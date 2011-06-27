Unfortunately, three days ago I was hit by a drunk diver which totaled this car, boo!!! It still runs however, just cannot kill this vehicle and we still love it! We are looking to buy another Honda but looking at the luxury Acura model this time around. I would highly recommend a Honda to anyone, you cannot go wrong and will be very happy with the reliability and performance! We are still extremely happy with this car... we have 252,000 miles on it now. ALL of the driving has been in extreme conditions and it still runs great! We know it won’t last forever but it still runs great and other than oil changes, it requires very little maintenance. We love our Honda Pilot... We live in Colorado along the I25 corridor and this car is subjected daily to a miserable commute 60 miles daily in all kinds of weather and it has performed beautifully! We have nearly 209,000 miles on it and have only had one issue with it, the power steering was giving us some issues at about the ten year mark... Honda worked through it, even called in the engineers that designed the car and figured out that it was a pinhole leak in the vacuum hose... Honda covered EVERYTHING and we didn't pay a dime... Wonderful support from the dealer and manufacturer! The car has been driven across country a half dozen times and is so comfortable to drive on the long haul... I hope to keep it for another ten years! Just get the oil changed religiously and do the maintenance and Hondas will last forever! My first Honda was a 1988 Civic with a manual transmission and I drove that for 250,000 miles...

Read more