Used 2010 Honda Pilot for Sale Near Me
4,419 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 148,878 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995$2,341 Below Market
- 210,059 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,880$1,504 Below Market
- 162,563 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,472$914 Below Market
- 134,762 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,984$4,393 Below Market
- 109,278 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Government Use
$9,986$799 Below Market
- 114,108 miles
$9,988$1,160 Below Market
- 176,361 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995$1,454 Below Market
- 176,227 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,300$849 Below Market
- 113,881 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,900$668 Below Market
- 115,796 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,999$944 Below Market
- 132,666 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,419$1,487 Below Market
- 205,608 miles
$9,000
- 92,908 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,741
- 170,241 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
- 162,154 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,499
- 147,565 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,000
- 180,500 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,997$759 Below Market
- 203,747 miles
$8,488$816 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Honda Pilot searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Honda Pilot
Read recent reviews for the Honda Pilot
Write a reviewSee all 145 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.4145 Reviews
Report abuse
twiswall,12/06/2013
EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
We drove every midsize SUV there was available and it came down to the Toyota Highlander and the Honda Pilot. The Toyota drove better, more like a car, but it only seated 7 people. The Honda was closer to real 4WD (still not real but close) and seated 8...a real 8 full sized adults. Some that seated 7 really only seated 5 adults and 2 kids in the 3rd row. In the end we needed the full 8 seats and while the interior does not have much style to it, it is functional. I wish I would have waited another year as Bluetooth became a standard interior feature that was only available on the Touring in 2010. Other than that this is a great midsize SUV to own. 2016 Update: Still running great and no major issues. We had a reading light burn out but other than that no problems at all. The only downside of this vehicle in 2016 is that it is just a year or two too old to have technology like bluetooth. That being said if you want a pseudo 4-wheel drive vehicle you will have no complaints with the 2010 Honda Pilot. I say pseudo only because it does not have locking axles like say a Jeep, but the 4-wheel drive is plenty sufficient for the average driver who may occasionally need some extra traction in grass, mud, ice or snow. 2017 Update: All still good...no major issues. I haven't bothered to fix the reading/map light but no other issues to report.
