are generally better to drive. Of course, these vehicles can't beat the Pilot in terms of interior spaciousness, but if that's a priority, we'd suggest considering the similarly sized Chevrolet Traverse and Ford Flex. Overall, though, the Honda Pilot is finally a worthy contender, well-rounded enough to shine as an attractive proposition in this closely fought segment.