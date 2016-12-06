  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
4.0 / 5
Consumer Rating
(107)
Appraise this car

2017 Honda Pilot Review

Pros & Cons

  • A versatile, roomy interior with spacious rear seats
  • Ride is smooth and compliant in most conditions
  • Better fuel economy than rivals
  • Multiple clever storage compartments
  • Nine-speed automatic transmission lacks refinement
  • Collision warning and adaptive cruise control are overly sensitive
  • Third-row access is narrow
  • Touchscreen interface isn't very intuitive
Which Pilot does Edmunds recommend?

Our recommendation for the Pilot is the EX-L trim level. It's a good balance of feature availability and price, but more importantly, it has the standard six-speed automatic transmission, which we prefer to the optional nine-speed transmission. The EX-L comes with plenty of features such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a sunroof, a power tailgate, heated front seats and one-touch sliding second-row seats. And, if you're so inclined, you can add the available Honda Sensing package that includes features such as adaptive cruise control and forward collision mitigation.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

4.0 / 5

With lots of space, a versatile interior and even a bit of off-road capability, the 2017 Honda Pilot is appealing for all sorts of reasons. Capable of towing up to 5,000 pounds and comfortably carrying eight passengers, the Pilot is utilitarian by almost all standards. Getting the kids in and out is relatively easy, and options such as a Blu-ray rear entertainment system turn road trips into a breeze. And for daily commutes, the quiet cabin and smooth ride make the Pilot extremely livable.

Despite all its virtues, the Pilot isn't perfect. Our top complaints include oversensitive safety systems such as the adaptive cruise control, the finicky (but optional) nine-speed automatic transmission, and a not-so-user-friendly infotainment interface. They're small issues, however, and they're not enough to dampen our enthusiasm for this big Honda SUV. If you're in the market for a three-row crossover, we definitely recommend checking out the 2017 Honda Pilot.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Honda Pilot as one of Edmunds' Best Family SUVs for this year.

What's it like to live with?

With a spacious cabin, exceptional comfort and a tremendously roomy cabin, the Honda Pilot is the quintessential three-row crossover. As soon as we got behind the wheel of this newest model, our editors universally agreed: The Pilot was the best of the bunch. We immediately reached out to Honda and secured a fully loaded Elite model for our long-term test fleet. Over the course of a year and 25,000 miles, we drove our Black Forest green tester to Las Vegas, Sacramento and Oregon. Usually, it performed the commuting duties typical of a family-friendly SUV. To read about our experiences, read our long-term Pilot test. Note that while we tested a 2016 Pilot, all of our observations still apply to the 2017 model.

2017 Honda Pilot models

The Pilot is a three-row crossover SUV that poses as a good alternative for a minivan. It is offered in LX, EX, EX-L, Touring and the Elite trim levels. All seat eight people, with the exception of the Elite, which has second-row captain's chairs that reduce capacity to seven.

For basic family transportation, the standard LX Pilot makes a lot of sense. It may be the base trim, but it definitely isn't bare-bones. Standard features include a 3.5-liter V6 engine (280 horsepower, 262 pound-feet of torque), a six-speed automatic transmission, 18-inch alloy wheels, air-conditioning, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a 60/40-split folding third-row seat. Electronic features include a 5-inch central display screen, a seven-speaker sound system, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB port.

If you're looking for a few more tech and safety features, then you should probably step up to the EX. It adds automatic headlights, foglights, LED running lights, heated mirrors, remote engine start, the Honda LaneWatch blind-spot camera, dynamic guidelines for the rearview camera, three-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat (with two-way power lumbar adjustment), the 8-inch touchscreen interface, HondaLink smartphone-enabled features, and an upgraded seven-speaker sound system with two additional higher-powered USB ports, satellite radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and Pandora internet radio control. Also included is the Intelligent Traction Management system that adds a Snow mode for the front-wheel-drive version and Snow/Sand/Mud modes with AWD.

Although much of its equipment is the same as in the EX, the EX-L gets several creature comforts that make it worth a closer look. It adds a sunroof, a power tailgate, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather upholstery, one-touch sliding second-row seats, a four-way power-adjustable front passenger seat, heated front seats and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. It also keeps the six-speed transmission, which is a big part of why we recommend this trim level.

For some added safety, the EX and EX-L trim levels both offer the Honda Sensing package. It adds adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation with automatic braking, a road departure intervention system, a forward collision warning system, and lane departure warning and intervention systems. The EX-L can also be equipped with a navigation system or a rear entertainment system that includes a Blu-ray player with a single overhead screen, HDMI and RCA ports, two additional USB ports for the second row, second-row sunshades and a 115-volt power outlet. Note that these EX-L options cannot be had in combination with each other.

Almost right at the top of the Pilot lineup is the Touring model, which has all of the EX-L's standard and optional equipment plus roof rails, 20-inch wheels, a nine-speed automatic transmission, automatic engine stop-start, additional noise-reducing acoustic glass for the windows, front and rear parking sensors, driver-seat memory settings, ambient interior lighting and a 10-speaker sound system. The Touring is appealing, sure, and much of the equipment is useful, but the nine-speed transmission isn't as easy to live with as the six-speed.

Swinging for the fences, the top-of-the-line Elite model adds LED headlights, automatic high-beam headlight control, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert (replaces LaneWatch), automatic windshield wipers, a panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row captain's chairs (reduces maximum seating to seven people), a heated steering wheel and HD radio.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2016 Honda Pilot 2WD Touring w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L V6; 9-speed automatic).

Driving

3.0
With ample power and respectable handling, the Pilot is among the athletes in the three-row SUV segment. It's a winner on mountain roads, easily gets up to speed, and can manage light towing and slippery surfaces with the optional all-wheel drive.

Acceleration

4.5
The Pilot has plenty of power, but you have to dig deep into the pedal to make it move quickly. At full throttle it shifts decisively, and you can also manually control shifts with the nine-speed transmission. It hit 60 mph in 6.9 seconds, which is a solid number of a vehicle of its size.

Braking

3.0
In daily use, the Pilot's brakes solid braking power and an easy-to-modulate pedal. In our testing, simulated-emergency stopping distances from 60 mph ranged from 117 to 120 feet, which is shorter than average.

Steering

3.5
Though there's relatively good precision from the Pilot's steering wheel, there's little road feel. On winding mountain roads, it's steady and predictable. What partially hurts the score in this category is its lane-keeping feature, which can be very intrusive in long, sweeping corners.

Handling

4.0
No three-row SUV is light on its feet, but the Pilot feels lighter than most. It swaps lanes confidently, and its stability control remains at bay during moderately aggressive driving. Overall, handling is above average for the segment.

Drivability

3.0
Some low-speed indecision and rough shifts from the nine-speed transmission are very noticeable to the point of intrusion. The problem is largely at low speed and low load, however. Nail the gas and the Pilot moves out — sometimes spinning its tires from a standing start.

Off-road

4.0
Two-wheel-drive Pilots can handle little more than dirt-road duty. All-wheel-drive models, however, offer active center and rear differentials that redistribute power to the wheels that need it most, which makes the Pilot surprisingly capable in snow, sand and mud.

Comfort

4.5
Given its above-average ride quality and seat comfort plus ample space in first and second rows, the Pilot is a very comfortable SUV. Ease of use is very high, too, which makes the Pilot a convenient and easy SUV to live with.

Seat comfort

4.5
Wide seats with compliant but supportive backs and bottoms provide hours of comfort. Adjustable inner armrests are a bonus, as is power operation and lumbar support. The Touring model we tested came with heated seats up front and a second row that slides and reclines.

Ride comfort

5.0
Body motions are well controlled but not at the sacrifice of ride comfort. Big bumps affecting all four wheels can surprise the Pilot, but smaller obstacles don't seem to disturb things as much. It's a segment leader in this category.

Noise & vibration

4.0
Tire and wind noise is low, especially for a Honda product. Door sealing is very good, and during our tests we didn't observe any unusual rattles or squeaks. Passengers remain compartmentalized from the outside elements, even over significant surface changes.

Interior

4.0
The Pilot exhibits typical Honda efficiency and build quality. Use of space is very good with lots of storage. Practical features such as the easy-entry third row and flat load floor with the second and third rows lowered make a difference when hauling cargo and people.

Ease of use

3.0
The infotainment controls are improved over an older, multifunction knob design, and there's an attractive high-resolution touchscreen. The lack of physical knobs for some features is disappointing. Also, the push-button shifter for the nine-speed automatic transmission takes some getting used to.

Getting in/getting out

3.5
Large doors and modest seat heights make the Pilot an easy vehicle to enter and exit. Third-row access is enhanced with a single-button release for the tilt-and-slide second row, but the pass-through space into the rear is small.

Driving position

4.0
The Pilot's highly adjustable front seats and tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel make it easy to find a good driving position. The driver's seat is mounted a bit high for shorter drivers, but otherwise it's a comfortable setup for most.

Roominess

5.0
Both the first and second rows are very roomy with good elbow room, leg- and headroom for all but the biggest occupants. Third-row seating is close-coupled with a low seat bottom and a high floor, but there's still enough room for adults on short trips, which some competitors can't manage.

Visibility

4.0
For such a large vehicle, there's average front- and rear-quarter visibility. Upright seating gives a better view than you'll get in the Honda Odyssey. The multiview backup camera is handy, while optional front and rear parking sensors reveal hidden obstacles.

Quality

3.5
The quality of materials and assembly is high for a three-row SUV in this segment but not substantially better than what you'll find in competitors. Soft-touch plastics on the dash combined with high-gloss trim and matte-finish secondary controls look and feel good.

Utility

4.0
Though it can't tow as much as truck-based SUVs such as the Chevy Suburban, the Pilot is still an extremely utilitarian vehicle. Its large, well-thought-out interior proves extremely useful when you stuff it full of passengers or their gear.

Small-item storage

5.0
Everywhere inside the cabin you'll find numerous storage compartments for small items. Up front, a cavernous center console sits between the front seats, and big cupholders are everywhere. Bring all your small items — the Pilot has space for them.

Cargo space

5.0
It may not measure up against a few cavernous minivans, but the Pilot is still near the top of the three-row SUV segment in terms of total cargo space. The fold-flat second and third row are extremely useful for big items, and there is generous storage under the rear load floor for extra luggage.

Towing

2.5
At 3,500 pounds, the 2WD Pilot we tested has a towing capacity lower than that of most V6-powered three-row SUVs. All-wheel drive does bump the Pilot's towing capacity up to 5,000 pounds, which is more in line with the capabilities of its competitors.

Technology

Though some controls in the Pilot are reasonably intelligent and intuitive, the active safety features err on the side of caution and can be intrusive. Also, the lack of a volume knob is a frustrating omission that you have to deal with on a daily basis.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall4.0 / 5
Driving3.0
Comfort4.5
Interior4.0
Utility4.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Honda Pilot.

5(54%)
4(17%)
3(18%)
2(7%)
1(4%)
4.1
107 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 107 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Honda Pilot Nightmare
Nicole M.,09/15/2018
Touring w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
We purchased a 2017 Honda Pilot in December 2016 with the hope of buying a nice, reliable vehicle based on Honda's reputation. This SUV has been a nightmare. We started having service issues at approximately 10,000 miles which included the back up camera not working, the navigation system failing, a rear window leak that required multiple visits to the dealership, traction control issues, and the most significant issue was the "Emissions System Problem". The emission issue resulted in numerous visits for repairs (sometimes reported as an oil change) when we brought the vehicle in and they would perform the regular maintenance in conjunction with the warranty work. After several visits associated with the emission issue, they replaced the catalytic converter and two gaskets, which did not resolve the issue. If the vehicle had not been under warranty this would have cost us approximately $800 to repair. About a week later the light was back on and they determined not all of the cylinders were properly functioning (keep in mind this has been a long running issue). At that time they replaced the injector set as well as some cylinders, which if not under warranty this would have totaled just over $2,000. As a working mom with three kids to drive to/from school and activities dealing with these issues has been a significant burden on our family. Our vehicle currently has about 30,000 miles and is still under warranty, but we are beyond concerned about the warranty expiring. We consulted legal counsel under the lemon law and also met with the General Manager Ken Snyder as CDA Honda is a local company and our preference is to get the reliable vehicle we thought we were purchasing. In our conversation he spoke highly of what Honda does to take care of their customers and really supports the local dealerships. Ken asked if "swapping out" the vehicle would work for us (that was my request under the lemon law); however, what he really meant was trade it in as we found out in the process when his staff sprang to life with the excitement of selling a new car. After all of the transportation hardships we have dealt with for the past year and a half, the thought of paying more money (for a vehicle that might function better) just seemed completely unreasonable. We received a letter from CDA Honda approximately a month ago indicating Honda was reviewing our case and have had zero follow up from Ken Snyder or anyone else at CDA Honda. When I inquired on the status I was informed it was with Honda and out of their control. The finger pointing began and it is particularly frustrating as a consumer when we are struck with a product that is not reliable. During the purchasing process we could have saved money by going to a larger dealership or purchasing one from Boise/Seattle, but we always want to support local businesses and keep money in our local economy (cash purchase). While everyone in the service department has been friendly, there has been no effort to proactively resolve this issue and we feel that it would be absolutely unconscionable to sell this vehicle (as a private party). Historically we have purchased new vehicles and have drove them for years. We currently have a Toyota with 130,000 miles that we use for family trips since our Honda Pilot with 30,000 hasn't been reliable and we are uncomfortable driving it too far from home.
Pilot Flies High
James Nowell,06/07/2017
Elite w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
The Honda Pilot is a very well built, high quality automobile. It drives good, rides good, and is very quiet on the road. It is filled with technology----almost to a fault. It will take my wife and me some time to learn all of its features. It is very smooth and is getting very good gas mileage. I can't imagine that any SUV being made could have more features than does the Pilot. It is also very roomy. It also has all wheel drive and stability control, so is very sure footed in rain or snow. We took a 3,000 trip to the northeast, and the Pilot performed flawlessly. It is very comfortable and will carry practically anything a traveler would want to take. The nine speed transmission is very smooth and keeps the engine in an appropriate power/performance range. The more I drive the car, the more I like and appreciate it. After driving this Pilot for one year and 24,000 miles I still appreciate it so much. It is solid as a rock. We have had our Pilot for 2 years and 45,000 miles and have taken several extended trips in it, and it has performed consistently and dependably. It is such a great vehicle on trips because it has plenty of room, is comfortable, gets very good gas mileage and has a long range, and performs as well whether going through a city or out on the highways. We only have the one car, and it meets all our needs.
An all-star utility player
Simon,01/30/2017
Elite w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
We looked at the Tahoe, Armada and Highlander and the pilot won us over on its winning combination of performance, economy, advanced AWD system and value. We travel to Vermont often on narrow, private roads that are not always plowed well. Honda's i-VTM is really the Acura SH-AWD with torque vectoring. On dry roads it helps some, but it is also a winner in the deep snow, shifting power left to right as well as front to back as needed. Really great system. The cargo space in this rig is HUGE, especially with part or all of the 3rd row down. The cargo area is equivalent is size to the Tahoe and more usable as the load floor is lower. The acceleration is decent and I like the intake noise as the VTEC kicks in at higher revs. Without flogging it, I've seen high 20s for MPG on the highway. Overall, over the first 1500 miles, we've gotten 23 MPG combined. The 9 speed feels a bit weird around 4th or 5th gear but it isn't a big deal. The push button shifter took some getting use to, but after a day we were used to it and it wasn't a big deal. I really liked the looks of the Tahoe, but for the money (and even not considering the money), the Pilot is an unbeatable combo of utility, economy and performance.
Nice Ride!
Beth Kuzmich,08/18/2017
Touring w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
I LOVE my new Pilot! It is comfortable, quiet, and a nice ride. There is plenty of interior room, and head/leg room, even in the 2nd and 3rd rows. Good storage between two front seats. With the 60/40 3rd row split you can put different size cargo in and only give up minimal seating. The rear 'trunk' space is very limited, so I would suggest installing roof rack bars and investing in a sturdy storage container. The climate control and entertainment options keep all rows of travelers happy too. Plenty of cupholders too. One of the issues I have experienced is a seriously over-sensitive front impact safety sense. It 'screams' BRAKE at you and shakes the steering wheel even when there is no chance for front impact (this is especially true when vehicle is taking a corner to the right and there is a car coming around the same curve on the opposite side). Can be very unnerving.
See all 107 reviews of the 2017 Honda Pilot
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 7
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 8
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2017 Honda Pilot features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Pilot models:

Honda LaneWatch
Standard on all Pilots, this blind-spot camera on the passenger side helps with parking and merging maneuvers.
Honda Sensing Package
Optional on EX and EX-L trim levels, it includes items such as forward collision mitigation w/auto braking and road departure intervention.
Front and Rear Parking Sensors
Available only on the Touring and Elite trim levels, these sensors can be very helpful when parking such a big vehicle.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2017 Honda Pilot Overview

The Used 2017 Honda Pilot is offered in the following submodels: Pilot SUV. Available styles include EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Elite 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 9A), EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Touring 4dr SUV w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 9A), EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX-L 4dr SUV w/Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A), LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX 4dr SUV AWD w/Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX 4dr SUV w/Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A), LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and EX-L 4dr SUV w/Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Honda Pilot?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Honda Pilot trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Honda Pilot EX-L is priced between $21,423 and$31,000 with odometer readings between 14032 and93119 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Honda Pilot Touring is priced between $26,785 and$34,995 with odometer readings between 23375 and90738 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Honda Pilot Elite is priced between $31,956 and$36,500 with odometer readings between 19350 and58184 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Honda Pilot EX is priced between $20,275 and$28,000 with odometer readings between 8287 and83587 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Honda Pilot LX is priced between $24,200 and$25,842 with odometer readings between 31063 and52647 miles.

Which used 2017 Honda Pilots are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Honda Pilot for sale near. There are currently 98 used and CPO 2017 Pilots listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $20,275 and mileage as low as 8287 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Honda Pilot.

