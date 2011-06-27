  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Pilot
  4. Used 2012 Honda Pilot
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(51)
Appraise this car

2012 Honda Pilot Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive fuel economy
  • pleasant ride
  • roomy third-row seat
  • clever interior storage features.
  • Sluggish acceleration
  • some cheap interior plastics
  • feels cumbersome to drive.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
Honda Pilot for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
List Price Range
$8,234 - $24,998
Used Pilot for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Though the 2012 Honda Pilot boasts strong fuel economy and roomy accommodations, it's outpaced by more well-rounded choices.

Vehicle overview

Sometimes meaningful change can be achieved with just one or two thoughtful adjustments, and so it is with the 2012 Honda Pilot. For years, the Pilot was at best a mediocre alternative in a segment led by outstanding picks, but this year, the crossover gets tweaks that address its most nagging flaws. As a result, Honda's boxy hauler gains some ground, climbing the compact-SUV hierarchy to become a more appealing choice.

The Pilot's biggest shortcoming concerned unacceptably long braking distances; in this respect, its performance trailed that of rival models by a significant margin. Happily, this worrisome fault has been addressed; the 2012 Honda Pilot's braking distance shows improvement of almost 30 feet, bringing the crossover in line with segment averages. Fuel economy also gets a boost, with the 2012 model upping mileage by 1 mpg city/2 mpg highway and 2 mpg combined thanks to various efficiency tweaks made to the engine and body aerodynamics. These gains are enough to make this Honda one of the most fuel-efficient models you can choose if you're looking for a V6 midsize crossover.

These upgrades help bring the Pilot's core strengths into sharper focus. Though it may not be reflected in the dimensions you'd see on a spec sheet, this crossover's boxy shape affords it more usable space than most rivals for both passengers and cargo, with a third row that's spacious enough to seat adults. It also has agreeable ride quality in its favor.

Despite the Pilot's flurry of refinements, weaknesses remain. Its acceleration is sluggish, it can feel cumbersome to drive and some interior materials are cheaper than those found in rivals. The Dodge Durango and Mazda CX-9 all brim with more vigor off the line and are generally better to drive. Of course, these vehicles can't beat the Pilot in terms of interior spaciousness, but if that's a priority, we'd suggest considering the similarly sized Chevrolet Traverse and Ford Flex. Overall, though, the Honda Pilot is finally a worthy contender, well-rounded enough to shine as an attractive proposition in this closely fought segment.

2012 Honda Pilot models

The 2012 Honda Pilot is a midsize crossover SUV offered in four trim levels: LX, EX, EX-L and Touring.

The LX comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels, keyless entry, rear privacy glass, a trailer hitch, automatic headlights, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, front and rear air-conditioning, 60/40-split second- and third-row seats and a seven-speaker audio system with an auxiliary audio jack and CD/MP3 player.

The EX adds 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, painted body molding (versus black plastic), heated exterior mirrors (on AWD models), an eight-way power driver seat (with two-way power lumbar), tri-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, steering-wheel audio controls and 2GB of digital music storage.

The EX-L upgrades include a sunroof, a power liftgate, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a power passenger seat, a rearview camera, a multi-informational display for audio and vehicle information, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, an iPod/USB audio interface and satellite radio. Two optional features are offered on the EX-L: a rear-seat DVD entertainment system and a voice-activated navigation system bundled with voice controls, a multi-angle rearview camera and a 15GB music server.

Both the EX-L's optional features are included on the high-end Touring model, which further adds roof rails, parking sensors, driver memory functions and a 10-speaker premium sound system.

2012 Highlights

The 2012 Honda Pilot receives a host of changes this year. Honda has freshened up the exterior with restyled headlights and a new look for the front fascia and grille. Also on the docket this year are improved noise insulation, upgraded interior materials, a revised instrument panel, a new center stack layout, an upgraded navigation system and additional standard features. All Honda Pilots see fuel efficiency gains of 1 mpg city/2 mpg highway and 2 mpg combined, thanks to aerodynamic and powertrain improvements.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 Honda Pilot is motivated by a 3.5-liter V6 that generates 250 horsepower and 253 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic is the only available transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, but all Pilot models are available with an all-wheel-drive system that automatically apportions power to the rear wheels -- up to 70 percent -- when front slippage occurs. This system also has a driver-selectable "lock" feature that routes maximum torque to the rear wheels at speeds below 19 mph.

In Edmunds performance testing, we clocked a Pilot Touring from a standstill to 60 mph in a slow 9.1 seconds. Fuel economy is quite good, though. The Pilot's EPA estimates of 18 mpg city/25 highway and 21 mpg combined (17/24/20 for AWD models) place it near the top of its segment.

Safety

Standard safety equipment includes antilock brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. In Edmunds brake testing, the 2012 Pilot came to a stop from 60 mph in 130 feet. This is average for the class but substantially better than the poor distances we registered in past Pilots.

In crash tests conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Pilot earned an overall rating of four stars out of a possible five, with four stars for frontal crash protection and five stars for side crash protection. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tests saw the Pilot earning the top "Good" rating for both frontal-offset and side-impact crashes. In the Institute's roof-strength test, however, the Pilot earned a second-lowest score of "Marginal."

Driving

When it comes to performance, the 2012 Honda Pilot is hindered by a lack of power and a hefty curb weight. Off-the-line acceleration is lethargic, and we found that hilly terrain can flummox the five-speed automatic transmission -- especially when cruise control is engaged. Around corners and in tight spaces, the Pilot feels rather cumbersome due to its slow steering and boxy dimensions. However, on choppy city pavement its soft suspension tuning pays dividends, as it readily soaks up ruts and bumps. In total, the Pilot is pleasant enough to drive, but it lacks the sharpness one might expect from a Honda.

Interior

Revisions for 2012 give the current Honda Pilot a center stack that's less button-heavy than that of its predecessor. The buttons and knobs are also more logically clustered, which makes this Pilot's controls more user-friendly than those seen in last year's model. Unfortunately, there are more cheap-feeling plastics in the cabin than you'd find in the comparatively more upscale environments of its competitors.

You won't feel short-changed by the Pilot's third-row seats. In a segment where third rows are meant for child-size passengers only, the Honda Pilot is one of the few that can accommodate adults in relative comfort. Unfortunately the seat cushions for the second and third rows are too low, forcing longer-legged passengers into more of a squatting, knees-up position. The larger Chevy Traverse and Ford Flex are much more comfortable in this regard.

With the second and third row seats stowed, the 2012 Honda Pilot can hold up to 87 cubic feet of cargo. It's a respectable figure, and the Pilot's boxy shape works to its advantage, allowing it to accept bulkier items with ease. For smaller items, there are plenty of thoughtful storage bins and pockets throughout the cabin.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Honda Pilot.

5(45%)
4(31%)
3(14%)
2(10%)
1(0%)
4.1
51 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 51 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Transmission/ECO Managment Shuttering Vibration
rcookster,11/13/2012
Have had my 2012 Pilot 2 months. When driving at constant speed the ECO Variable Management system seems to keep transmission from downshifting appropriately and you can feel a vibration/rough driving until you accelerate or cancel the cruise control. First service had it checked. Tech said it seemed to be a problem but did not throw a code. He called Honda Tech line. Told that they have complaints about this, but it was just characteristic of the 2012 Pilot. Today I went to the Dealer and drove another 2012 Pilot. Yep, it did it too.Thought I would work out a trade of my new 2012 for a 2013, but..you guessed it, the 2013 did it too! Beware -Honda definitely has an engineering issue here!!
2012 Honda Pilot 1 month Ownership Review
Richard Prigge,04/20/2016
EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
This vehicle has to be one of the most practical vehicles made today. While some midsized SUVs like the Toyota Highlander and Ford Explorer may have comparable or even more cargo space on paper, the Pilot uses the space much better. A full 4x8 sheet of plywood can lay flat in the Pilot when all back seats are folded down. All the other midsized SUVs have wheel wells that limit the cargo width. The designers have really thought out the interior well. There are cargo areas all over the place. There are tie-down hooks scattered around the cabin. The rear window opens separate from the hatch, which comes in handy from time to time. If you are looking for a family hauler that is packed full of practicality, just the right amount of technology, decent towing capacity STANDARD, and ability to get through the snow and mud, you should definitely consider this vehicle.
Great SUV
wjallen101,08/03/2012
I use SUV lightly because the Pilot is built on the Odyssey platform. That said, the Pilot is great. My choice was between the Grand Cherokee and Pilot. Before the test drive I was leaning towards the Cherokee. The Cherokee was clearly "more fun" to drive. But I determined that I didn't agree with the negative reviews about the Pilot and it's sluggish acceleration. The drive was still fun and acceleration more than enough. Overall, the Pilot made more sense for my family and I. The 4WD is really an AWD. But I don't do off-roading. I only wanted a SUV that we could take to the mountains under all weather conditions. Therefore the build, size, mpg, storage and tech features were perfect.
3rd Pilot, and loving it
audi40,08/19/2012
Having owned both'03 and '07 Pilot EXL's, my wife thought she wanted something "more luxurious" this time around. Took an Infiniti JX for a day-long test drive and was "luke warm" to it. Then drove an MDX which we both thought she would end up with - while she really liked the looks and handling, she didn't like that it lacked the interior space and storage of her previous Pilots (also didn't like the big swath of fake wood trim accross the dash). Last stop was to test drive a Pilot Touring model and purchased it that same day. Loved all the features in the Touring model and for 10% off MSRP, couldn't beat the value. 2 months and 1,500+ miles later, no problems and loving the new Pilot!
See all 51 reviews of the 2012 Honda Pilot
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2012 Honda Pilot features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat4 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2012 Honda Pilot

Used 2012 Honda Pilot Overview

The Used 2012 Honda Pilot is offered in the following submodels: Pilot SUV. Available styles include EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Touring 4dr SUV 4WD w/Nav, Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), LX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Touring 4dr SUV w/Nav, Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD w/Nav (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr SUV w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A), LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and EX-L 4dr SUV w/Nav (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Honda Pilot?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Honda Pilot trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Honda Pilot EX-L is priced between $8,995 and$16,985 with odometer readings between 71472 and170536 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Honda Pilot Touring is priced between $12,115 and$18,990 with odometer readings between 46247 and156665 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Honda Pilot EX is priced between $11,787 and$24,998 with odometer readings between 15877 and118641 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Honda Pilot LX is priced between $8,234 and$8,234 with odometer readings between 247426 and247426 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Honda Pilots are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Honda Pilot for sale near. There are currently 18 used and CPO 2012 Pilots listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,234 and mileage as low as 15877 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Honda Pilot.

Can't find a used 2012 Honda Pilots you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Pilot for sale - 4 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $8,562.

Find a used Honda for sale - 4 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $12,014.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Pilot for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $7,932.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $25,270.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Honda Pilot?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda Pilot lease specials

Related Used 2012 Honda Pilot info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles