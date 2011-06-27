  1. Home
Estimated values
2008 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,617$6,585$7,649
Clean$4,289$6,119$7,108
Average$3,632$5,188$6,026
Rough$2,975$4,257$4,944
Estimated values
2008 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,319$7,558$8,768
Clean$4,941$7,023$8,148
Average$4,184$5,954$6,908
Rough$3,427$4,886$5,668
Estimated values
2008 Ford Expedition Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,762$8,104$9,372
Clean$5,352$7,531$8,709
Average$4,532$6,385$7,384
Rough$3,712$5,239$6,058
Estimated values
2008 Ford Expedition King Ranch 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,625$7,929$9,176
Clean$5,225$7,369$8,527
Average$4,424$6,247$7,229
Rough$3,624$5,126$5,931
Estimated values
2008 Ford Expedition SSV Fleet 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,112$5,841$6,776
Clean$3,819$5,428$6,297
Average$3,234$4,602$5,338
Rough$2,649$3,776$4,380
Estimated values
2008 Ford Expedition King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,156$8,500$9,769
Clean$5,718$7,899$9,078
Average$4,842$6,697$7,697
Rough$3,966$5,495$6,315
Estimated values
2008 Ford Expedition Limited 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,347$7,573$8,777
Clean$4,967$7,037$8,156
Average$4,206$5,966$6,915
Rough$3,445$4,895$5,674
Estimated values
2008 Ford Expedition SSV Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,877$5,450$6,301
Clean$3,602$5,064$5,856
Average$3,050$4,294$4,965
Rough$2,498$3,523$4,073
Estimated values
2008 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,025$7,213$8,396
Clean$4,668$6,703$7,803
Average$3,953$5,683$6,615
Rough$3,238$4,663$5,428
Estimated values
2008 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,298$6,209$7,243
Clean$3,992$5,770$6,730
Average$3,381$4,892$5,706
Rough$2,769$4,014$4,682
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Ford Expedition on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Ford Expedition with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,819 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,428 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Expedition is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Ford Expedition with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,819 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,428 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Ford Expedition, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Ford Expedition with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,819 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,428 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Ford Expedition. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Ford Expedition and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Ford Expedition ranges from $2,649 to $6,776, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Ford Expedition is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.