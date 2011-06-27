Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Consumer Reviews
Trailer Hauler
I purchased too pull our travel trailer. the old truck 2015 1500 struggled to keep up with highway speeds. This one pulls the trailer great no problem keeping up with Highway speeds. The only issue is the DEF requirements. about every thousand miles it takes a little more than a gallon to keep it topped off. Needs a better monitoring system. The diesel engine runs great and gets better fuel economy than the gas when pulling the trailer.
very pleased
i was able to purchest a gmc 2500 slt and it is the best buy i have had in long time thank you gmc.
Awesome value
Pulling my camper is great. Pulling large travel trailer is a dream. Hardly know it's back there. Great mpg. Diesel is great. Empty I'm getting 23 mpg. Pulling getting 15 mpg. Previous truck getting 9 mph. Rides real good. 5k miles on it now. No issues so far. My 2018 GMC Sierra 2500 HD crew cab has been just awesome
stuck in the desert
So this is a replacement of a Chevy 3500 I purchased (that was bought back after 18 months). Primary purpose of purchasing is to haul a tiny house (12K lbs) across country 2 x a year between CA and Carolinas. Have made trip 5 times across and broken down 3 x. Ugh. Currently sitting at a friends house in CA while truck remans unrepaired in AZ and have been waiting nearly 3 weeks for a replacement part (believe fuel pump) that they can't locate. Have had to incur hotel expenses as well as cost to tow my tiny house and additional expenses as being stuck out in desert. GM hasn't been helpful, took over a week to reach the GM rep who I called daily. Very frustrating after paying over $70K and it is the 2nd vehicle.
2500 diesel
18000 miles Wheels flaking. On back order for a very long time. nos fault had to replace it. Brakes squeak. Says it’s normal. 3 other faults.
