Consumer Rating
(171)
Appraise this car

2007 Honda Pilot Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy interior with eight-passenger seating, versatile storage and cargo-hauling abilities, comfortable ride, smooth power delivery.
  • Mediocre towing capacity, feels big behind the wheel, can't order rear DVD entertainment and navigation systems together.
List Price Range
$4,900 - $9,997
Used Pilot for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though it's now one of the older designs on the market, the 2007 Honda Pilot, thanks to its versatility and high safety ratings, is still a smart choice for a midsize crossover SUV.

Vehicle overview

Though minivans are still the ideal vehicle for large families, there's no denying that they're saddled with an unflattering image of un-coolness. If the latter quality is too much of a turnoff for you, a prime alternative is the 2007 Honda Pilot. Designed to be useful in nearly every situation, the Pilot has seating for up to eight passengers, a decently powerful and fuel-efficient V6 engine, available all-wheel drive and a solid collection of convenience and safety features.

The current-generation Pilot debuted for the 2003 model year as one of the first crossover midsize SUVs. Its car-based platform provides plenty of interior room and is fitted with a fully independent suspension. Compared to many traditional full-size SUVs, the Pilot is easier to drive and maneuver around town. But it's important to remember that this is still a pretty big vehicle. In terms of size, it matches up very closely to the Ford Explorer, and as such isn't as nimble as many of the smaller sport-utes that share its price bracket.

Although the Pilot is one of the older midsize SUVs now available, Honda has been making continual updates to keep it fresh. The 2007 model, thanks to its solid engineering and reputation for high reliability and resale value, is still one of our top recommendations for buyers needing a jack-of-all-trades vehicle. While you might also want to take a look at the more rugged Explorer, the all-new Hyundai Santa Fe or the comfortable-but-bland Toyota Highlander before making a decision, we're sure the 2007 Honda Pilot would prove to be an enjoyable purchase.

2007 Honda Pilot models

The 2007 Honda Pilot is a car-based midsize SUV. It's available in two main trim levels: LX and EX. As is typical of Honda offerings, nearly everything comes standard. This includes air-conditioning, cruise control, full power accessories, keyless entry and a CD player. Going with the EX adds alloy wheels, an eight-way power driver seat, extra interior storage, automatic climate control, HomeLink, upgraded audio with a six-disc CD changer, and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls. On EX models with leather seating (EX-L), a sunroof, satellite radio and heated seats come standard, with a navigation system and a DVD entertainment system available as options. Unfortunately, buyers must choose between the nav and entertainment systems -- you can't get both. The entertainment system includes a 9-inch flip-down LCD screen.

2007 Highlights

The Honda Pilot is unchanged for 2007.

Performance & mpg

Pilots come equipped with a 3.5-liter V6 that makes 244 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive models are available, and both are equipped with a five-speed automatic transmission. Front-drive Pilots feature Variable Cylinder Management (VCM) technology, which increases fuel efficiency by "shutting off" three of the engine's six cylinders during cruising and deceleration. EPA ratings for the FWD model are a respectable 18 mpg city/24 mpg highway. Towing capacity for the Pilot is only 3,500 pounds -- well below the ratings for traditional, truck-based SUVs.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes with brake assist, a tire-pressure monitor, stability control, side airbags for front occupants and head-protecting side curtain airbags for all three rows are standard. In government crash tests, the 2007 Honda Pilot earned perfect five-star ratings across the board for front- and side-impact protection. In frontal-offset crash testing conducted by the IIHS, the Pilot received the highest rating of "Good."

Driving

As the Honda Pilot features a stiff unibody structure and a fully independent suspension, it is quite smooth and comfortable on normal roads. However, with a curb weight of more than 2 tons, there is no denying the Pilot's bulk, and some drivers might find it a bit clumsy around corners. In terms of off-road ability, the AWD Pilot can take on common hazards such as boat ramps, washed-out gullies and rough roads, but not much more.

Interior

The 2007 Honda Pilot seats eight passengers. The fold-flat third-row seat has three sets of adjustable headrests and three-point seatbelts. Legroom for it is tight at 30.2 inches, however, and occupancy is pretty much limited to small children. Lowering the second- and third-row seats reveals an impressively large 90.3-cubic-feet cargo hold. Because of the Pilot's wide stance, there's sufficient clearance between the wheelwells to place wide items flat on the floor. If the second-row seats are in use, cargo capacity is 48.7 cubic feet. With the third row up, there's still enough room for grocery bags, baby paraphernalia or a set of golf clubs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Honda Pilot.

5(67%)
4(23%)
3(7%)
2(2%)
1(1%)
4.5
171 reviews
171 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Smooth Drive
Sheepless,01/02/2007
Since I first test drove this SUV in 2004 and now in 2006, what a difference! The interior is roomy and set up for everyone's comfort. I am tall and it's just perfect for all size people. I bought the 2007 model.
my sweet toy
lut-jud,11/17/2006
Test drive it then I told myself.... gotta have it! My first SUV..... Fun to drive with lots of standard features
Bob's Best Buy
ROBERT BELLANTONI,09/19/2006
A great car to drive. My first car with navigation system don't know how i survived without it. My previous suv was an Accura MDX. The Honda pilot is as good if not better at $7000 less in cost.
Best vehicle I have ever owned!
jjcraigo@gmail.com,04/07/2016
EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD w/Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I've had LOTS of cars because I quickly get bored of them. I came across a deal on my 2007 Pilot EXL used in July 2015. It was a one owner and had been hit in the rear but repaired so I got it for $4000. I have taken long road trips, and it's my daily commuter, about 50 miles a day stop and go city and highway driving. This SUV does everything I need it to do. It's got speed on the highway even at 70 I can punch it to pass and it reacts quickly. Mine has leather and the seats are very comfortable and I am a big guy (6' and 250) I have plenty of head/leg room. Nice big armrest. Lots of storage. I have AWD and this thing will NOT get stuck, but I have all terrain tires. I've only had it 9 months but I love it just as much as the day I bought it. Has 240,000 miles and drives like new because the previous owner kept timing belt and all maintenance up to date. I plan on getting a good 300k easy. I wrote my novella here hope it helps! :)
See all 171 reviews of the 2007 Honda Pilot
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
244 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2007 Honda Pilot features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2007 Honda Pilot

Used 2007 Honda Pilot Overview

The Used 2007 Honda Pilot is offered in the following submodels: Pilot SUV. Available styles include EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD w/Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), LX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr SUV w/Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Honda Pilot?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Honda Pilot trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Honda Pilot EX-L is priced between $4,998 and$9,997 with odometer readings between 84444 and181084 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Honda Pilot EX is priced between $4,900 and$7,990 with odometer readings between 162101 and205902 miles.

Which used 2007 Honda Pilots are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Honda Pilot for sale near. There are currently 9 used and CPO 2007 Pilots listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,900 and mileage as low as 84444 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Honda Pilot.

Can't find a used 2007 Honda Pilots you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Pilot for sale - 1 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $24,461.

Find a used Honda for sale - 3 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $8,077.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Pilot for sale - 4 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $20,063.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $22,333.

