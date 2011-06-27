Estimated values
2000 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,236
|$2,035
|$2,442
|Clean
|$1,107
|$1,821
|$2,190
|Average
|$847
|$1,394
|$1,688
|Rough
|$587
|$966
|$1,186
Estimated values
2000 Honda CR-V SE 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,288
|$2,027
|$2,403
|Clean
|$1,153
|$1,814
|$2,156
|Average
|$882
|$1,388
|$1,661
|Rough
|$612
|$962
|$1,167
Estimated values
2000 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,168
|$1,938
|$2,331
|Clean
|$1,045
|$1,735
|$2,091
|Average
|$800
|$1,327
|$1,611
|Rough
|$555
|$920
|$1,132
Estimated values
2000 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,291
|$2,216
|$2,689
|Clean
|$1,156
|$1,983
|$2,413
|Average
|$885
|$1,518
|$1,859
|Rough
|$613
|$1,052
|$1,306