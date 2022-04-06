If you need to haul a lot of people and cargo around, and an SUV isn't big enough, consider the 2022 Ford Transit Passenger Van. The full-size van seats up to 15 passengers and can be configured in different lengths and roof heights. It has an effective towing capacity and is available with dual-rear wheels for heavy lifting. It's a great option without having to move up to something larger and more expensive.

For 2022, the Transit gained more tech options. The most notable upgrade is the available Sync 4 infotainment system that comes with a 12-inch touchscreen and a navigation system. Ford also added Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control, an enhanced adaptive cruise control system that can automatically adjust to the speed limit of the road or highway you are on. Reverse automatic braking and a surround-view camera system are two options added for the new model year.

With available all-wheel drive, a towing capacity of up to 4,600 pounds, loads of passenger room, and plenty of available tech, the Ford Transit Passenger Van is a great choice for those needing a large people mover for their commercial or recreational needs. The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Nissan NV Passenger are alternative passenger vans to consider. For an in-depth review done by our test team, check out the Edmunds' Expert Rating below.