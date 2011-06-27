I've always wanted an SUV. Dreamt of driving a Ford Explorer. Then I came across this Honda Pilot at the dealership's used lot. It had one adult owner and meticulous records, taken in for oil changes, maintenance, and repair like clockwork. So it was in great condition and it showed. I've now been driving it for a few months and I love it! It has 3 rows of seats in case I need to haul people, but those fold down to create a lot of cargo space if I need to haul equipment. It's a 2005 so of course I upgraded the stereo (had a tape player lol). The speakers are next. the starter went out as did the AC. The starter was a pain to fix but I did it myself. The AC I haven't taken in yet. Hopefully it doesn't cost too much. Overall a great ride!

