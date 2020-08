Used 2010 Honda Pilot for Sale Near Me

Community Chevrolet - Meadville / Pennsylvania

Contact Community Chevrolet Inc today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2010 Honda Pilot LX. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Off-road or on the street, this Honda Pilot LX handles with ease. This vehicle comes with 4WD for better traction on unstable surfaces, like snow and dirt to give you the edge over anything you might encounter on the road. The Pilot LX is well maintained and has just 109,277mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. More information about the 2010 Honda Pilot: Honda is recognized for the quality of its design and engineering, and the 2010 Pilot is no exception. However, the true value and strength of the Honda Pilot is its roomy interior, which features seating for eight passengers. The Pilot's 87.0 cubic feet of cargo space make it great for hauling all your stuff, too. Interesting features of this model are competitive pricing, spacious interior, Honda reliability, and excellent safety Welcome to Community Chevrolet! At Community Chevrolet you will find the expansive, diverse inventory of a big city store blended with the hospitality and hometown values that have made America great. The goal of our website is to provide you, our online friends, with a comprehensive information source for all of your automotive needs. If you are looking for a New , Certified Pre-Owned , or Pre-Owned Vehicle we want to provide you with the most informative listings you can find. Need to perform maintenance or repairs on your current vehicle? We pride ourselves on our top rated GM Certified Service Department . We even have a professionally staffed Body Shop that was the first in the area to use environmentally conscious materials to keep our Northwestern Pennsylvania home beautiful. As proud as we are of our Internet presence we invite you to come and visit our showroom in person. We were one of the first to move forward with Chevrolet's new look. In addition to a spacious, clean showroom we have two comfortable waiting areas for your convenience. Thank you for visiting Community Chevrolet Online and we hope that you come and visit us soon. You are always welcomed to come be a part of the Community!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Government Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Honda Pilot LX with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5FNYF4H28AB001608

Stock: 19296B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-05-2020