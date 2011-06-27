Used 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty Consumer Reviews
Warning of issue with Ford Diesel Engines
Ford corporate recently told us that we need to test the diesel fuel every time before filling up our 2008 Ford diesel F250. This occurred after contaminants were found in the fuel and we now have up to $12k in damages. The truck has less than 70k miles and this is the second time this has occurred (first at 24k). Truck still under warranty. No abnormal driving, primarily highway and occassional pulling of a 3 horse gooseneck trailer. All scheduled maintenance, including fuel filters, was regularly performed by a Ford Dealer. No warning lights came on before engine shut down. Through postings on diesel forums and leasing associations, we are hearing this is not an uncommon problem.
2008 F250 Blown Motor
I kept reading post after post on the internet about the 6.4 and wondering if my day would come? Well here it is. My $58,000 truck with 126,000 miles on it, with no warning except for the temp. gauge climbing, which I immediately pulled over and stopped trashed the motor. Guess I knew after Ford adandoned the motor after only three years I was in trouble. Shame on you Ford!! Thanks for no help and a $17,000 repair bill..........
Reliable
I purchased my 2008 ford Super duty in 2007, One of the first. I now have 218,000 on the 5.4 gas engine. Only 1 set of brakes. New alternator at 100,000 mls. I am a stone mason and work my truck hard. Around 120,000 mls the truck made a engine noise when I started it, almost 100,000 mls later I have the same noise. No change, I always change my oil, I love my truck, Would never buy anything but a ford truck period!
2008 F-250 Super Duty 6.4 Desial Super Cab Great Vehicle After Non Factory Additions
I bought this vehicle used in 2009 with 32,000 miles in the XLT trim. The vehicle had a bad front end and lousey fuel mileage. I knew this when I purchased the vehicle. I have invested in a chip to improve fuel mileage along with a banks air filter and magpro exhaust system which improved fuel mileage from 12 to 18/20 mph. Different tires also helped improve fuel mileage. I installed heavy duty air shocks and replaced the front springs with heaover springs and stabilizer bar to the front end. I also installed side step bars, tool box, backup camera, fog lights and trailer brake and other items. This was cheaper than buying a more expensive vehicle from the dealer
New Super Duty
I've only had my 2008 F250 a short time but I'm really impressed. It is a lot of fun to drive. It tows our trailer without any problems. I've had it out into the Texas Hill Country which was a good test. This summer I'll try it in the mountains. I still don't have a feel for MPG and diesel prices are higher. I'm hoping that my first impressions will be lasting ones. So far it's a fantastic truck.
