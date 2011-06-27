  1. Home
2005 Honda Pilot Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy interior with eight-passenger seating, versatile storage and cargo-hauling abilities, many standard features, comfortable ride, smooth power delivery.
  • Mediocre towing capacity, side curtain airbags not available, feels big behind the wheel.
Edmunds' Expert Review

One of the best crossover SUVs available, the 2005 Honda Pilot is an excellent choice for large, active families in need of versatility.

2005 Highlights

The 2005 Honda Pilot receives a new 255-hp engine, along with numerous functional changes. A tire-pressure monitoring system has been added, and EX models with leather get vehicle stability control. Slightly increased fuel capacity helps extend driving range, and a revised power steering pump provides improved on-center steering feel. Inside the cabin, the instrument panel has been tweaked with ambient lighting and a six-disc CD changer for all EX trims. A driver footrest has been added, and leather-upholstered EX models can now be had with a sunroof. The LX now has standard keyless entry, and all models get an integrated remote key and fob. Honda has made slight frame changes this year that resulted in improved IIHS crash test ratings.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Honda Pilot.

5(78%)
4(17%)
3(3%)
2(1%)
1(1%)
4.7
393 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I love my Pilot, even at 187,000 miles!
hampton6410,08/20/2012
We bought our Pilot used in 2009 and now even at 187,000 miles it still drives just as good. We have not had any major issues and only do the Honda recommended maintenance. We do change the oil at 3000 mile intervals, not 5,000. The Pilot has been a great car overall. The only thing that I wish was better was the gas mileage. We have also owned two CRV's and currently own a 2005 Accord, and all have been great. We have had no major issues even with our 2003 CRV with 197,000 miles that we just traded in on the Accord.
10 year old Honda Pilot...strong vehicle.
Chris Williamson,06/16/2016
EX 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I've always wanted an SUV. Dreamt of driving a Ford Explorer. Then I came across this Honda Pilot at the dealership's used lot. It had one adult owner and meticulous records, taken in for oil changes, maintenance, and repair like clockwork. So it was in great condition and it showed. I've now been driving it for a few months and I love it! It has 3 rows of seats in case I need to haul people, but those fold down to create a lot of cargo space if I need to haul equipment. It's a 2005 so of course I upgraded the stereo (had a tape player lol). The speakers are next. the starter went out as did the AC. The starter was a pain to fix but I did it myself. The AC I haven't taken in yet. Hopefully it doesn't cost too much. Overall a great ride!
Our Pilot
Piloteer101,01/31/2016
EX 4WD 4dr SUV w/Leather, Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
After out 2010 Chrysler Town & Country was totaled we found this beauty on the lot. It's pretty to look at, the paint on this thing is AMAZING. We like that the outside looks small, but there's 8 seats. It's really fun and smooth to drive too. Just wish that you could get DVD entertainment along with Navigation at the same time, not sure why that wasn't possible.
love after 10 years
lena,10/20/2015
EX 4WD 4dr SUV w/Leather, Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I had times with 13 mpg in the city traffic holdups. So prepare to pay for gas. Reliable, but dealer maintenance prices are $500-650 after a few years.
See all 393 reviews of the 2005 Honda Pilot
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2005 Honda Pilot features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2005 Honda Pilot

Used 2005 Honda Pilot Overview

The Used 2005 Honda Pilot is offered in the following submodels: Pilot SUV. Available styles include EX 4WD 4dr SUV w/Leather (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX 4WD 4dr SUV w/Leather, Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX 4WD 4dr SUV w/Leather, Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and LX 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Honda Pilot?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Honda Pilot trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Honda Pilot EX is priced between $2,995 and$6,599 with odometer readings between 143203 and203630 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Honda Pilots are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Honda Pilot for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2005 Pilots listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $2,995 and mileage as low as 143203 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Honda Pilot.

Can't find a used 2005 Honda Pilots you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Pilot for sale - 4 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $12,874.

Find a used Honda for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $23,851.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Pilot for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $9,893.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 2 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $15,830.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Honda Pilot?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

