  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Explorer
  4. Used 2005 Ford Explorer
  5. Appraisal value

2005 Ford Explorer Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,831$2,732$3,211
Clean$1,680$2,504$2,944
Average$1,378$2,048$2,410
Rough$1,075$1,592$1,876
Sell my 2005 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,039$3,048$3,585
Clean$1,871$2,794$3,287
Average$1,534$2,286$2,691
Rough$1,198$1,777$2,095
Sell my 2005 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer XLT Sport Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,017$3,017$3,549
Clean$1,851$2,766$3,254
Average$1,518$2,262$2,664
Rough$1,185$1,759$2,074
Sell my 2005 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer XLT Sport Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,059$3,086$3,631
Clean$1,889$2,828$3,329
Average$1,549$2,314$2,726
Rough$1,209$1,799$2,122
Sell my 2005 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer XLS Sport Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,780$2,747$3,261
Clean$1,633$2,518$2,990
Average$1,339$2,060$2,448
Rough$1,045$1,601$1,906
Sell my 2005 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,986$2,916$3,411
Clean$1,822$2,673$3,127
Average$1,494$2,187$2,560
Rough$1,166$1,700$1,993
Sell my 2005 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,329$3,433$4,020
Clean$2,137$3,147$3,686
Average$1,753$2,574$3,018
Rough$1,368$2,001$2,349
Sell my 2005 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,149$3,273$3,871
Clean$1,971$3,000$3,549
Average$1,617$2,454$2,905
Rough$1,262$1,908$2,262
Sell my 2005 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,269$3,455$4,087
Clean$2,082$3,167$3,747
Average$1,707$2,591$3,068
Rough$1,332$2,014$2,388
Sell my 2005 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,129$3,059$3,552
Clean$1,953$2,804$3,257
Average$1,602$2,293$2,666
Rough$1,250$1,783$2,075
Sell my 2005 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer XLT Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,948$2,866$3,354
Clean$1,787$2,627$3,076
Average$1,465$2,149$2,518
Rough$1,144$1,671$1,960
Sell my 2005 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer XLT Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,399$3,334$3,829
Clean$2,201$3,056$3,511
Average$1,805$2,500$2,874
Rough$1,409$1,943$2,237
Sell my 2005 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,084$3,034$3,538
Clean$1,912$2,781$3,244
Average$1,568$2,275$2,656
Rough$1,224$1,769$2,067
Sell my 2005 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,921$2,713$3,133
Clean$1,762$2,487$2,872
Average$1,445$2,034$2,351
Rough$1,128$1,582$1,831
Sell my 2005 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer XLS Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,971$2,965$3,495
Clean$1,809$2,718$3,204
Average$1,483$2,223$2,623
Rough$1,158$1,729$2,042
Sell my 2005 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer XLT Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,983$2,969$3,492
Clean$1,819$2,721$3,202
Average$1,492$2,226$2,621
Rough$1,164$1,731$2,041
Sell my 2005 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer XLT Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,206$3,308$3,893
Clean$2,024$3,032$3,569
Average$1,660$2,480$2,922
Rough$1,295$1,928$2,275
Sell my 2005 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer XLS Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,806$2,785$3,306
Clean$1,656$2,552$3,031
Average$1,358$2,088$2,481
Rough$1,060$1,623$1,932
Sell my 2005 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,278$3,260$3,781
Clean$2,090$2,988$3,467
Average$1,714$2,444$2,838
Rough$1,338$1,901$2,209
Sell my 2005 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you
Estimated values
2005 Ford Explorer Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,176$3,225$3,782
Clean$1,996$2,956$3,468
Average$1,637$2,418$2,839
Rough$1,278$1,880$2,210
Sell my 2005 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Ford Explorer on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Ford Explorer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,656 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,552 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Explorer is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Ford Explorer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,656 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,552 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Ford Explorer, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Ford Explorer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,656 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,552 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Ford Explorer. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Ford Explorer and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Ford Explorer ranges from $1,060 to $3,306, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Ford Explorer is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.