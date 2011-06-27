Vehicle overview

Though minivans are still the ideal vehicle for large families, there's no denying that they're saddled with an unflattering image of un-coolness. If the latter quality is too much of a turnoff for you, a prime alternative is the 2007 Honda Pilot. Designed to be useful in nearly every situation, the Pilot has seating for up to eight passengers, a decently powerful and fuel-efficient V6 engine, available all-wheel drive and a solid collection of convenience and safety features.

The current-generation Pilot debuted for the 2003 model year as one of the first crossover midsize SUVs. Its car-based platform provides plenty of interior room and is fitted with a fully independent suspension. Compared to many traditional full-size SUVs, the Pilot is easier to drive and maneuver around town. But it's important to remember that this is still a pretty big vehicle. In terms of size, it matches up very closely to the Ford Explorer, and as such isn't as nimble as many of the smaller sport-utes that share its price bracket.

Although the Pilot is one of the older midsize SUVs now available, Honda has been making continual updates to keep it fresh. The 2007 model, thanks to its solid engineering and reputation for high reliability and resale value, is still one of our top recommendations for buyers needing a jack-of-all-trades vehicle. While you might also want to take a look at the more rugged Explorer, the all-new Hyundai Santa Fe or the comfortable-but-bland Toyota Highlander before making a decision, we're sure the 2007 Honda Pilot would prove to be an enjoyable purchase.