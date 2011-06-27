Estimated values
2015 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,016
|$20,692
|$23,287
|Clean
|$17,475
|$20,055
|$22,551
|Average
|$16,392
|$18,782
|$21,079
|Rough
|$15,309
|$17,509
|$19,608
Estimated values
2015 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,759
|$19,399
|$21,960
|Clean
|$16,255
|$18,803
|$21,266
|Average
|$15,248
|$17,609
|$19,878
|Rough
|$14,241
|$16,416
|$18,491
Estimated values
2015 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,822
|$19,519
|$22,137
|Clean
|$16,316
|$18,919
|$21,437
|Average
|$15,305
|$17,718
|$20,038
|Rough
|$14,294
|$16,517
|$18,639
Estimated values
2015 Honda Pilot LX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,194
|$16,582
|$18,897
|Clean
|$13,768
|$16,072
|$18,300
|Average
|$12,915
|$15,052
|$17,105
|Rough
|$12,061
|$14,032
|$15,911
Estimated values
2015 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,557
|$20,172
|$22,710
|Clean
|$17,030
|$19,551
|$21,992
|Average
|$15,974
|$18,311
|$20,557
|Rough
|$14,919
|$17,070
|$19,122
Estimated values
2015 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,280
|$18,839
|$21,321
|Clean
|$15,791
|$18,260
|$20,648
|Average
|$14,812
|$17,101
|$19,300
|Rough
|$13,834
|$15,942
|$17,953
Estimated values
2015 Honda Pilot LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,520
|$15,869
|$18,147
|Clean
|$13,114
|$15,381
|$17,574
|Average
|$12,301
|$14,405
|$16,427
|Rough
|$11,489
|$13,429
|$15,280
Estimated values
2015 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,593
|$16,958
|$19,253
|Clean
|$14,155
|$16,437
|$18,645
|Average
|$13,277
|$15,393
|$17,428
|Rough
|$12,400
|$14,350
|$16,211
Estimated values
2015 Honda Pilot SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,095
|$18,567
|$20,966
|Clean
|$15,611
|$17,996
|$20,304
|Average
|$14,644
|$16,854
|$18,979
|Rough
|$13,676
|$15,711
|$17,653
Estimated values
2015 Honda Pilot SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,124
|$17,550
|$19,903
|Clean
|$14,669
|$17,010
|$19,274
|Average
|$13,760
|$15,930
|$18,017
|Rough
|$12,851
|$14,850
|$16,759
Estimated values
2015 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,089
|$19,600
|$22,038
|Clean
|$16,575
|$18,997
|$21,341
|Average
|$15,548
|$17,791
|$19,949
|Rough
|$14,521
|$16,586
|$18,556
Estimated values
2015 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV 4WD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,880
|$21,572
|$24,185
|Clean
|$18,312
|$20,909
|$23,420
|Average
|$17,178
|$19,582
|$21,892
|Rough
|$16,043
|$18,255
|$20,364
Estimated values
2015 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,169
|$19,685
|$22,126
|Clean
|$16,653
|$19,079
|$21,427
|Average
|$15,621
|$17,868
|$20,028
|Rough
|$14,589
|$16,657
|$18,630
Estimated values
2015 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,523
|$18,042
|$20,485
|Clean
|$15,057
|$17,487
|$19,837
|Average
|$14,124
|$16,377
|$18,543
|Rough
|$13,190
|$15,267
|$17,248