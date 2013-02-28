Used 2013 Honda Pilot for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford Miami - Miami / Florida

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Crystal Black Pearl Gray; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The Honda Pilot EX-L offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. This low mileage Honda Pilot has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Honda Pilot EX-L is in a league of its own Left your phone at the restaurant? No problem. With the navigation system on this Honda Pilot, you'll be able to quickly find your way back to get it. More information about the 2013 Honda Pilot: The Pilot is boxy crossover utility vehicle that's focused around interior passenger space--with three roomy rows of seating--yet it also incorporates just a bit of the ruggedness of traditional SUVs. The Pilot's upright body makes it one of the most useful and versatile in this size class--versus models like the Toyota Highlander, Ford Explorer and Nissan Pathfinder--because its rather low cargo floor and flat-folding seats allow easy loading or combinations of people and gear. According to Honda the Pilot is the most fuel-efficient eight-passenger SUV, and it's one of the most fuel-efficient vehicles with three rows of seating. Towing capability is also better than typical for a crossover; it's rated to tow up to 4,500 pounds. This model sets itself apart with three rows of seating, fuel efficiency, ride and handling, Spacious interior, styling that goes against the grain, responsive powertrain, and reconfigurable seating layout AutoNation Certified Vehicle - comes with an additional warranty backed by the strength of EVERY AutoNation Location. When this car came in it was nearly mint. Buy with Confidence and enjoy a 5 Day /250- MILE Money Back Guarantee. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Honda Pilot EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5FNYF3H76DB001620

Stock: DB001620

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-14-2020