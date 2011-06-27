Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Consumer Reviews

Trailer Hauler BG , 11/05/2018 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I purchased too pull our travel trailer. the old truck 2015 1500 struggled to keep up with highway speeds. This one pulls the trailer great no problem keeping up with Highway speeds. The only issue is the DEF requirements. about every thousand miles it takes a little more than a gallon to keep it topped off. Needs a better monitoring system. The diesel engine runs great and gets better fuel economy than the gas when pulling the trailer. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

very pleased rdsampson , 06/16/2018 SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful i was able to purchest a gmc 2500 slt and it is the best buy i have had in long time thank you gmc. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Awesome value Ken Schiller , 11/19/2018 SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) 5 of 6 people found this review helpful Pulling my camper is great. Pulling large travel trailer is a dream. Hardly know it's back there. Great mpg. Diesel is great. Empty I'm getting 23 mpg. Pulling getting 15 mpg. Previous truck getting 9 mph. Rides real good. 5k miles on it now. No issues so far. My 2018 GMC Sierra 2500 HD crew cab has been just awesome Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

stuck in the desert Rahn , 07/08/2019 SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful So this is a replacement of a Chevy 3500 I purchased (that was bought back after 18 months). Primary purpose of purchasing is to haul a tiny house (12K lbs) across country 2 x a year between CA and Carolinas. Have made trip 5 times across and broken down 3 x. Ugh. Currently sitting at a friends house in CA while truck remans unrepaired in AZ and have been waiting nearly 3 weeks for a replacement part (believe fuel pump) that they can't locate. Have had to incur hotel expenses as well as cost to tow my tiny house and additional expenses as being stuck out in desert. GM hasn't been helpful, took over a week to reach the GM rep who I called daily. Very frustrating after paying over $70K and it is the 2nd vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse