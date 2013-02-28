Used 2013 Honda Pilot for Sale Near Me
- 80,684 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,790$3,473 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Miami - Miami / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Crystal Black Pearl Gray; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The Honda Pilot EX-L offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. This low mileage Honda Pilot has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Honda Pilot EX-L is in a league of its own Left your phone at the restaurant? No problem. With the navigation system on this Honda Pilot, you'll be able to quickly find your way back to get it. More information about the 2013 Honda Pilot: The Pilot is boxy crossover utility vehicle that's focused around interior passenger space--with three roomy rows of seating--yet it also incorporates just a bit of the ruggedness of traditional SUVs. The Pilot's upright body makes it one of the most useful and versatile in this size class--versus models like the Toyota Highlander, Ford Explorer and Nissan Pathfinder--because its rather low cargo floor and flat-folding seats allow easy loading or combinations of people and gear. According to Honda the Pilot is the most fuel-efficient eight-passenger SUV, and it's one of the most fuel-efficient vehicles with three rows of seating. Towing capability is also better than typical for a crossover; it's rated to tow up to 4,500 pounds. This model sets itself apart with three rows of seating, fuel efficiency, ride and handling, Spacious interior, styling that goes against the grain, responsive powertrain, and reconfigurable seating layout AutoNation Certified Vehicle - comes with an additional warranty backed by the strength of EVERY AutoNation Location. When this car came in it was nearly mint. Buy with Confidence and enjoy a 5 Day /250- MILE Money Back Guarantee. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Pilot EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF3H76DB001620
Stock: DB001620
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-14-2020
- 142,196 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$9,750$2,776 Below Market
Carbone Chevrolet - Yorkville / New York
9750BACK-UP CAMERA, 4X4, LEATHER, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BLUETOOTH, MOONROOF, MP3 Player, CHILD LOCKS, 3RD ROW SEAT, KEYLESS ENTRY, SAT RADIO, POWER LIFTGATE, ALLOY WHEELS.Come see it at Carbone Chevrolet, 5043 Commercial Drive, Yorkville, NY 13495
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Pilot EX-L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF4H50DB021897
Stock: H1492PT
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- 106,917 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,500$2,823 Below Market
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1315039 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Pilot Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF3H93DB004668
Stock: c159701
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 96,222 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,000$1,770 Below Market
Fuccillo Mitsubishi of Watertown - Watertown / New York
EXTRA! EXTRA! Read all about it. Dealer finds DIAMOND in the rough. Immaculate condition, inside and out. Wanted: Drivers and passengers with long legs. We've got you covered! This vehicle is loaded with lot of extras. This car is a rare find. Don't miss out! Pack your friends & family in all three rows of seats in this baby! Come test drive this vehicle TODAY at Fuccillo Mitsubishi, 18352 U.S. Route 11, Watertown, NY 13601.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Pilot EX-L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF4H53DB067921
Stock: 10323A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,599 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,995
Cadillac of Laredo - Laredo / Texas
This 2013 Honda Pilot EX-L is offered to you for sale by Powell Watson Motor Group. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Honda Pilot gives you everything you need an automobile to be. What's the best way to keep your occupants occupied in this Honda Pilot EX-L? A full-featured entertainment system. It's included and ready to entertain. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Honda Pilot EX-L. More information about the 2013 Honda Pilot: The Pilot is boxy crossover utility vehicle that's focused around interior passenger space--with three roomy rows of seating--yet it also incorporates just a bit of the ruggedness of traditional SUVs. The Pilot's upright body makes it one of the most useful and versatile in this size class--versus models like the Toyota Highlander, Ford Explorer and Nissan Pathfinder--because its rather low cargo floor and flat-folding seats allow easy loading or combinations of people and gear. According to Honda the Pilot is the most fuel-efficient eight-passenger SUV, and it's one of the most fuel-efficient vehicles with three rows of seating. Towing capability is also better than typical for a crossover; it's rated to tow up to 4,500 pounds. Strengths of this model include three rows of seating, fuel efficiency, ride and handling, Spacious interior, styling that goes against the grain, responsive powertrain, and reconfigurable seating layout
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Pilot EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF3H61DB009468
Stock: T20487A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-31-2020
- 119,012 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,500$1,785 Below Market
Ryan Chevrolet - Minot / North Dakota
KBB Fair Market Range High: $16,969 ***RECENT ARRIVAL, ***AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS***, ***REAR BACKUP CAMERA***, ***NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS***, ***SUNROOF/MOONROOF***, ***HEATED SEATS***, ***TOUCH SCREEN RADIO CONTROLS***, ***USB OUTLETS***, ***VOICE RECOGNITION***, ***LOW SUPPLY HIGH DEMAND***, ***DVD PLAYER***, ***ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX***, ***EXTENDED SERVICE CONTRACTS are available***, ***INSPECTION REPORT AVAILABLE ON DEMAND***, ***OVER 30 DIFFERENT LENDERS!!! LOCK IN FINANCING NOW!!!***, .....AND MUCH MUCH MORE!!!!, Pilot Touring, 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC VCM 24V, 5-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Taffeta White, Gray w/Leather-Trimmed Seat Trim, Navigation System. 17/24 City/Highway MPG Here at Ryan Chevrolet all of our pre-owned vehicles are priced at a competitive value position to the market. We use independent software to research internet listings on all vehicles in our market so we can insure that our prices are the most competitive. We would also like you to know that we will provide an up to date market analysis on every car in our inventory to clearly display how our vehicle compares to those in our market. We will review this report with you on any vehicle you are interested in. DON'T SHOP HARDER, SHOP SMARTER!!! COMPETITIVE PRICING PROVIDES REALISTIC VALUE-BASED PRICES ON ALL OUR OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES, ALL THE TIME!! This allows us to price our cars fairly within our market to help pass the savings on to you! WE DON'T PLAY PRICING GAMES We do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning the negotiating contest with our guests. We combine value pricing and great customer service. Your trade in value will remain the same regardless of your vehicle of interest. TECHNOLOGY IS THE RIGHT WAY TO THE RIGHT PRICE!!!! 2013 Honda Pilot Touring 4WD Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Pilot Touring with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF4H93DB074726
Stock: 6619605
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 94,613 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,985$1,466 Below Market
C & C Toyota - Marietta / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Pilot LX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF4H28DB053664
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,965 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,495$1,625 Below Market
Auto World - Whitehall / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Pilot EX-L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF4H62DB055073
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 111,098 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,586$1,168 Below Market
Toyota of Warren - Warren / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Pilot EX-L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF4H50DB040983
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 111,113 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$13,771$698 Below Market
BMW of Tucson - Tucson / Arizona
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new suspension parts! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Pilot EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF3H54DB002621
Stock: DB002621
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 83,515 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$16,981
Hendrick Volkswagen Frisco - Frisco / Texas
Excellent Condition, Hendrick Affordable. Dark Cherry Pearl II exterior and Beige interior, Touring trim. Sunroof, NAV, 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, DVD, Tow Hitch, Alloy Wheels, Non-Smoker vehicle.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation MP3 Player, Sunroof, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. Honda Touring with Dark Cherry Pearl II exterior and Beige interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 250 HP at 5700 RPM*.BUY WITH CONFIDENCEMulti-point Vehicle Inspection; detail mechanical inspection, Rental Coverage: up to 3 days at $30 per day not to exceed $90 per occurrence, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Service: hotel, transportation, meal reimbursement, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 3-month/3,000 Mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyOUR OFFERINGSAs the #1 Volkswagen dealership in Texas, our goal is to provide you with the best buying experience possible. In order for Hendrick Volkswagen Frisco to become the best, we know we must listen and learn from all our Texas customers, whether they are our Frisco neighbors or VW shoppers commuting from Dallas, Plano or Carrollton. Come visit us today or contact us online at www.hendrickvwfrisco.comPrices do not include additional fees and costs of closing, including government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer documentation fees, any emissions testing fees or other fees. All prices, specifications and availability subject to change wiThis Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Pilot Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF3H94DB028574
Stock: L54125B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 114,072 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$14,599$979 Below Market
Ideal Buick GMC - Frederick / Maryland
Ideal Buick Inc. has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2013 Honda Pilot. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Honda Pilot EX-L is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a 'must have' for any family. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this HondaPilot EX-L, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. More information about the 2013 Honda Pilot: The Pilot is boxy crossover utility vehicle that's focused around interior passenger space--with three roomy rows of seating--yet it also incorporates just a bit of the ruggedness of traditional SUVs. The Pilot's upright body makes it one of the most useful and versatile in this size class--versus models like the Toyota Highlander, Ford Explorer and Nissan Pathfinder--because its rather low cargo floor and flat-folding seats allow easy loading or combinations of people and gear. According to Honda the Pilot is the most fuel-efficient eight-passenger SUV, and it's one of the most fuel-efficient vehicles with three rows of seating. Towing capability is also better than typical for a crossover; it's rated to tow up to 4,500 pounds. Interesting features of this model are three rows of seating, fuel efficiency, ride and handling, Spacious interior, styling that goes against the grain, responsive powertrain, and reconfigurable seating layout Our Dealership has built a reputation on providing courteous, honest service. Our customers appreciate the way we do business, and we know you will too. Ideal Buick GMC of Frederick (aka Ideal Auto Group) has been serving the community since 1908. We strive to offer our customers the finest vehicles in America at competitive prices with an unrelenting drive to ensure that every customer is completely satisfied.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Pilot EX-L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF4H71DB027483
Stock: T171677A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-25-2020
- 63,692 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$19,644$942 Below Market
Bonita Springs Mitsubishi - Bonita Springs / Florida
Recent Arrival! 2013 Honda Pilot Touring RES Dark Cherry Pearl 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC VCM 24V 4WD Navigation, 3rd Row Seating, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Heated/Cooled Seats, Touchscreen Controls, 4WD, Entertainment system, Navigation System, Power moonroof. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 43382 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!4WD, Entertainment system, Navigation System, Power moonroof, 10 Speakers, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4.312 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM/CD Premium Audio System, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Headphones, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Trimmed Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and XM Radio.Sale price includes a $1,000 trade in assistance credit to ensure you get the most for your trade in. Customer must trade in a vehicle to receive the $1,000 trade in assistance credit. Sale price also includes a $1,000 finance assistance credit. Customer must finance the vehicle using a dealership's lender with dealership's assistance. Second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be included in sale price. Sale price does not include tax, tag, and $895 dealer admin fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Pilot Touring with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF4H95DB085310
Stock: P6515
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 54,367 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$19,951$1,283 Below Market
Honda Cars of Rock Hill - Rock Hill / South Carolina
Hendrick Affordable, Excellent Condition, CARFAX 1-Owner. Touring trim, Alabaster Silver Metallic exterior and Gray interior. Moonroof, Nav System, Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Entertainment System, 4x4, Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Non-Smoker vehicle, Easy Financing Available (oac), Many affordable pre-owned cars available., Visit our website at www.hondacarsrockhill.com to view our huge affordable inventory., "Comfortable ride; roomy third-row seat; above-average fuel economy, useful interior storage areas." -Edmunds.com.Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $41,300*.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, Navigation, DVD, Sunroof, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Trailer Hitch MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls. Honda Touring with Alabaster Silver Metallic exterior and Gray interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 250 HP at 5700 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle, Easy Financing Available (oac), Many affordable pre-owned cars available. Visit our website at www.hondacarsrockhill.com to view our huge affordable inventory.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCEMulti-point Vehicle Inspection; detail mechanical inspection, Rental Coverage: up to 3 days at $30 per day not to exceed $90 per occurrence, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Service: hotel, transportation, meal reimbursement, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 3-month/3,000 Mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyEXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILYChild Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 4-Wheel Disc BrakesThe closing fee charged by Honda Cars of Rock Hill, 686 Galleria Blvd., Rock Hill, SC 29731 will not exceed $599 prior to January 1, 2021.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Pilot Touring with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF4H93DB052824
Stock: 91237A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 107,126 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$12,995$500 Below Market
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2013 Honda Pilot EX/AWD --- 3.5L V6 --- EXCELLENT CONDITION --- BACK UP CAMERA --- LEATHER HEATED SEATS ---- POWER WINDOWS AND SEATS ---- POWER OUTLET --- CRUISE CONTROL --- AUX ---- 3RD ROW ---- RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT ---- WE FINANCE ---- MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Rear air conditioning zones: single, Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control, Rear vents: third row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor, Antenna type: element, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth, Hard drive: 2GB, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM, Speed sensitive volume control, Subwoofer: 1, Total speakers: 7, Watts: 229, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 13.0, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake diameter: 13.1, Rear brake type: disc, Armrests: rear center folding with storage, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front, Ambient lighting, Assist handle: front, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with storage, Courtesy lights: door, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 2, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Power windows: lockout button, Reading lights: front, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks, Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Liftgate window: manual flip-up, Rear door type: liftgate, 4WD type: on demand, Axle ratio: 4.31, Locking differential: rear, Cylinder deactivation, Body side moldings: body-color, Door handle color: body-color, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Exhaust: dual tip, Grille color: chrome, Mirror color: body-color, Mudguards: front, Clock, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG, Gauge: tachometer, Multi-function display, Trip computer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Daytime running lights, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto delay off, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: heated, Active head restraints: dual front, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front, Impact absorbing bumpers, Rearview monitor, Emergency locking retractors: front, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Third row seatbelts: 3-point, Driver seat power adjustments: height, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments, Rear headrests: adjustable, Rear seat folding: flat, Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Third row headrests: 3, Third row seat folding: split, Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: alarm with remote, Power door locks, Hill holder control, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Phone: pre-wired for phone, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheels: alloy, Trailer hitch: Class III, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Power windows, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: intermittent, Window defogger: rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Pilot EX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF4H40DB011751
Stock: 23698
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,324 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$15,500$931 Below Market
Mountain Top Motor Co - Troy / Missouri
*A RATED WITH THE BBB ***** *TOP NOTCH VEHICLES **** *****WE SHIP NATIONWIDE***** *****SPECIALIZING IN FINDING WESTERN RUST-FREE VEHICLES**** This vehicle is Missouri State Safety Inspected It has been through 102 Point Inspection Financing Available!! 5 STAR GOOGLE RATED WITH OVER 400 REVIEWS FOR A REASON ** LOCATED IN TROY, MO. ( JUST 15 MINUTES NORTH OF WENTZVILLE MO. ) WE ARE HERE TO PROVIDE YOU WITH AN EXCELLENT SELECTION OF TRUCKS. AS WELL AS CARS AND SUV'S CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS ON GOOGLE AND SEE WHAT THE TALK IS ABOUT!!! 617 JOHN DEERE DR. TROY, MO 63379 *** You deserve the MTMC Experience *** Do the entire deal remotely from your home via phone, computer, facetime if you choose and allow us to deliver your vehicle and the paperwork to your door via our White Glove Delivery Program! Browse. Decide. Drive. WWW.MOUNTAINTOPMOTORS.COM 636-356-1020 Not only are we continuing to monitor the situation locally and globally, we are also taking active measures to ensure our grounds and facility are safe and secure. We have done this by increasing our cleaning and disinfecting efforts to combat any chance possible contamination. As always, if you feel remaining in the comort of your home is most beneficial for you and your family we will be offering our White Glove Delivery Program for your shopping convenience. Our store will continue business as usual with the same hours, and our sales department will be able to help you with any questions you might have. We are ensuring a safe space for you to shop and visit for all your vehicle needs! 636-356-1020 WWW.MOUNTAINTOPMOTORS.COM This is a beautiful 2-owner clean Carfax with 19 service records on the Carfax! Some of the options include, Power windows, Power locks, Power mirrors, Power seats, Rear climate control, Sun roof, Heated seats, Steering wheel control, Key-less entry, Leather seats, Tractuion control, AM/FM/XM Remote start, And so much more!! *** Credit Union Financing Available with rates starting as low as 2.99%. *** This car is safety inspected. Call today at 636-356-1020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Pilot EX-L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF4H54DB068270
Stock: 5475
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 134,612 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$12,195$419 Below Market
Prestige Toyota of Ramsey - Ramsey / New Jersey
PRICED TO MOVE $2,000 below Kelley Blue Book!, FUEL EFFICIENT 24 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! EX-L trim. Sunroof, 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, Power Liftgate, Trailer Hitch, Alloy Wheels, 4x4. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Sunroof, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C. Honda EX-L with Polished Metal Metallic exterior and Gray interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 250 HP at 5700 RPM*. MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: "Comfortable ride; roomy third-row seat; above-average fuel economy, useful interior storage areas." -Edmunds.com. AFFORDABLE: This Pilot is priced $2,000 below Kelley Blue Book. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: As the largest volume Toyota dealer in the New York region in 2013, Prestige Toyota has turned thousands of Toyota buyers into long-standing, loyal customers since 1997. We strive to provide superior customer service, and our professional staff is committed to fulfilling each customer's needs – not only at the point of purchase, but throughout their entire experience. Price(s) include(s) all costs to be paid by a consumer, except for licensing costs, registration fees, and taxes. Dealer doc fee of $699.00 not included in price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Pilot EX-L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF4H54DB022695
Stock: T20758SA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 139,585 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,999$613 Below Market
Cal Auto Outlet 4 Cars - Rio Linda / California
Haul the entire gang in style with our more-than-capable 2013 Honda Pilot Touring 4WD shown in Dark Cherry Pearl! Powered by a 3.5 Liter V6 that offers 250hp while perfectly matched to a smooth shifting 5 Speed Automatic transmission for smooth shifts and easy passing. This Four Wheel Drive Pilot can reward you with near 25mpg on the open road plus can tow your toys with impeccably responsive steering and suspension that allows for a composed ride. The sophisticated flair of Pilot Touring is impossible to ignore. Designed with your active lifestyle in mind, the interior is family friendly with heated front seats, leather trim and tri-zone automatic climate control. The premium navigation system, Bluetooth phone/audio connectivity, a multi-angle rearview camera, and rear DVD entertainment make every ride feel first class! Able to comfortably accommodate adults as well as children, the roomy second and third-row seats also allow a 60/40 split for maximum cargo space while the sun shines in through the sunroof. You can feel confident in this Honda that the anti-lock brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags, and full-length side curtain airbags will protect you and yours from harm. This Honda Pilot Touring could quite possibly be the best decision you'll make this year! Get behind the wheel today! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Our hours have changed We are now open Monday - Saturday from 9AM to 8PM and on Sunday 10AM to 7PM Please call for vehicle delivery outside of these hours Don't make a payment for 90 days! Call for details. This car comes with free oil changes for your first year of ownership! WE BEAT ANY VALID CARMAX OFFER FOR YOUR VEHICLE BY $500!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Pilot Touring with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF4H96DB060707
Stock: 26041
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
