2015 Honda Pilot Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2015 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,016$20,692$23,287
Clean$17,475$20,055$22,551
Average$16,392$18,782$21,079
Rough$15,309$17,509$19,608
Estimated values
2015 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,759$19,399$21,960
Clean$16,255$18,803$21,266
Average$15,248$17,609$19,878
Rough$14,241$16,416$18,491
Estimated values
2015 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,822$19,519$22,137
Clean$16,316$18,919$21,437
Average$15,305$17,718$20,038
Rough$14,294$16,517$18,639
Estimated values
2015 Honda Pilot LX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,194$16,582$18,897
Clean$13,768$16,072$18,300
Average$12,915$15,052$17,105
Rough$12,061$14,032$15,911
Estimated values
2015 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,557$20,172$22,710
Clean$17,030$19,551$21,992
Average$15,974$18,311$20,557
Rough$14,919$17,070$19,122
Estimated values
2015 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,280$18,839$21,321
Clean$15,791$18,260$20,648
Average$14,812$17,101$19,300
Rough$13,834$15,942$17,953
Estimated values
2015 Honda Pilot LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,520$15,869$18,147
Clean$13,114$15,381$17,574
Average$12,301$14,405$16,427
Rough$11,489$13,429$15,280
Estimated values
2015 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,593$16,958$19,253
Clean$14,155$16,437$18,645
Average$13,277$15,393$17,428
Rough$12,400$14,350$16,211
Estimated values
2015 Honda Pilot SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,095$18,567$20,966
Clean$15,611$17,996$20,304
Average$14,644$16,854$18,979
Rough$13,676$15,711$17,653
Estimated values
2015 Honda Pilot SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,124$17,550$19,903
Clean$14,669$17,010$19,274
Average$13,760$15,930$18,017
Rough$12,851$14,850$16,759
Estimated values
2015 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,089$19,600$22,038
Clean$16,575$18,997$21,341
Average$15,548$17,791$19,949
Rough$14,521$16,586$18,556
Estimated values
2015 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV 4WD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,880$21,572$24,185
Clean$18,312$20,909$23,420
Average$17,178$19,582$21,892
Rough$16,043$18,255$20,364
Estimated values
2015 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,169$19,685$22,126
Clean$16,653$19,079$21,427
Average$15,621$17,868$20,028
Rough$14,589$16,657$18,630
Estimated values
2015 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,523$18,042$20,485
Clean$15,057$17,487$19,837
Average$14,124$16,377$18,543
Rough$13,190$15,267$17,248
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Honda Pilot on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Honda Pilot with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,114 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,381 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Honda Pilot. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Honda Pilot and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Honda Pilot ranges from $11,489 to $18,147, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Honda Pilot is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.