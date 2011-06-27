Estimated values
2000 Ford Focus Sony Limited 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,228
|$2,301
|$2,875
|Clean
|$1,085
|$2,038
|$2,548
|Average
|$799
|$1,511
|$1,895
|Rough
|$512
|$985
|$1,243
2000 Ford Focus ZX3 2dr Hatchback with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$914
|$1,646
|$2,037
|Clean
|$808
|$1,457
|$1,806
|Average
|$595
|$1,081
|$1,343
|Rough
|$382
|$704
|$881
2000 Ford Focus ZTS 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,237
|$2,212
|$2,733
|Clean
|$1,093
|$1,959
|$2,423
|Average
|$804
|$1,453
|$1,802
|Rough
|$516
|$947
|$1,181
2000 Ford Focus SE 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,057
|$1,988
|$2,485
|Clean
|$934
|$1,760
|$2,203
|Average
|$687
|$1,306
|$1,639
|Rough
|$441
|$851
|$1,074
2000 Ford Focus LX 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$955
|$1,765
|$2,197
|Clean
|$844
|$1,563
|$1,948
|Average
|$621
|$1,159
|$1,449
|Rough
|$398
|$755
|$950
2000 Ford Focus SE 4dr Wagon with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$996
|$1,778
|$2,197
|Clean
|$880
|$1,574
|$1,948
|Average
|$648
|$1,168
|$1,449
|Rough
|$415
|$761
|$950