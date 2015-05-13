Used 2014 Honda Pilot for Sale Near Me
- 97,366 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,500$2,545 Below Market
Faulkner Hyundai Harrisburg - Harrisburg / Pennsylvania
Dark Cherry Pearl 2014 Honda Pilot EX 4WD, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4.312 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD Audio System, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fabric Seat Trim, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, 4WD.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Faulkner Automotive has been in business for over 85 years because of its commitment to customer satisfaction. We have grown to over 28 dealerships stretching all across southern Pennsylvania. We do everything we can to ensure every vehicle purchased is reconditioned to as close to new condition as possible to ensure your satisfaction. To see what Faulkner can do to help you get your next vehicle, call or text Taylor Swisher at 717-503-6776.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Pilot EX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF4H43EB006058
Stock: EB006058
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 100,484 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,994$2,942 Below Market
Chevrolet of Turnersville - Turnersville / New Jersey
2014 Honda Pilot EX-L SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE, Vehicle offered 'AS-IS', GOOD BRAKES, GOOD TIRES, THIRD ROW SEATING, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, BLUE TOOTH HANDS FREE, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, LEATHER, Pilot EX-L, 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L V6 24V SOHC i-VTEC, 5-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Gray.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! - - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Phone, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Four Wheel Drive, 7 Speakers, MP3 decoder, Radio data system, Rear audio controls, XM Radio, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, A/V remote, Entertainment system, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Leather-Trimmed Seat Trim, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, Rear window wiper, 4.312 Axle Ratio, SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE, Vehicle offered 'AS-IS', GOOD BRAKES, GOOD TIRES, THIRD ROW SEATING, BLUE TOOTH HANDS FREE, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, LEATHER 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Radio Control, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Pilot EX-L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF4H68EB030826
Stock: CC30826
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 124,500 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,995$1,577 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Pilot EX-L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF4H51EB043523
Stock: 43523AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,023 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,920$2,319 Below Market
John Hinderer Honda - Heath / Ohio
Recent Arrival! 2014 Modern Steel Metallic Honda Pilot EX 3.5L V6 24V SOHC i-VTEC 4WD This Honda Pilot has many features and is well equipped including.Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!John Hinderer Honda in Heath, OH treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling 877-522-1106.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Pilot EX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF4H4XEB004193
Stock: 21-0015A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 85,204 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseDelivery Available*
$17,468$2,382 Below Market
Enterprise Car Sales Orlando - Orlando / Florida
Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the process. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. This vehicle passed a rigorous inspection by an ASE-Certified technician and is backed by a 12-Month/12,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty(1). We offer a free CARFAX (R) Vehicle History Report (TM) and a 7-Day Buyback (2) to give you peace of mind that you are buying a quality used vehicle. Call us for further details or stop by today for a test drive! 1-888-227-7253. (1) Limited Powertrain Warranty begins on the vehicle purchase date & extends for 12 months or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first. Coverage runs concurrently with manufacturer warranty. Restrictions apply. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. (2) For a period of 7 days after the date of purchase or 1,000 miles beyond the odometer reading at purchase, whichever comes first, the vehicle may be returned for the exact price originally paid minus a $200 restocking fee, (as allowed by law). Restrictions apply.Price includes Processing Fee of $199. Price does not include tax, title, tags, governmental fees, electronic filing charge, any emissions testing and/or state inspection fees, and any finance charges (if applicable).Vehicles subject to prior sale. We make every effort to provide accurate information including but not limited to price, miles and vehicle options, but please verify with your local Enterprise Car Sales location before purchasing. Current mileage may vary due to test drives and vehicle relocation. Used vehicles were previously part of Enterprise short term rental, lease fleet or purchased by Enterprise from other sources including auto auctions, with previous use possibly short term rental, lease or other.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Pilot Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF3H95EB021795
Stock: 8CHFHH
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 145,513 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,800$1,449 Below Market
Midway Auto Group - Elizabeth City / North Carolina
For many buyers the 2014 Honda Pilot will be the perfect SUV. It’s mid-size on the outside with all the resultant benefits in maneuverability and parking ease yet with the 8-passenger capacity of full-size models. Factor in proven Honda reliability and customer satisfaction the pleasurable driving experience good resale value its comprehensive offering of features and that it’s the most fuel-efficient 8-passenger SUV on the market and it’s very difficult not to like the 2014 Pilot. Its competitors include the Nissan Pathfinder Chevrolet Traverse and Ford Explorer all having their own attributes and attractions but seating only seven passengers and lacking the Pilot’s appeal. The 2014 Pilot is a near-ideal choice for reliable and efficient transportation for families and their gear. Driving the Used 2014 Honda PilotThe 2014 Honda Pilot’s driving characteristics are not what you might expect from its upright and somewhat squared-off look but from behind the wheel it feels very much like a good-handling sedan and not a particularly big one at that. It starts with unit construction a fully independent suspension and responsive rack-and-pinion steering and the result is a smooth and comfortable ride excellent directional stability on the highway and precise predictable handling in the curves. The 250-horsepower V6 is willing but certainly not the most powerful in the group yet delivers more than ample performance for daily driving or merging with freeway traffic. The Pilot with 4-wheel drive (4WD) should be excellent on assorted slippery surfaces including snow. This is probably not the vehicle for severe off-roading but the “lock mode” of the VTM-4WD system delivers the maximum-possible transfer of torque to the rear wheels to help deal with extremely low-traction conditions.Favorite FeaturesAUTOMATIC 4-WHEEL DRIVEThe Pilot’s available Variable Torque Management (VTM-4) system includes fully automatic 4-wheel-drive capability and a “lock mode” that can send the maximum-possible torque to the rear wheels to help with extremely low-traction situations such as getting out of stuck conditions.VERSATILE 2ND-ROW SEATINGThe 2014 Honda Pilot’s 60/40-split 2nd-row seats slide and recline to comfortably accommodate adult-sized passengers. In addition each of the three seats incorporates the LATCH child-safety system.Used 2014 Honda Pilot InteriorThe 2014 Honda Pilot’s interior is a study in efficiency. All controls are logically placed and easy to operate; there’s nothing eye-popping just basic good design that works well. Still the interior is not bare or bland and in the EX-L trim level it is luxuriously plush. Each of the three rows of seats provides more-than-adequate legroom welcome in the mid-size category. Cargo capacity behind the rear seat is roughly equivalent to the trunk of a large sedan there’s a generous storage bin below the rear floor and plenty of roof space for a carrier rack.Used 2014 Honda Pilot ExteriorWith a fairly long wheelbase short overhangs and generous interior space the exterior of the 2014 Honda Pilot is defined by function and thus tends to upright and somewhat boxy. But it’s not unpleasant and will certainly not go out of style in the next model cycle. Details include turn signals integrated into the halogen headlights 17-inch steel wheels on the LX trim 5-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels on the EX and EX-L trim levels and 6-spoke alloys with machined surfaces on the Touring models. The rear glass flips up for access to the cargo area.Used 2014 Honda Pilot Standard FeaturesThe 2014 Honda Pilot LX includes 3-zone climate control an 8-inch multi-information display with a rearview camera and a 7-speaker audio system with Bluetooth. EX models add a 10-way-power driver’s seat fog lights and automatic on/off headlights while EX-L trims include a moonroof leather seating with heated front seats and a power liftgate. Top-level Touring models include memory for the front seats rear sonar proximity sensors and a premium sound system. Safety items include comprehensive electronic stability controls and driving aids and a full complement of occupant-protection features.Used 2014 Honda Pilot OptionsOptions for the 2014 Honda Pilot are mostly linked to the various trim levels. Among the available features are Variable Torque Management 4-wheel drive (VTM-4) a ceiling-mounted rear-seat DVD entertainment system and voice-activated navigation with integrated FM traffic data.Used 2014 Honda Pilot EngineAdmittedly not the strongest engine in the class the 2014 Honda Pilot’s 3.5-liter V6 makes 250 horsepower and is a willing and responsive performer for any reasonable driving situation the Pilot is likely to encounter. The 5-speed automatic transmission includes Grade Logic Control for maintaining the optimum gear selection when ascending or descending grades thus minimizing annoying “hunting” between gears. With Variable Cylinder Management (VCM) the engine operates in 6-cylinder mode for maximum power or 4-cylinder or 3-cylinder mode for enhanced efficiency.3.5-liter V6250 horsepower @ 5700 rpm253 lb-ft of torque @ 4800 rpmEPA city/highway fuel economy: 18/25 mpg (front-wheel drive) 17/24 mpg (4WD) * While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Midway Auto Group. Online pricing does not include taxes tag and title fees and $499 Dealer Processing extra. *We are closed the first Saturday of the month.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Pilot LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF3H24EB006823
Stock: M06823
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,398 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,983$1,706 Below Market
Baglier Buick GMC - Butler / Pennsylvania
Located at Baglier Buick GMC. Mechanics Special- Needs head gaskets, and A/C warm, Low Mileage 1 Owner 4 Wheel Drive Pilot with Premium Cloth Seats, Rear Camera System, 3rd Row Seating, Styled Steel Wheels and more! Need more Photos? Maybe an HD Video Walkaround? Just Ask.. We will be happy to provide them for you.. WE ARE DEALING!!! WE LOVE TRADES!!! EMAIL OR CALL US NOW!! FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! We include a Baglier Buyers Program on every vehicle purchased. FREE Lifetime State Inspections - with the purchase of a New or Pre-Owned Vehicle! FREE Multi-Point Vehicle Inspection with any Service Visit! FREE Oil Change with the purchase of any New Vehicle! FREE Loaner Car Program for any Service needs! FREE Car Wash with any service or body shop visit. Good with the Purchase of any New or Pre-Owned Vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Pilot LX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF4H21EB039526
Stock: 20B069A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 100,399 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$15,799$854 Below Market
XDrive Motors - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
WOW! GREAT DEAL! : 2014 Honda Pilot EX-L Sport Utility 4D6 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED*!DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENT! HEATED SEATS! SUNROOF! PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR! BACK UP CAMERA! AWD! 3RD ROW SEATS!NO ACCIDENT!We are proud to present this beautiful 2014 Honda Pilot. Looks great, runs great, ready to go! Reliable, dependable, safe and gas efficient! Has been pre-sale inspected, serviced and tuned-up by our technicians to guarantee best quality. 'Though the 2012 Honda Pilot boasts strong fuel economy and roomy accommodations, it's outpaced by more well-rounded choices.' Edmund's expert reviewPros- Impressive fuel economy - pleasant ride - roomy third-row seat - clever interior storage features.Vehicle was registered as lease vehicle.______________________________________________________________________Test drive is always free! DO YOU WANT TO SCHEDULE ONE?CALL NOW(508) 505-4555 !!!________________________________________________________________________EASY FINANCINGHave NO credit ? . . .You are APPROVED!Have BAD credit ? . . . You are APPROVED!Have GOOD credit ? . . . You are APPROVED!We offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on our entire selection of used cars for sale. ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED! GUARANTEED credit APPROVAL!USE TRADE-IN AS DOWN PAYMENT ! __________________________________________________________________________________________What are you waiting for? Call today (508) 505-4555 or visit our website: www.XDriveMotors.com ONE CLICK APPROVAL ON OUR WEBSITE XDriveMotors.com _______________________________________________________________________________________XDrive Motors Inc 436 South Main St, W.Bridgewater, MA 02379 Call us at (508) 505-4555 XDriveMotors.com Monday-Saturday 10am-7pm Sunday 11am-4pmTO SEE MORE GREAT CARS FOR SALE PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE www.XDriveMotors.com *Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Pilot EX-L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF4H7XEB019836
Stock: 31-3619
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,993 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,500$1,504 Below Market
Battlefield Ford - Manassas / Virginia
REARVIEW CAMERA / BACK UP CAMERA / REVERSE CAMERA, 3 ROW SEATS / THIRD ROW SEATS, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, FOUR WHEEL DRIVE / 4WD / 4X4, BLUETOOTH. 2014 Honda Pilot LX 4WD Taffeta White 3.5L V6 24V SOHC i-VTEC THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING OPTIONS AND FEATURES: 17" Steel Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4.312 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD Audio System, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fabric Seat Trim, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Pilot LX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF4H26EB025797
Stock: P16966
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 66,719 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,988$1,862 Below Market
Boch New To You - Norwood / Massachusetts
Superb Condition, CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 66,719! Touring trim. Sunroof, NAV, 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, DVD, 4WD, Tow Hitch, Alloy Wheels, Serviced here, New Tires, Clean CarFax, New Brakes! READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Navigation, DVD, Sunroof MP3 Player, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass. Honda Touring with White Diamond Pearl exterior and Gray interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 250 HP at 5700 RPM*. BOCH CERTIFIED: THIS ALLOWS US TO GIVE YOU: 2 years of free Oil Changes, a Rigorous 128- Point Safety Inspection, FREE Carfax Vehicle History Report, Individual Vehicle Portfolio, and Velocity Pricing for You. We use the latest software and technology to constantly evaluate pre-owned vehicle prices within the greater Boston area to assure you the most competitive price on every vehicle we sell. EXPERTS RAVE: "The big appeal about the 2014 Pilot is space. There's plenty of room on the inside. Even the third-row seats can accommodate adults, making this a true eight-passenger vehicle." -Edmunds.com. WHY BUY FROM US: THE BOCH EXCLUSIVE - See us @ www.bochnewtoyou.com for complete details. Our vehicles are hand selected from Boch Toyota and Boch Honda.Nothing but high quality new car trades. Our quality and selection cannot be beat. COME ON DOWN Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Pilot Touring with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF4H95EB018532
Stock: C200649A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 96,812 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$15,991$1,249 Below Market
Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona
CALL 480-536-8620 WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR FOR AN APPOINTMENT. PLEASE VISIT US AT 1208 W BROADWAY RD, MESA, AZ 85202 HURRY IN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR BEST NO HAGGLE, CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENT SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICE LISTED IN THIS AD. The 2014 Honda Pilot is a large, eight-passenger crossover SUV. It's sold in four trim levels: LX, EX, EX-L and Touring. Moving to the Pilot EX-L brings leather upholstery, a sunroof, a power liftgate, heated front seats, a power passenger seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and satellite radio. The big appeal about the 2014 Pilot is space. There's plenty of room on the inside. Even the third-row seats can accommodate adults, making this a true eight-passenger vehicle. And while the Pilot's boxy architecture may not win it any style points, it allows for a more usefully shaped cargo bay and ultimately makes life more convenient: Just drop those rear seats and you're ready to load up at Costco and Home Depot. This Front Wheel Drive model has Automatic Transmission, Front and Rear A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, AM/FM/XM CD Player, Leather Interior, Dual Power Heated Seats, 18 Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Moon Roof, Bluetooth, Tow Package, Home Link and more… Stop in to see why we have been keeping customers happy for over 25 years. Financing available through banks, credit unions, secondary lenders and in-house financing to accommodate ALL credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99% OAC! Programs available for first time buyers. Disclaimer: Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before making a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include additional fees such as taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, dealer document preparation fees, and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with subsidized subprime financing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Pilot EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF3H50EB006134
Stock: C6134
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 112,385 miles
$15,722$1,004 Below Market
Gettel Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Punta Gorda / Florida
4WD, CarFax One Owner! -Priced below the market average!- Back-up Camera, Bluetooth, This 2014 Honda Pilot EX-L, has a great Alabaster Silver Metallic exterior, and a clean Black interior! Heated Seats, Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Auto Climate Control, Leather Steering Wheel Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, 3rd Row Seating, Aux Audio Input, Seating, Automatic Headlights Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Radio 19"" Alloy Wheels Stability Control, ABS Brakes New Cabin Air Filter Satellite Radio Power Lift Gate Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 2323 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. *Financing must be provided by a lender using this dealership's assistance for Customer to receive $1,000 Financing Assist credit; See dealer for complete details.**Customer must trade-in a vehicle to receive $1,000 Trade Assist credit; Trade Assist credit is provided by this dealership and not all trades may qualify for savings.; See dealer for complete details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Pilot EX-L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF4H55EB045453
Stock: C217506A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 51,388 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,478$1,327 Below Market
Goudy Honda - Alhambra / California
*** Dealer installed accessories are additional ***. This Modern Steel Metallic 2014 Honda Pilot EX-L might be just the SUV for you. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. It has a sharp modern steel metallic exterior and a gray interior. Don't sit on this decision for long...schedule your test drive today! Contact Information: Goudy Honda, 1400 w Main ST, Alhambra, CA, 91801, Phone: (626) 576-1114, E-mail: webleads@goudyhonda.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Pilot EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF3H54EB003155
Stock: 401140A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 134,118 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,399
Honda of Abilene - Abilene / Texas
Modern Steel Metallic exterior and Gray interior, LX trim. CARFAX 1-Owner. 3rd Row Seat, Bluetooth, CD Player, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, Tow Hitch, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Trailer Hitch, Dual Zone A/C. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Honda LX with Modern Steel Metallic exterior and Gray interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 250 HP at 5700 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: Edmunds.com's review says "The big appeal about the 2014 Pilot is space. There's plenty of room on the inside. Even the third-row seats can accommodate adults, making this a true eight-passenger vehicle.". OUR OFFERINGS: Honda of Abilene sells new and used Honda cars, Honda trucks & Honda SUVs in Abilene, TX. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! Plus TT&L and fees. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Pilot LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF3H22EB012846
Stock: 19525HV
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 113,780 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,800$736 Below Market
Benson Alfa Romeo - Greer / South Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Pilot EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF3H77EB008917
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,230 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,995
The Internet Car Lot Council Bluffs - Council Bluffs / Iowa
This 2014 Honda Pilot 4dr 4WD 4dr EX-L features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Crystal Black Pearl with a Gray Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 3rd Row Seating, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 712-220-9900 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Pilot EX-L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF4H54EB020320
Stock: 020320FA7129
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-26-2019
- 60,553 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,999
World Auto - Orlando / Florida
No drivers license. Cheapest down payment. CALL NOW!!! Our requirements are as simple as 1+2. 1)Proof Of Income: Most recent 2 pay stubs or-Most recent 3 months bank statements or a Job Letter. 2)Proof Of Residence: Electric cable or phone bill. For further questions contact us now.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Pilot EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF3H46EB024208
Stock: 024208
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,558 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,999$1,242 Below Market
MINI of Peabody - Peabody / Massachusetts
CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 44,555 Miles! LX trim, Dark Cherry Pearl exterior and Beige interior. Third Row Seat, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Dual Zone A/C, CD Player, 4x4, Hitch, Back-Up Camera, Rear Air. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, 4x4, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Trailer Hitch, Dual Zone A/C. MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. Honda LX with Dark Cherry Pearl exterior and Beige interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 250 HP at 5700 RPM*. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Pilot LX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF4H20EB008994
Stock: FC4071
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
