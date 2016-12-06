We purchased a 2017 Honda Pilot in December 2016 with the hope of buying a nice, reliable vehicle based on Honda's reputation. This SUV has been a nightmare. We started having service issues at approximately 10,000 miles which included the back up camera not working, the navigation system failing, a rear window leak that required multiple visits to the dealership, traction control issues, and the most significant issue was the "Emissions System Problem". The emission issue resulted in numerous visits for repairs (sometimes reported as an oil change) when we brought the vehicle in and they would perform the regular maintenance in conjunction with the warranty work. After several visits associated with the emission issue, they replaced the catalytic converter and two gaskets, which did not resolve the issue. If the vehicle had not been under warranty this would have cost us approximately $800 to repair. About a week later the light was back on and they determined not all of the cylinders were properly functioning (keep in mind this has been a long running issue). At that time they replaced the injector set as well as some cylinders, which if not under warranty this would have totaled just over $2,000. As a working mom with three kids to drive to/from school and activities dealing with these issues has been a significant burden on our family. Our vehicle currently has about 30,000 miles and is still under warranty, but we are beyond concerned about the warranty expiring. We consulted legal counsel under the lemon law and also met with the General Manager Ken Snyder as CDA Honda is a local company and our preference is to get the reliable vehicle we thought we were purchasing. In our conversation he spoke highly of what Honda does to take care of their customers and really supports the local dealerships. Ken asked if "swapping out" the vehicle would work for us (that was my request under the lemon law); however, what he really meant was trade it in as we found out in the process when his staff sprang to life with the excitement of selling a new car. After all of the transportation hardships we have dealt with for the past year and a half, the thought of paying more money (for a vehicle that might function better) just seemed completely unreasonable. We received a letter from CDA Honda approximately a month ago indicating Honda was reviewing our case and have had zero follow up from Ken Snyder or anyone else at CDA Honda. When I inquired on the status I was informed it was with Honda and out of their control. The finger pointing began and it is particularly frustrating as a consumer when we are struck with a product that is not reliable. During the purchasing process we could have saved money by going to a larger dealership or purchasing one from Boise/Seattle, but we always want to support local businesses and keep money in our local economy (cash purchase). While everyone in the service department has been friendly, there has been no effort to proactively resolve this issue and we feel that it would be absolutely unconscionable to sell this vehicle (as a private party). Historically we have purchased new vehicles and have drove them for years. We currently have a Toyota with 130,000 miles that we use for family trips since our Honda Pilot with 30,000 hasn't been reliable and we are uncomfortable driving it too far from home.

