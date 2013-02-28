Used 2013 Honda Pilot for Sale Near Me

4,433 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,433 listings
  • 2013 Honda Pilot EX-L in Black
    used

    2013 Honda Pilot EX-L

    80,684 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $13,790

    $3,473 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Honda Pilot EX-L in White
    used

    2013 Honda Pilot EX-L

    142,196 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,750

    $2,776 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Honda Pilot Touring in White
    used

    2013 Honda Pilot Touring

    106,917 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,500

    $2,823 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Honda Pilot EX-L in Black
    used

    2013 Honda Pilot EX-L

    96,222 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,000

    $1,770 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Honda Pilot EX-L in White
    used

    2013 Honda Pilot EX-L

    102,599 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2013 Honda Pilot Touring in White
    used

    2013 Honda Pilot Touring

    119,012 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,500

    $1,785 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Honda Pilot LX
    used

    2013 Honda Pilot LX

    94,613 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,985

    $1,466 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Honda Pilot EX-L
    used

    2013 Honda Pilot EX-L

    95,965 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,495

    $1,625 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Honda Pilot EX-L in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Honda Pilot EX-L

    111,098 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,586

    $1,168 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Honda Pilot EX-L in Silver
    used

    2013 Honda Pilot EX-L

    111,113 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $13,771

    $698 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Honda Pilot Touring in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Honda Pilot Touring

    83,515 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $16,981

    Details
  • 2013 Honda Pilot EX-L
    used

    2013 Honda Pilot EX-L

    114,072 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $14,599

    $979 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Honda Pilot Touring in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Honda Pilot Touring

    63,692 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $19,644

    $942 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Honda Pilot Touring in Silver
    used

    2013 Honda Pilot Touring

    54,367 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $19,951

    $1,283 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Honda Pilot EX in Silver
    used

    2013 Honda Pilot EX

    107,126 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $12,995

    $500 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Honda Pilot EX-L in Silver
    used

    2013 Honda Pilot EX-L

    102,324 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $15,500

    $931 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Honda Pilot EX-L in Silver
    used

    2013 Honda Pilot EX-L

    134,612 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $12,195

    $419 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Honda Pilot Touring in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Honda Pilot Touring

    139,585 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,999

    $613 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,433 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Honda Pilot

Overall Consumer Rating
4.260 Reviews
  • 5
    (55%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (15%)
  • 2
    (8%)
  • 1
    (2%)
Vibration' can't repair it so call it normal
disappointed88,02/28/2013
i purchased a 2013 Honda Pilot in December 2012. The follolwing day i reported a vibration, which service department said was a wheel weight. After leaving the vehicle for 3 days the SD (service department) replaced a front motor mount which was to resolve the problem. No problem solved, Still vibrating. Two weeks later I returned the vehicle for 3 more days. SD replaced the rear motor mount. Still vibrates. After trying to repair the vehice 2 times with no success Honda Customer Service calls it a " Normal vibration".Now that Honda Engineering can't resolve the vibration issue the SD calls it a "Characteristic of the vehicle". The SD informed me that all the 2013 Pilot 2WD have a vibration
Report abuse
