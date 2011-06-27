Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,470
|$34,368
|$38,468
|Clean
|$29,593
|$33,377
|$37,345
|Average
|$27,839
|$31,396
|$35,098
|Rough
|$26,085
|$29,414
|$32,852
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,505
|$51,194
|$54,050
|Clean
|$47,109
|$49,718
|$52,471
|Average
|$44,317
|$46,766
|$49,315
|Rough
|$41,524
|$43,814
|$46,159
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,601
|$37,901
|$42,422
|Clean
|$32,634
|$36,808
|$41,183
|Average
|$30,700
|$34,623
|$38,706
|Rough
|$28,766
|$32,437
|$36,229
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,449
|$28,705
|$32,130
|Clean
|$24,716
|$27,878
|$31,192
|Average
|$23,251
|$26,222
|$29,315
|Rough
|$21,786
|$24,567
|$27,439
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,907
|$43,885
|$49,120
|Clean
|$37,787
|$42,620
|$47,686
|Average
|$35,548
|$40,090
|$44,818
|Rough
|$33,308
|$37,559
|$41,949
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,653
|$31,847
|$34,169
|Clean
|$28,799
|$30,929
|$33,171
|Average
|$27,092
|$29,092
|$31,176
|Rough
|$25,386
|$27,256
|$29,180
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,010
|$29,337
|$32,838
|Clean
|$25,261
|$28,491
|$31,879
|Average
|$23,764
|$26,799
|$29,961
|Rough
|$22,267
|$25,108
|$28,044
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,486
|$36,011
|$37,638
|Clean
|$33,494
|$34,973
|$36,539
|Average
|$31,509
|$32,897
|$34,341
|Rough
|$29,524
|$30,820
|$32,144
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,842
|$43,524
|$45,324
|Clean
|$40,638
|$42,270
|$44,000
|Average
|$38,229
|$39,760
|$41,354
|Rough
|$35,821
|$37,250
|$38,707
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,899
|$44,935
|$48,147
|Clean
|$40,693
|$43,639
|$46,741
|Average
|$38,281
|$41,048
|$43,930
|Rough
|$35,869
|$38,457
|$41,118
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,949
|$28,657
|$30,467
|Clean
|$26,173
|$27,831
|$29,578
|Average
|$24,622
|$26,178
|$27,799
|Rough
|$23,071
|$24,526
|$26,019
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,335
|$36,409
|$38,610
|Clean
|$33,347
|$35,360
|$37,483
|Average
|$31,370
|$33,260
|$35,228
|Rough
|$29,394
|$31,161
|$32,974
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,772
|$18,917
|$21,175
|Clean
|$16,289
|$18,372
|$20,557
|Average
|$15,324
|$17,281
|$19,320
|Rough
|$14,358
|$16,190
|$18,084
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,620
|$36,793
|$41,183
|Clean
|$31,681
|$35,733
|$39,981
|Average
|$29,804
|$33,611
|$37,576
|Rough
|$27,926
|$31,489
|$35,171
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,699
|$33,499
|$37,496
|Clean
|$28,844
|$32,533
|$36,401
|Average
|$27,135
|$30,602
|$34,211
|Rough
|$25,425
|$28,670
|$32,022
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,693
|$38,004
|$42,538
|Clean
|$32,723
|$36,908
|$41,296
|Average
|$30,784
|$34,717
|$38,812
|Rough
|$28,844
|$32,525
|$36,328
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,165
|$25,373
|$27,702
|Clean
|$22,498
|$24,641
|$26,893
|Average
|$21,164
|$23,178
|$25,275
|Rough
|$19,831
|$21,715
|$23,658
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,726
|$31,274
|$35,005
|Clean
|$26,928
|$30,372
|$33,983
|Average
|$25,332
|$28,569
|$31,939
|Rough
|$23,736
|$26,766
|$29,895
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,292
|$36,423
|$40,769
|Clean
|$31,362
|$35,373
|$39,578
|Average
|$29,503
|$33,273
|$37,198
|Rough
|$27,645
|$31,172
|$34,817
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,383
|$24,748
|$26,197
|Clean
|$22,710
|$24,035
|$25,433
|Average
|$21,364
|$22,608
|$23,903
|Rough
|$20,018
|$21,181
|$22,373
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,959
|$27,025
|$30,248
|Clean
|$23,269
|$26,245
|$29,365
|Average
|$21,890
|$24,687
|$27,599
|Rough
|$20,511
|$23,129
|$25,833
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,123
|$29,465
|$32,981
|Clean
|$25,371
|$28,616
|$32,018
|Average
|$23,867
|$26,917
|$30,092
|Rough
|$22,364
|$25,218
|$28,166
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,453
|$43,022
|$44,703
|Clean
|$40,260
|$41,782
|$43,398
|Average
|$37,874
|$39,301
|$40,787
|Rough
|$35,488
|$36,820
|$38,177
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,283
|$23,669
|$25,140
|Clean
|$21,642
|$22,987
|$24,406
|Average
|$20,359
|$21,622
|$22,938
|Rough
|$19,076
|$20,257
|$21,470
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,175
|$26,139
|$29,258
|Clean
|$22,508
|$25,386
|$28,404
|Average
|$21,174
|$23,878
|$26,696
|Rough
|$19,840
|$22,371
|$24,987
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,519
|$37,808
|$42,319
|Clean
|$32,554
|$36,718
|$41,083
|Average
|$30,625
|$34,538
|$38,612
|Rough
|$28,696
|$32,358
|$36,141
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,171
|$37,455
|$39,877
|Clean
|$34,159
|$36,375
|$38,712
|Average
|$32,134
|$34,215
|$36,384
|Rough
|$30,110
|$32,056
|$34,055
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,905
|$35,988
|$40,281
|Clean
|$30,987
|$34,951
|$39,105
|Average
|$29,150
|$32,875
|$36,753
|Rough
|$27,314
|$30,800
|$34,400
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,156
|$33,603
|$36,190
|Clean
|$30,259
|$32,635
|$35,134
|Average
|$28,465
|$30,697
|$33,020
|Rough
|$26,672
|$28,759
|$30,907
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,078
|$27,159
|$30,399
|Clean
|$23,385
|$26,376
|$29,511
|Average
|$21,999
|$24,810
|$27,736
|Rough
|$20,613
|$23,244
|$25,961