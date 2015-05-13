Used 2014 Honda Pilot for Sale Near Me

4,419 listings
Pilot Reviews & Specs
  • 2014 Honda Pilot EX in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Honda Pilot EX

    97,366 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,500

    $2,545 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Honda Pilot EX-L in Gray
    used

    2014 Honda Pilot EX-L

    100,484 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,994

    $2,942 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Honda Pilot EX-L in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Honda Pilot EX-L

    124,500 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,995

    $1,577 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Honda Pilot EX in Gray
    used

    2014 Honda Pilot EX

    94,023 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,920

    $2,319 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Honda Pilot Touring in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Honda Pilot Touring

    85,204 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Delivery Available*

    $17,468

    $2,382 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Honda Pilot LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Honda Pilot LX

    145,513 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,800

    $1,449 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Honda Pilot LX in Black
    used

    2014 Honda Pilot LX

    63,398 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,983

    $1,706 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Honda Pilot EX-L in Silver
    used

    2014 Honda Pilot EX-L

    100,399 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $15,799

    $854 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Honda Pilot LX in White
    used

    2014 Honda Pilot LX

    87,993 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,500

    $1,504 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Honda Pilot Touring in White
    used

    2014 Honda Pilot Touring

    66,719 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,988

    $1,862 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Honda Pilot EX-L in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Honda Pilot EX-L

    96,812 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,991

    $1,249 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Honda Pilot EX-L in Silver
    used

    2014 Honda Pilot EX-L

    112,385 miles

    $15,722

    $1,004 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Honda Pilot EX-L in Gray
    used

    2014 Honda Pilot EX-L

    51,388 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,478

    $1,327 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Honda Pilot LX in Gray
    used

    2014 Honda Pilot LX

    134,118 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,399

    Details
  • 2014 Honda Pilot EX-L in Gray
    used

    2014 Honda Pilot EX-L

    113,780 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,800

    $736 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Honda Pilot EX-L in Black
    used

    2014 Honda Pilot EX-L

    93,230 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2014 Honda Pilot EX in Gray
    used

    2014 Honda Pilot EX

    60,553 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,999

    Details
  • 2014 Honda Pilot LX in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Honda Pilot LX

    44,558 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,999

    $1,242 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Honda Pilot

Overall Consumer Rating
3.630 Reviews
  • 5
    (43%)
  • 4
    (10%)
  • 3
    (23%)
  • 2
    (7%)
  • 1
    (17%)
Avoid Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
dph1,05/13/2015
Touring w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I am a long time Honda owner (all Accords). I purchased a 2014 Honda Pilot new in April 2014. After two days of owning it, I realized I made a huge mistake. The VCM system causes vibrations and jerks when it transitions from 6, 4 and 3 cylinders. You will not notice on a test drive because the engine has to warm up first for it to engage. Honda posted a software update TSB that helps but did not resolve the problem. If you want to buy a Honda V6 with VCM, insist on a long test drive at speeds greater than 60 on flat roads. I just sold my Pilot for a Sienna - best move ever even if it is a minivan. Toyota knows V6s should run on all 6 cylinders.
