Used 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty Consumer Reviews

Warning of issue with Ford Diesel Engines dianas1 , 11/14/2012 59 of 61 people found this review helpful Ford corporate recently told us that we need to test the diesel fuel every time before filling up our 2008 Ford diesel F250. This occurred after contaminants were found in the fuel and we now have up to $12k in damages. The truck has less than 70k miles and this is the second time this has occurred (first at 24k). Truck still under warranty. No abnormal driving, primarily highway and occassional pulling of a 3 horse gooseneck trailer. All scheduled maintenance, including fuel filters, was regularly performed by a Ford Dealer. No warning lights came on before engine shut down. Through postings on diesel forums and leasing associations, we are hearing this is not an uncommon problem. Report Abuse

2008 F250 Blown Motor remax5915 , 06/22/2011 XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) 36 of 39 people found this review helpful I kept reading post after post on the internet about the 6.4 and wondering if my day would come? Well here it is. My $58,000 truck with 126,000 miles on it, with no warning except for the temp. gauge climbing, which I immediately pulled over and stopped trashed the motor. Guess I knew after Ford adandoned the motor after only three years I was in trouble. Shame on you Ford!! Thanks for no help and a $17,000 repair bill.......... Report Abuse

Reliable Mike Wolf , 07/09/2016 XL 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) 36 of 39 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2008 ford Super duty in 2007, One of the first. I now have 218,000 on the 5.4 gas engine. Only 1 set of brakes. New alternator at 100,000 mls. I am a stone mason and work my truck hard. Around 120,000 mls the truck made a engine noise when I started it, almost 100,000 mls later I have the same noise. No change, I always change my oil, I love my truck, Would never buy anything but a ford truck period! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2008 F-250 Super Duty 6.4 Desial Super Cab Great Vehicle After Non Factory Additions Laurence R. Compton , 04/06/2015 XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) 28 of 31 people found this review helpful I bought this vehicle used in 2009 with 32,000 miles in the XLT trim. The vehicle had a bad front end and lousey fuel mileage. I knew this when I purchased the vehicle. I have invested in a chip to improve fuel mileage along with a banks air filter and magpro exhaust system which improved fuel mileage from 12 to 18/20 mph. Different tires also helped improve fuel mileage. I installed heavy duty air shocks and replaced the front springs with heaover springs and stabilizer bar to the front end. I also installed side step bars, tool box, backup camera, fog lights and trailer brake and other items. This was cheaper than buying a more expensive vehicle from the dealer Report Abuse