Used 2010 Honda Pilot for Sale Near Me

We drove every midsize SUV there was available and it came down to the Toyota Highlander and the Honda Pilot. The Toyota drove better, more like a car, but it only seated 7 people. The Honda was closer to real 4WD (still not real but close) and seated 8...a real 8 full sized adults. Some that seated 7 really only seated 5 adults and 2 kids in the 3rd row. In the end we needed the full 8 seats and while the interior does not have much style to it, it is functional. I wish I would have waited another year as Bluetooth became a standard interior feature that was only available on the Touring in 2010. Other than that this is a great midsize SUV to own. 2016 Update: Still running great and no major issues. We had a reading light burn out but other than that no problems at all. The only downside of this vehicle in 2016 is that it is just a year or two too old to have technology like bluetooth. That being said if you want a pseudo 4-wheel drive vehicle you will have no complaints with the 2010 Honda Pilot. I say pseudo only because it does not have locking axles like say a Jeep, but the 4-wheel drive is plenty sufficient for the average driver who may occasionally need some extra traction in grass, mud, ice or snow. 2017 Update: All still good...no major issues. I haven't bothered to fix the reading/map light but no other issues to report.

