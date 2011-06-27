  1. Home
  • Customer Cash for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Retail Customer Cash (#13774). Eligible buyers may receive Retail Customer Cash on select new vehicles. Incentive may not be combined with Ford Credit Lease or Special APR financing. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 08/31/20. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,000
    Start
    07/07/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Lease Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    RCL Customer Cash (#50528). Not all buyers will qualify for Ford Credit Red Carpet Lease. Eligible buyers will receive an RCL Customer Cash Incentive on select vehicles, based on credit approval. Must finance through Ford Credit. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 08/31/20. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $6,840
    Start
    07/07/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    APR Financing (#21156). Not all buyers will qualify for Ford Credit limited-term financing. Must Finance through Ford Credit. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 08/31/20. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    0.0% APR financing for 36 months at $27.78 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.22 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.48 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.9% APR financing for 72 months at $15.6 per month, per $1,000 financed. 4.9% APR financing for 75 months at $15.5 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    0%3607/07/202009/09/2020
    0.9%4807/07/202009/09/2020
    1.9%6007/07/202009/09/2020
    3.9%7207/07/202009/09/2020
    4.9%7507/07/202009/09/2020

    Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    84 Month APR Financing (#21166). Not all buyers will qualify for Ford Credit limited-term financing. Must Finance through Ford Credit. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 08/31/20. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    5.9% APR financing for 84 months at $14.56 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    5.9%8407/07/202009/09/2020

    Alternative APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Special APR Financing (#21158). Not all buyers will qualify for Ford Credit limited-term financing. Must Finance through Ford Credit. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 08/31/20. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    0.0% APR financing for 36 months at $27.78 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 48 months at $20.83 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 60 months at $16.67 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 72 months at $13.89 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    0%3607/07/202009/09/2020
    0%4807/07/202009/09/2020
    0%6007/07/202009/09/2020
    0%7207/07/202009/09/2020

