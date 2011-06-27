Estimated values
2001 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer 2WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,671
|$2,734
|$3,307
|Clean
|$1,501
|$2,457
|$2,972
|Average
|$1,162
|$1,902
|$2,301
|Rough
|$823
|$1,348
|$1,630
Estimated values
2001 Ford Expedition XLT 2WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,736
|$2,674
|$3,181
|Clean
|$1,559
|$2,403
|$2,859
|Average
|$1,207
|$1,860
|$2,213
|Rough
|$855
|$1,318
|$1,568
Estimated values
2001 Ford Expedition XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,644
|$2,532
|$3,011
|Clean
|$1,478
|$2,276
|$2,706
|Average
|$1,144
|$1,762
|$2,095
|Rough
|$810
|$1,248
|$1,484
Estimated values
2001 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,977
|$3,224
|$3,897
|Clean
|$1,776
|$2,897
|$3,502
|Average
|$1,375
|$2,243
|$2,711
|Rough
|$974
|$1,590
|$1,921