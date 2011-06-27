Used 2012 Ford Escape Consumer Reviews

XLT is a great buy jaytee , 02/15/2012 67 of 68 people found this review helpful My company just delivered to me, an Escape in Steel Blue with the 2.5L and 6 speed automatic. I must say that after 3 weeks I really really like this vehicle. Not sure what Edmunds is talking about in their CONS. The rear seat takes like 2 seconds to fold it flat. Plenty of power but it is a 4 cylinder after all. Still better than my V6 Avenger. Automatic shifts smoothly and quietly. Brakes are perfectly fine. Report Abuse

A good purchase Phil Pimental , 03/17/2015 Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 75 of 77 people found this review helpful I have owned four Escapes over the years, and own a 2009 and a 2012. I have now had the 2012 for a year now and put about 10K miles on it. I have had no issues with it. It will get over 30 MPG on long trips when driven at highway speeds. Report Abuse

Great SUV brendino140 , 01/05/2013 20 of 20 people found this review helpful This was my first ford vehicle and probably will not be my last. I got the 2012 model because of the big changes for the 2013 crossover model. The escape provides a nice ride and great handling. I feel very safe driving in poor weather conditions. The interior design is great and provides great visibility. But, I recommend the V6 model for the best driving experience. Report Abuse

Good Commuter Car Vic , 12/22/2015 XLS 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 5M) 101 of 108 people found this review helpful I purchased this vehicle new in August 2012 and I have had no major complaints for 6 years. PROS: This is a decent commuter car, no bells and whistles, nothing fancy. This is a $20,000 car so you get what you pay for. I can answer my cell phone hands free, (SYNC & SUN Model), which is pretty cool. I have not noticed the braking system problems that so many have mentioned. It turns well and easy to navigate in parking lots. Plenty of cargo space. 6' when seat cushions are removed. I get 28 mpg for my commute to work in highway, stop and go traffic, but I have gotten 31 mpg on long highway trips. I have a 4 cylinder so there is no "get up & go", i use premimum gas, and it helps preformance immensely. Leaks around rear hatch window & probably windshield too as carpet is always wet when it rains. The door handles and the sun visors are very cheaply made, (hate them). Radio speakers are pretty generic. Backseat area is small. Only a small child would be able to sit in the middle seat. The rear folding seat is the worst design. It is a major project if you want to fold the seats down. It is a multi-step process, AND they will not lay flat unless you take the head rest off too. Ugh awful. I don't carry passengers so I took off the three headrests and seat cushions and stored them in garage. UPDATE CONS: Running the AC will greatly reduce MPG and power. I have a 4 cylinder. If i had to do over i would have bought 6 cilinder just for the "get up & go power" over 90k miles and a/c has leak somewhere in system. still works but its not cold, but its cool enough to be comfortable in summer. Update Jan 2019- 100,000 miles. No new complaints. I had it tuned up, new plugs and wires, transmission flush and I change oil every 3-5k miles. I still use premium fuel for performance. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse