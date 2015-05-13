Used 2014 Honda Pilot for Sale Near Me

Midway Auto Group - Elizabeth City / North Carolina

For many buyers the 2014 Honda Pilot will be the perfect SUV. It’s mid-size on the outside with all the resultant benefits in maneuverability and parking ease yet with the 8-passenger capacity of full-size models. Factor in proven Honda reliability and customer satisfaction the pleasurable driving experience good resale value its comprehensive offering of features and that it’s the most fuel-efficient 8-passenger SUV on the market and it’s very difficult not to like the 2014 Pilot. Its competitors include the Nissan Pathfinder Chevrolet Traverse and Ford Explorer all having their own attributes and attractions but seating only seven passengers and lacking the Pilot’s appeal. The 2014 Pilot is a near-ideal choice for reliable and efficient transportation for families and their gear. Driving the Used 2014 Honda PilotThe 2014 Honda Pilot’s driving characteristics are not what you might expect from its upright and somewhat squared-off look but from behind the wheel it feels very much like a good-handling sedan and not a particularly big one at that. It starts with unit construction a fully independent suspension and responsive rack-and-pinion steering and the result is a smooth and comfortable ride excellent directional stability on the highway and precise predictable handling in the curves. The 250-horsepower V6 is willing but certainly not the most powerful in the group yet delivers more than ample performance for daily driving or merging with freeway traffic. The Pilot with 4-wheel drive (4WD) should be excellent on assorted slippery surfaces including snow. This is probably not the vehicle for severe off-roading but the “lock mode” of the VTM-4WD system delivers the maximum-possible transfer of torque to the rear wheels to help deal with extremely low-traction conditions.Favorite FeaturesAUTOMATIC 4-WHEEL DRIVEThe Pilot’s available Variable Torque Management (VTM-4) system includes fully automatic 4-wheel-drive capability and a “lock mode” that can send the maximum-possible torque to the rear wheels to help with extremely low-traction situations such as getting out of stuck conditions.VERSATILE 2ND-ROW SEATINGThe 2014 Honda Pilot’s 60/40-split 2nd-row seats slide and recline to comfortably accommodate adult-sized passengers. In addition each of the three seats incorporates the LATCH child-safety system.Used 2014 Honda Pilot InteriorThe 2014 Honda Pilot’s interior is a study in efficiency. All controls are logically placed and easy to operate; there’s nothing eye-popping just basic good design that works well. Still the interior is not bare or bland and in the EX-L trim level it is luxuriously plush. Each of the three rows of seats provides more-than-adequate legroom welcome in the mid-size category. Cargo capacity behind the rear seat is roughly equivalent to the trunk of a large sedan there’s a generous storage bin below the rear floor and plenty of roof space for a carrier rack.Used 2014 Honda Pilot ExteriorWith a fairly long wheelbase short overhangs and generous interior space the exterior of the 2014 Honda Pilot is defined by function and thus tends to upright and somewhat boxy. But it’s not unpleasant and will certainly not go out of style in the next model cycle. Details include turn signals integrated into the halogen headlights 17-inch steel wheels on the LX trim 5-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels on the EX and EX-L trim levels and 6-spoke alloys with machined surfaces on the Touring models. The rear glass flips up for access to the cargo area.Used 2014 Honda Pilot Standard FeaturesThe 2014 Honda Pilot LX includes 3-zone climate control an 8-inch multi-information display with a rearview camera and a 7-speaker audio system with Bluetooth. EX models add a 10-way-power driver’s seat fog lights and automatic on/off headlights while EX-L trims include a moonroof leather seating with heated front seats and a power liftgate. Top-level Touring models include memory for the front seats rear sonar proximity sensors and a premium sound system. Safety items include comprehensive electronic stability controls and driving aids and a full complement of occupant-protection features.Used 2014 Honda Pilot OptionsOptions for the 2014 Honda Pilot are mostly linked to the various trim levels. Among the available features are Variable Torque Management 4-wheel drive (VTM-4) a ceiling-mounted rear-seat DVD entertainment system and voice-activated navigation with integrated FM traffic data.Used 2014 Honda Pilot EngineAdmittedly not the strongest engine in the class the 2014 Honda Pilot’s 3.5-liter V6 makes 250 horsepower and is a willing and responsive performer for any reasonable driving situation the Pilot is likely to encounter. The 5-speed automatic transmission includes Grade Logic Control for maintaining the optimum gear selection when ascending or descending grades thus minimizing annoying “hunting” between gears. With Variable Cylinder Management (VCM) the engine operates in 6-cylinder mode for maximum power or 4-cylinder or 3-cylinder mode for enhanced efficiency.3.5-liter V6250 horsepower @ 5700 rpm253 lb-ft of torque @ 4800 rpmEPA city/highway fuel economy: 18/25 mpg (front-wheel drive) 17/24 mpg (4WD)

