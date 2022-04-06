2022 Ford Transit Passenger Van
MSRP range: $42,600 - $55,545
FAQ
Is the Ford Transit Passenger Van a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Transit Passenger Van both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.9 out of 10. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Transit Passenger Van ranges from 100.5 to 85.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ford Transit Passenger Van. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 Ford Transit Passenger Van?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Ford Transit Passenger Van:
- Sync 4 infotainment system with a 12-inch touchscreen
- Rear automatic braking and a surround-view camera
- Keyless entry with push-button ignition
- Enhanced adaptive cruise control system
- Part of the first Transit generation introduced for 2015
Is the Ford Transit Passenger Van reliable?
To determine whether the Ford Transit Passenger Van is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Transit Passenger Van. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Transit Passenger Van's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Ford Transit Passenger Van a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Ford Transit Passenger Van is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2022 Transit Passenger Van and gave it a 7.9 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Transit Passenger Van is a good car for you. Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Ford Transit Passenger Van?
The least-expensive 2022 Ford Transit Passenger Van is the 2022 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $42,600.
Other versions include:
- 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $42,600
- 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $42,600
- 150 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $43,730
- 350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $43,730
- 150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $45,110
- 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $45,110
- 350 XL High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $45,175
- 150 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $46,235
- 350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $46,235
- 350 HD XL High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $46,240
- 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $47,295
- 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $47,300
- 350 XLT High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $47,680
- 350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $48,425
- 150 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $48,425
- 350 HD XLT High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $48,735
- 150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $49,805
- 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $49,805
- 350 XL High Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $49,870
- 150 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $50,930
- 350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $50,930
- 350 XLT High Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $52,375
- 350 HD XL High Roof 3dr Ext Van AWD DRW w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $53,040
- 350 HD XLT High Roof 3dr Ext Van AWD DRW w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $55,545
What are the different models of Ford Transit Passenger Van?
If you're interested in the Ford Transit Passenger Van, the next question is, which Transit Passenger Van model is right for you? Transit Passenger Van variants include 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 150 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), and 350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A). For a full list of Transit Passenger Van models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
Related 2022 Ford Transit Passenger Van info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used BMW 3 Series 2011
- Used BMW 3 Series 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2008
- Used BMW 3 Series 2006
- Used Audi TT 2019
- Used Audi TT 2008
- Used Audi S5 2018
- Used Audi S4 2018
- Used Audi S3 2018
- Used Audi S3 2015
- Used Audi R8 2008
- Used Audi Q5 2012
- Used Audi Q5 2011
- Used Audi Q3 2019
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A8 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Ford Focus ST
- Used Ford F 250 Super Duty
- Used Ford Expedition
- Used Ford E-Series Wagon
- Used Buick Lucerne
- Used BMW M5
- Used BMW 3 Series
- Used Audi TTS
- Used Audi Q7
- Used Acura TSX
- Used Acura TLX
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Shop used models by city
- Used Ford Edge in San Jose, CA
- Used Ford Fusion in Hayward, CA
- Used Ford Fiesta in Irving, TX
- Used Ford Focus in Charlottesville, VA
- Used Ford Fiesta in Santa Monica, CA
- Used Ford Fusion in Worcester, MA
- Used Ford Fusion in Chesapeake, VA
- Used Ford Expedition in Frisco, TX
- Used Ford Fiesta in Mesa, AZ
- Used Ford Fusion in Mcallen, TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Ford Expedition 2019 in Greenville, NC For Sale
- Used Ford Transit Connect Passenger Wagon 2016 in Fort Worth, TX
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018 in Oakland, CA
Other models
- Used Buick Century in Canonsburg, PA
- Used Cadillac CTS-V in Vienna, VA
- Used Mini Cooper-Coupe in Roanoke, TX
- Used GMC Sierra-1500 in Land O Lakes, FL
- Used GMC Sierra-3500Hd in Patchogue, NY
- Used Volvo XC60 in Covina, CA
- Used Tesla Model-X in Longwood, FL
- Used Audi E-Tron-Sportback in San Bruno, CA
- Used Jeep Grand-Cherokee in Monroe, GA
- Used Hyundai Elantra in Harleysville, PA
- Used Hummer H3 in Ellenwood, GA
- Used Jeep Wagoneer in Dekalb, IL
- Used Aston-Martin Vantage in Brighton, MA
- Used Chevrolet Colorado in Hopewell, VA
- Used Mercedes-Benz Glb-Class in Bellmore, NY
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander-Sport in Hermiston, OR
- Used Hyundai Kona in Woodstock, IL
- Used Infiniti QX30 in Elmhurst, IL
- Used BMW 2-Series-Gran-Coupe in Niagara Falls, NY
- Used Toyota C-HR in Culpeper, VA
- Used Porsche 718-Cayman in Lawrenceburg, IN
- Used Hyundai Palisade in Burleson, TX
- Used Genesis G80 in O Fallon, IL
- Used Hyundai Kona-Electric in Lake Villa, IL
- Used Acura Ilx in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
- Used Audi A4-Allroad in Woodland Hills, CA
- Used Lexus NX-200T in Cleburne, TX
- Used Mercedes-Benz Amg-Gt in Draper, UT
- Used Toyota Avalon-Hybrid in Rockledge, FL
- Used Lexus RC-350 in Alabaster, AL