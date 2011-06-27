Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,831
|$2,732
|$3,211
|Clean
|$1,680
|$2,504
|$2,944
|Average
|$1,378
|$2,048
|$2,410
|Rough
|$1,075
|$1,592
|$1,876
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,039
|$3,048
|$3,585
|Clean
|$1,871
|$2,794
|$3,287
|Average
|$1,534
|$2,286
|$2,691
|Rough
|$1,198
|$1,777
|$2,095
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer XLT Sport Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,017
|$3,017
|$3,549
|Clean
|$1,851
|$2,766
|$3,254
|Average
|$1,518
|$2,262
|$2,664
|Rough
|$1,185
|$1,759
|$2,074
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer XLT Sport Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,059
|$3,086
|$3,631
|Clean
|$1,889
|$2,828
|$3,329
|Average
|$1,549
|$2,314
|$2,726
|Rough
|$1,209
|$1,799
|$2,122
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer XLS Sport Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,780
|$2,747
|$3,261
|Clean
|$1,633
|$2,518
|$2,990
|Average
|$1,339
|$2,060
|$2,448
|Rough
|$1,045
|$1,601
|$1,906
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,986
|$2,916
|$3,411
|Clean
|$1,822
|$2,673
|$3,127
|Average
|$1,494
|$2,187
|$2,560
|Rough
|$1,166
|$1,700
|$1,993
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,329
|$3,433
|$4,020
|Clean
|$2,137
|$3,147
|$3,686
|Average
|$1,753
|$2,574
|$3,018
|Rough
|$1,368
|$2,001
|$2,349
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,149
|$3,273
|$3,871
|Clean
|$1,971
|$3,000
|$3,549
|Average
|$1,617
|$2,454
|$2,905
|Rough
|$1,262
|$1,908
|$2,262
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,269
|$3,455
|$4,087
|Clean
|$2,082
|$3,167
|$3,747
|Average
|$1,707
|$2,591
|$3,068
|Rough
|$1,332
|$2,014
|$2,388
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,129
|$3,059
|$3,552
|Clean
|$1,953
|$2,804
|$3,257
|Average
|$1,602
|$2,293
|$2,666
|Rough
|$1,250
|$1,783
|$2,075
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer XLT Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,948
|$2,866
|$3,354
|Clean
|$1,787
|$2,627
|$3,076
|Average
|$1,465
|$2,149
|$2,518
|Rough
|$1,144
|$1,671
|$1,960
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer XLT Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,399
|$3,334
|$3,829
|Clean
|$2,201
|$3,056
|$3,511
|Average
|$1,805
|$2,500
|$2,874
|Rough
|$1,409
|$1,943
|$2,237
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,084
|$3,034
|$3,538
|Clean
|$1,912
|$2,781
|$3,244
|Average
|$1,568
|$2,275
|$2,656
|Rough
|$1,224
|$1,769
|$2,067
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,921
|$2,713
|$3,133
|Clean
|$1,762
|$2,487
|$2,872
|Average
|$1,445
|$2,034
|$2,351
|Rough
|$1,128
|$1,582
|$1,831
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer XLS Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,971
|$2,965
|$3,495
|Clean
|$1,809
|$2,718
|$3,204
|Average
|$1,483
|$2,223
|$2,623
|Rough
|$1,158
|$1,729
|$2,042
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer XLT Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,983
|$2,969
|$3,492
|Clean
|$1,819
|$2,721
|$3,202
|Average
|$1,492
|$2,226
|$2,621
|Rough
|$1,164
|$1,731
|$2,041
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer XLT Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,206
|$3,308
|$3,893
|Clean
|$2,024
|$3,032
|$3,569
|Average
|$1,660
|$2,480
|$2,922
|Rough
|$1,295
|$1,928
|$2,275
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer XLS Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,806
|$2,785
|$3,306
|Clean
|$1,656
|$2,552
|$3,031
|Average
|$1,358
|$2,088
|$2,481
|Rough
|$1,060
|$1,623
|$1,932
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,278
|$3,260
|$3,781
|Clean
|$2,090
|$2,988
|$3,467
|Average
|$1,714
|$2,444
|$2,838
|Rough
|$1,338
|$1,901
|$2,209
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,176
|$3,225
|$3,782
|Clean
|$1,996
|$2,956
|$3,468
|Average
|$1,637
|$2,418
|$2,839
|Rough
|$1,278
|$1,880
|$2,210