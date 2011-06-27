  1. Home
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,470$34,368$38,468
Clean$29,593$33,377$37,345
Average$27,839$31,396$35,098
Rough$26,085$29,414$32,852
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$48,505$51,194$54,050
Clean$47,109$49,718$52,471
Average$44,317$46,766$49,315
Rough$41,524$43,814$46,159
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,601$37,901$42,422
Clean$32,634$36,808$41,183
Average$30,700$34,623$38,706
Rough$28,766$32,437$36,229
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,449$28,705$32,130
Clean$24,716$27,878$31,192
Average$23,251$26,222$29,315
Rough$21,786$24,567$27,439
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,907$43,885$49,120
Clean$37,787$42,620$47,686
Average$35,548$40,090$44,818
Rough$33,308$37,559$41,949
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,653$31,847$34,169
Clean$28,799$30,929$33,171
Average$27,092$29,092$31,176
Rough$25,386$27,256$29,180
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,010$29,337$32,838
Clean$25,261$28,491$31,879
Average$23,764$26,799$29,961
Rough$22,267$25,108$28,044
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,486$36,011$37,638
Clean$33,494$34,973$36,539
Average$31,509$32,897$34,341
Rough$29,524$30,820$32,144
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,842$43,524$45,324
Clean$40,638$42,270$44,000
Average$38,229$39,760$41,354
Rough$35,821$37,250$38,707
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,899$44,935$48,147
Clean$40,693$43,639$46,741
Average$38,281$41,048$43,930
Rough$35,869$38,457$41,118
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,949$28,657$30,467
Clean$26,173$27,831$29,578
Average$24,622$26,178$27,799
Rough$23,071$24,526$26,019
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,335$36,409$38,610
Clean$33,347$35,360$37,483
Average$31,370$33,260$35,228
Rough$29,394$31,161$32,974
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,772$18,917$21,175
Clean$16,289$18,372$20,557
Average$15,324$17,281$19,320
Rough$14,358$16,190$18,084
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,620$36,793$41,183
Clean$31,681$35,733$39,981
Average$29,804$33,611$37,576
Rough$27,926$31,489$35,171
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,699$33,499$37,496
Clean$28,844$32,533$36,401
Average$27,135$30,602$34,211
Rough$25,425$28,670$32,022
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,693$38,004$42,538
Clean$32,723$36,908$41,296
Average$30,784$34,717$38,812
Rough$28,844$32,525$36,328
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,165$25,373$27,702
Clean$22,498$24,641$26,893
Average$21,164$23,178$25,275
Rough$19,831$21,715$23,658
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,726$31,274$35,005
Clean$26,928$30,372$33,983
Average$25,332$28,569$31,939
Rough$23,736$26,766$29,895
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,292$36,423$40,769
Clean$31,362$35,373$39,578
Average$29,503$33,273$37,198
Rough$27,645$31,172$34,817
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,383$24,748$26,197
Clean$22,710$24,035$25,433
Average$21,364$22,608$23,903
Rough$20,018$21,181$22,373
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,959$27,025$30,248
Clean$23,269$26,245$29,365
Average$21,890$24,687$27,599
Rough$20,511$23,129$25,833
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,123$29,465$32,981
Clean$25,371$28,616$32,018
Average$23,867$26,917$30,092
Rough$22,364$25,218$28,166
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,453$43,022$44,703
Clean$40,260$41,782$43,398
Average$37,874$39,301$40,787
Rough$35,488$36,820$38,177
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,283$23,669$25,140
Clean$21,642$22,987$24,406
Average$20,359$21,622$22,938
Rough$19,076$20,257$21,470
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,175$26,139$29,258
Clean$22,508$25,386$28,404
Average$21,174$23,878$26,696
Rough$19,840$22,371$24,987
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,519$37,808$42,319
Clean$32,554$36,718$41,083
Average$30,625$34,538$38,612
Rough$28,696$32,358$36,141
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,171$37,455$39,877
Clean$34,159$36,375$38,712
Average$32,134$34,215$36,384
Rough$30,110$32,056$34,055
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,905$35,988$40,281
Clean$30,987$34,951$39,105
Average$29,150$32,875$36,753
Rough$27,314$30,800$34,400
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,156$33,603$36,190
Clean$30,259$32,635$35,134
Average$28,465$30,697$33,020
Rough$26,672$28,759$30,907
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,078$27,159$30,399
Clean$23,385$26,376$29,511
Average$21,999$24,810$27,736
Rough$20,613$23,244$25,961
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,498 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,641 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 2500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,498 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,641 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,498 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,641 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD ranges from $19,831 to $27,702, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.