Estimated values
2008 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,617
|$6,585
|$7,649
|Clean
|$4,289
|$6,119
|$7,108
|Average
|$3,632
|$5,188
|$6,026
|Rough
|$2,975
|$4,257
|$4,944
Estimated values
2008 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,319
|$7,558
|$8,768
|Clean
|$4,941
|$7,023
|$8,148
|Average
|$4,184
|$5,954
|$6,908
|Rough
|$3,427
|$4,886
|$5,668
Estimated values
2008 Ford Expedition Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,762
|$8,104
|$9,372
|Clean
|$5,352
|$7,531
|$8,709
|Average
|$4,532
|$6,385
|$7,384
|Rough
|$3,712
|$5,239
|$6,058
Estimated values
2008 Ford Expedition King Ranch 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,625
|$7,929
|$9,176
|Clean
|$5,225
|$7,369
|$8,527
|Average
|$4,424
|$6,247
|$7,229
|Rough
|$3,624
|$5,126
|$5,931
Estimated values
2008 Ford Expedition SSV Fleet 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,112
|$5,841
|$6,776
|Clean
|$3,819
|$5,428
|$6,297
|Average
|$3,234
|$4,602
|$5,338
|Rough
|$2,649
|$3,776
|$4,380
Estimated values
2008 Ford Expedition King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,156
|$8,500
|$9,769
|Clean
|$5,718
|$7,899
|$9,078
|Average
|$4,842
|$6,697
|$7,697
|Rough
|$3,966
|$5,495
|$6,315
Estimated values
2008 Ford Expedition Limited 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,347
|$7,573
|$8,777
|Clean
|$4,967
|$7,037
|$8,156
|Average
|$4,206
|$5,966
|$6,915
|Rough
|$3,445
|$4,895
|$5,674
Estimated values
2008 Ford Expedition SSV Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,877
|$5,450
|$6,301
|Clean
|$3,602
|$5,064
|$5,856
|Average
|$3,050
|$4,294
|$4,965
|Rough
|$2,498
|$3,523
|$4,073
Estimated values
2008 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,025
|$7,213
|$8,396
|Clean
|$4,668
|$6,703
|$7,803
|Average
|$3,953
|$5,683
|$6,615
|Rough
|$3,238
|$4,663
|$5,428
Estimated values
2008 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,298
|$6,209
|$7,243
|Clean
|$3,992
|$5,770
|$6,730
|Average
|$3,381
|$4,892
|$5,706
|Rough
|$2,769
|$4,014
|$4,682