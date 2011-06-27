  1. Home
2004 Honda Pilot Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy interior with eight-passenger seating, versatile storage and cargo-hauling abilities, many standard features, comfortable ride.
  • Mediocre towing capacity, feels big behind the wheel.
Edmunds' Expert Review

One of the best crossover SUVs available, the 2004 Honda Pilot is an excellent choice for active and large families in need of versatility.

2004 Highlights

Leather-equipped EX models get heated seats and side mirrors as standard equipment. Honda has improved the navigation system this year with a larger database, and all models have improved walk-in accessibility to the third-row seat. All Hondas have a seatbelt reminder system added for 2004.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Honda Pilot.

5(84%)
4(13%)
3(2%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.8
569 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 569 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2004 Honda Pilot EX-L
flamio,02/17/2012
I bought this car with over a 100K on it and have had it for about a year. So far it has been fantastic! It has nice power and runs very well. A couple months ago I hit a big Ohio deer and I barely felt it. Me and my family were completely safe, which made me very happy I bought this SUV. Last winter I could not get my Odyssey up my long driveway in the snow, with this, it's a breeze. The leather is comfortable. The kids love the heated seats. I'm 6'4" and it's very roomy. Sound system is awesome. I average about 19.6mpg. On a long trip through Canada I actually had 25mpg highway. It's used, buy the extended warranty if you're worried about the tranny going and drive worry free!
So far so good........
fukengroovin,08/21/2012
I bought my 2004 Pilot EX-L in Dec 2008 with 52,900 miles. I'm now at 110,300 miles. I am a DIY mechanic and have done all the scheduled maintenance myself. The 17 city and 22 hwy fuel ratings are not accurate. Best highway was 21 and routinely get 18-19mpg in mixed driving at high altitude in Colorado and Wyoming. When I lived in Southern California, I routinely got 15-16mpg in mixed driving and a highway best of 19. So fuel quality and altitude definitely effect fuel economy. I've replaced motor mounts, spark plugs, shocks/struts, timing belt, and valve adjustments. Overall a great vehicle with no transmission problems.
LOVE my Pilot
mathspiffy,09/29/2012
We bought our Pilot in Feb. 2012. It had approximately 87,000 miles on it. I upgraded from a Honda Civic to get more space for kids, cargo, and to have a great roadtrip vehicle for the family. Our Pilot has been everything we needed and more. All we've done is regular maintenance, and we have had no problems. It drives like a dream on the highway and has TONS of space for carseats, kid stuff, and other cargo. We are adding a hitch for a cargo rack and the running boards next, and it'll be perfect. We are very pleased with our Pilot and will be keeping it as long as it runs!
Best car EVER!
Pam Brockhaus,04/04/2016
EX 4WD 4dr SUV w/Leather, Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
Unfortunately, three days ago I was hit by a drunk diver which totaled this car, boo!!! It still runs however, just cannot kill this vehicle and we still love it! We are looking to buy another Honda but looking at the luxury Acura model this time around. I would highly recommend a Honda to anyone, you cannot go wrong and will be very happy with the reliability and performance! We are still extremely happy with this car... we have 252,000 miles on it now. ALL of the driving has been in extreme conditions and it still runs great! We know it won’t last forever but it still runs great and other than oil changes, it requires very little maintenance. We love our Honda Pilot... We live in Colorado along the I25 corridor and this car is subjected daily to a miserable commute 60 miles daily in all kinds of weather and it has performed beautifully! We have nearly 209,000 miles on it and have only had one issue with it, the power steering was giving us some issues at about the ten year mark... Honda worked through it, even called in the engineers that designed the car and figured out that it was a pinhole leak in the vacuum hose... Honda covered EVERYTHING and we didn't pay a dime... Wonderful support from the dealer and manufacturer! The car has been driven across country a half dozen times and is so comfortable to drive on the long haul... I hope to keep it for another ten years! Just get the oil changed religiously and do the maintenance and Hondas will last forever! My first Honda was a 1988 Civic with a manual transmission and I drove that for 250,000 miles...
See all 569 reviews of the 2004 Honda Pilot
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2004 Honda Pilot features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2004 Honda Pilot

Used 2004 Honda Pilot Overview

The Used 2004 Honda Pilot is offered in the following submodels: Pilot SUV. Available styles include EX 4WD 4dr SUV w/Leather (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX 4WD 4dr SUV w/Leather, Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX 4WD 4dr SUV w/Leather, Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and LX 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Honda Pilot?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Honda Pilot trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Honda Pilot EX is priced between $4,981 and$8,995 with odometer readings between 83020 and169705 miles.
  • The Used 2004 Honda Pilot LX is priced between $5,200 and$5,200 with odometer readings between 178191 and178191 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Honda Pilots are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Honda Pilot for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2004 Pilots listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,981 and mileage as low as 83020 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Honda Pilot.

Can't find a used 2004 Honda Pilots you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Pilot for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $15,633.

Find a used Honda for sale - 2 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $24,248.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Pilot for sale - 3 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $17,063.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $16,469.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Honda Pilot?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

