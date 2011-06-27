2005 Honda Pilot Review
Pros & Cons
- Roomy interior with eight-passenger seating, versatile storage and cargo-hauling abilities, many standard features, comfortable ride, smooth power delivery.
- Mediocre towing capacity, side curtain airbags not available, feels big behind the wheel.
Other years
List Price Range
$2,995 - $6,599
Edmunds' Expert Review
One of the best crossover SUVs available, the 2005 Honda Pilot is an excellent choice for large, active families in need of versatility.
2005 Highlights
The 2005 Honda Pilot receives a new 255-hp engine, along with numerous functional changes. A tire-pressure monitoring system has been added, and EX models with leather get vehicle stability control. Slightly increased fuel capacity helps extend driving range, and a revised power steering pump provides improved on-center steering feel. Inside the cabin, the instrument panel has been tweaked with ambient lighting and a six-disc CD changer for all EX trims. A driver footrest has been added, and leather-upholstered EX models can now be had with a sunroof. The LX now has standard keyless entry, and all models get an integrated remote key and fob. Honda has made slight frame changes this year that resulted in improved IIHS crash test ratings.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Honda Pilot.
Most helpful consumer reviews
hampton6410,08/20/2012
We bought our Pilot used in 2009 and now even at 187,000 miles it still drives just as good. We have not had any major issues and only do the Honda recommended maintenance. We do change the oil at 3000 mile intervals, not 5,000. The Pilot has been a great car overall. The only thing that I wish was better was the gas mileage. We have also owned two CRV's and currently own a 2005 Accord, and all have been great. We have had no major issues even with our 2003 CRV with 197,000 miles that we just traded in on the Accord.
Chris Williamson,06/16/2016
EX 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I've always wanted an SUV. Dreamt of driving a Ford Explorer. Then I came across this Honda Pilot at the dealership's used lot. It had one adult owner and meticulous records, taken in for oil changes, maintenance, and repair like clockwork. So it was in great condition and it showed. I've now been driving it for a few months and I love it! It has 3 rows of seats in case I need to haul people, but those fold down to create a lot of cargo space if I need to haul equipment. It's a 2005 so of course I upgraded the stereo (had a tape player lol). The speakers are next. the starter went out as did the AC. The starter was a pain to fix but I did it myself. The AC I haven't taken in yet. Hopefully it doesn't cost too much. Overall a great ride!
Piloteer101,01/31/2016
EX 4WD 4dr SUV w/Leather, Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
After out 2010 Chrysler Town & Country was totaled we found this beauty on the lot. It's pretty to look at, the paint on this thing is AMAZING. We like that the outside looks small, but there's 8 seats. It's really fun and smooth to drive too. Just wish that you could get DVD entertainment along with Navigation at the same time, not sure why that wasn't possible.
lena,10/20/2015
EX 4WD 4dr SUV w/Leather, Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I had times with 13 mpg in the city traffic holdups. So prepare to pay for gas. Reliable, but dealer maintenance prices are $500-650 after a few years.
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Related Used 2005 Honda Pilot info
