Used 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty Consumer Reviews

I purchased off the lot a new 2016 Ford F250 SuperDuty Lariat 4 door crew cab short box, 4 x4. I was looking for a pickup to replace my 2006 HD2500 Chevy Durmax. This F250 had everything supposedly needed to tow a 5th wheel camper and pull my fishing boat behind the camper. This pickup was listed as having the camper package and the towing package and it had the Ford 6.7 Powerstroke diesel. The Ford booklet on SuperDuty pickups listed this package as having a 5th wheel towing capacity of just over 15,000 pounds. This was over 3,000 pounds more than my camper weighs. I bought the truck, had a B&W 5th wheel turnover ball installed and installed the B&W 5th wheel companion system. The first time I took the pickup with the camper out on the interstate, I almost wrecked. The back end of the truck sagged way down and the front end was light. I swayed all over the road at 70 mph. I had to drive 60 mph to keep it in my lane. Long story short I found out I have the lightest rear leaf springs ford makes for their trucks, 2700 pound springs (a local truck place ran the leaf spring serial numbers for me). They make 4 different weight of springs up to 4400 pounds. The dealership could not explain why I had light duty springs on a 3/4 diesel truck with towing and camper packages. My dealership did pay to put in air bags to resolve the towing issue but I had to pay for the onboard compressor and gauge. Ford corporate blew me off. Informed me this was the correct leaf spring setup for the truck. I have ran across other Ford SuperDuty owners in my area who have experienced the same towing issue with their trucks. If you look at an F250 or F350 and there are only two main leafs, a light helper on top and a shorter leaf spring on the bottom, you probably have the light leaf spring system. Do not expect that light leaf spring setup to work for pulling.

Flustered Ford Owner in Texas , 02/19/2020 King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

7 of 8 people found this review helpful

I purchased a used 2016 F250 King Ranks with the 6.7 Power Stroke Diesel with 95,000 miles on it. This truck has been the saddest example of a Ford truck ever. This is my first diesel and will be my last. Constant engine codes about exhaust gas filter cleaning, poor fuel mileage, major expense at 100K to get the truck to run and stay on the road. In 12 month, I have never had a month where the diesel has not had problems with loss of performance, check engine codes and electronic failures. I have now been using a loaner truck for over a month because my extended warranty company says they will not cover the diesel fuel injectors that have failed because there is not an official recall from Ford, only a service bulletin about the problems. I need more than a half ton and the best part of the F250 King Ranch edition is the comfort of the interior,even though the touch screen display needs re-calibration because you can't put your finger on the screen and have it respond to the button you are trying to reset or change. It changes the button above where you are placing your finger. I have babied this truck, keep it in the garage every night, and make sure all filters, fluids and tire rotations are done every 5,000 miles. It is a beautiful truck no argument there. But I would rather trust my 1988 John Deere Tractor to work and run for me over this overpriced, engine failing, fuel system malfunctioning, electronics failing, shameful excuse of a super duty truck. Good luck getting Ford to fix anything with their extended warranty. Be prepared to lose your shirt when it comes to repair costs. Over $5,800 in repairs just for the injectors to be replaced. Then if the fuel system gets contaminated from replacing the fuel injectors, that will be an additional $1800 in parts and labor. $45,000 for the truck, $5,000 for a top level truck warranty, and $3600 in suspension repairs along with the expected $5,800 for new injectors. This is all in less than 13 months. I will have to sell it for scrap metal if it keeps this crap up. I have always been a Ford man. But this truck has soured me on Ford. Quality used to mean something. Now there is no quality whatsoever in this truck. The best thing that could happen to this truck is to sell it as soon as they get the check engine light to go out and stay off. Even the service advisor said he couldn't believe that the service engine light had that much life in it. That bulb seems to be the only thing that will light up on the truck. My advise to anyone considering buying a used 2016 Ford Super Duty with the Power Stroke 6.7 diesel is make sure you have plenty of cash in your wallet or a credit card with a high limit because you will need it to keep the truck on the road. ALSO, this posting site doesn't show the correct engine option. So it says a 6.2L 8 Cylinder, but it is really a Power Stroke 6.7 diesel 8 cylinder.