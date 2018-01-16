I traded in my 17 Mazda 3 GT hatchback manual a few days ago for an 18 Honda Pilot EX-L with RES. This is our 5th Honda(03 Pilot EX, 13 Honda Fit Sport, 13 Honda CRV EX-L, 17 CRV Touring). I chose the EX-L trim because it was the closest match to my daily needs. I felt the ZF 9speed would drive me crazy with the auto shut off and all the nannies trying to assist me. The 6 speed shifts smoothly and always is ready to drop a gear. Acceleration is plentiful, especially when merging onto the freeway. The visibility is superb with low window sight lines and lots of glass. The seating is awesome with plenty of room in the 3rd row. The RES will get it use by my son and his friends on road trips. The driving dynamics are pretty good but the steering is vague and the brakes don't give much feedback, but again this is a passenger hauler not a sports car. I have had good experiences in the past with Honda's and this one should be the same. I perform all the maintenance on my vehicles and have never had any issues in the past 30 years. Oil changes, filter changes, and tire rotations are about all I need to do with Honda vehicles. The maintenance packages offered by our local Honda dealer are very expensive($3000+) and are essentially glorified oil changes. If we decide to keep this more than 3 years, then I may buy a Honda Car extended warranty. Great job Honda! 2 year/17k mile update I recently traded in my Pilot for a 2020 Toyota Tundra Platinum. The Pilot was an excellent mid size suv, it proved to be a great highway cruiser. Gas mileage was excellent considering AWD, and 4000lbs+. I had no maintenance issues, just oil and filters. A few negatives came up over the last two years. The drivers seat bottom cushion is too short for tall drivers, and the center armrest is too small. Also the steering feel is non existent but that is the norm these days with most cars using electric power steering. The brakes while working just fine always felt mushy, changing out brake pads and fluid helped a little but still never felt firm. Overall, I was very pleased with my two years with the Honda. I would recommend this vehicle for its overall flexibility with passengers and utility.

