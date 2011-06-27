Used 2012 Ford Escape Consumer Reviews
XLT is a great buy
My company just delivered to me, an Escape in Steel Blue with the 2.5L and 6 speed automatic. I must say that after 3 weeks I really really like this vehicle. Not sure what Edmunds is talking about in their CONS. The rear seat takes like 2 seconds to fold it flat. Plenty of power but it is a 4 cylinder after all. Still better than my V6 Avenger. Automatic shifts smoothly and quietly. Brakes are perfectly fine.
A good purchase
I have owned four Escapes over the years, and own a 2009 and a 2012. I have now had the 2012 for a year now and put about 10K miles on it. I have had no issues with it. It will get over 30 MPG on long trips when driven at highway speeds.
Great SUV
This was my first ford vehicle and probably will not be my last. I got the 2012 model because of the big changes for the 2013 crossover model. The escape provides a nice ride and great handling. I feel very safe driving in poor weather conditions. The interior design is great and provides great visibility. But, I recommend the V6 model for the best driving experience.
Good Commuter Car
I purchased this vehicle new in August 2012 and I have had no major complaints for 6 years. PROS: This is a decent commuter car, no bells and whistles, nothing fancy. This is a $20,000 car so you get what you pay for. I can answer my cell phone hands free, (SYNC & SUN Model), which is pretty cool. I have not noticed the braking system problems that so many have mentioned. It turns well and easy to navigate in parking lots. Plenty of cargo space. 6' when seat cushions are removed. I get 28 mpg for my commute to work in highway, stop and go traffic, but I have gotten 31 mpg on long highway trips. I have a 4 cylinder so there is no "get up & go", i use premimum gas, and it helps preformance immensely. Leaks around rear hatch window & probably windshield too as carpet is always wet when it rains. The door handles and the sun visors are very cheaply made, (hate them). Radio speakers are pretty generic. Backseat area is small. Only a small child would be able to sit in the middle seat. The rear folding seat is the worst design. It is a major project if you want to fold the seats down. It is a multi-step process, AND they will not lay flat unless you take the head rest off too. Ugh awful. I don't carry passengers so I took off the three headrests and seat cushions and stored them in garage. UPDATE CONS: Running the AC will greatly reduce MPG and power. I have a 4 cylinder. If i had to do over i would have bought 6 cilinder just for the "get up & go power" over 90k miles and a/c has leak somewhere in system. still works but its not cold, but its cool enough to be comfortable in summer. Update Jan 2019- 100,000 miles. No new complaints. I had it tuned up, new plugs and wires, transmission flush and I change oil every 3-5k miles. I still use premium fuel for performance.
Loved Our 2005 Escape So Much We Bought Another
I previously reviewed our '05 Escape XLS 2.3L 5M on 10/28/09, and provided an updated comment on 8/13/2015. My wife and I loved the '05 so much, we wanted another, but didn't want a newer '13 or '14 model due to it being a brand new design - I wanted to stick with the tried-n-true previous design. So we ended up getting this AWD SUV, upgrading from the base '05 XLS to the top-of-the-line '12 Limited. Actually, I'd have preferred an XLT with the 2.5L 4-cyl, but my friend works at a local dealership, and he steered us to this model with the 3.0L V6. It evidently came off a 2-year lease - it only had 11k miles on it. And (I think) since it was February - the middle of an awfully cold WNY winter - we ended up getting it for a very good price. And it was sold as "Certified", so the only repair we needed on it so far (replace right front brake pads due to uneven wear, machine rotors) was covered under the warranty. The SUV has been solid so far, but will likely need a new set of tires for this winter, and it has developed a quirky, intermittent problem with the ventilation system. The A/C & heat works great (I've read forums where many owners experienced problems), but the fan speed, at times, can not be adjusted or controlled. Best Features: Powerful acceleration, very smooth ride & tranny, blind-spot mirrors, top-notch sound system. Wife loves the moonroof and handling in snow. Worst Features: Not a fan of the faux-chrome shiny plastic covering the Limited aluminum (?) wheels. Showing signs that the rear-wheel well rust issues that plagued earlier Escapes may still be a problem. Gas mileage is only average (22.1 MPG long term); not the 24+ MPG we got consistently with the 2.3L 4 cyl '05 model. It makes me mad you can't get an AWD Escape anymore with a manual transmission.
