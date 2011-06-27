Used 2000 Honda CR-V Consumer Reviews

The best car ... in the world! dasagfx@gmail.com , 08/18/2015 EX 4dr SUV AWD 52 of 53 people found this review helpful Bought a 2000 CRV in 2011 with 198,000 miles on it. It was a good decision; we have already put 60,000 miles on it with hardly any issues. Tire changes and oil changes. Biggest repair bill was a starter coil issue, can't remember how much it cost but it wasn't any financial difficulty and I replaced it myself. While they were figuring out what was wrong with my starter coil (this was at 227,000 miles) they discovered that one of the 4 cylinders was at 1/2 compression. Uh oh, time to get a new car? They said it would start overheating, I would get low gas mileage, etc. That was a year and 30,000 miles ago, it still gets 30 MPG in the summer (we trip-meter every gas tank, it's pretty consistent). Never overheated, even going 80 MPG on the Montana highways, up mountains, etc. We drove to Missouri and back since hearing the bad news. A/C and heater still work, power windows, lights, everything. Only annoyances are the seatbelts not retracting after turning off (every vehicle I've owned had this issue), road noise (spraying silicon lubricant on the old rubber weather seals around doors fixes it), and noise when making sharp left turns. Also, spare tire may explode if left in sun, best to make sure to keep a tire cover or park in garage. So here's what's up, get one of these. $4500 including repairs we paid for 60,000 miles of good gas mileage = 13 miles per $. That's better than $16,000 for a small SUV that you put 200,000 miles on, and we're still counting. Good in the snow, good in town, good in the highway. Small and easy to park anywhere, but seats 5 and storage. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great SUV!! tallchris01 , 03/25/2014 EX 4dr SUV AWD 36 of 37 people found this review helpful We bought our CR-V in 2011 with 115K miles on it for a steal. Since then we've taken half a dozen long trips in it (900 - 2000 miles each) without a single complaint. It is surprisingly comfortable and big enough for our family of 4 (and I'm 6'5") and a trunk full of stuff. Looks great, easy to clean, 27mpg on the hwy. We've put 53K miles on it in less than 3 years. Maintenance costs are very reasonable. *Update: At 208K the engine burned exhaust valve #1 and that was that! Donated to PBS! Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

crv-se for me r.g. , 02/24/2002 28 of 29 people found this review helpful For me it's the perfect vehicle: Sit high & comfortable without needing a ladder to get in, fit in normal sizes parking spaces, get 23 mpg & smile when filling up next to a totally unnecessary and environmentally unfriendly gargantuan suv, front wheel drive in normal driving and 4 wheel drive when necessary (automatically), 8 inch ground clearance, good cargo room and surprisingly roomy passanger room, excellent fit and finish and reliability you'd expect from Honda. Report Abuse

Ignore the owner's manual EAB , 10/28/2008 16 of 16 people found this review helpful One caveat. If you follow the owner's manual on this model, you WILL have problems and perhaps MAJOR problems. Some idiot decided that US CR-V's (98-2001 only) get a 105,000 valve interval in the owner's manual while all other countries' manuals state 30,000 miles. If you attempt to go to 105K without the valves adjusted, the engine may not make it. Ask Honda if you don't believe me. Instead, have the local Honda Dealer run the valves every 30,000K. If you are not sure if this has been done, get it DONE ASAP. While you're there, have 'em do the rear 4wd fluid as well as they lied about that one as well. It needs to be done every 30K. Report Abuse