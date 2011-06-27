2020 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid Deals, Incentives & Rebates
SESE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)
- $1,000 Customer Cash for Retail - Expires 09/09/2020
- $6,840 Lease Bonus Cash - Expires 09/09/2020
Customer Cash for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Retail Customer Cash (#13774). Eligible buyers may receive Retail Customer Cash on select new vehicles. Incentive may not be combined with Ford Credit Lease or Special APR financing. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 08/31/20. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.
- $1,000
Lease Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
RCL Customer Cash (#50528). Not all buyers will qualify for Ford Credit Red Carpet Lease. Eligible buyers will receive an RCL Customer Cash Incentive on select vehicles, based on credit approval. Must finance through Ford Credit. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 08/31/20. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.
- $6,840
0% APR for 36 months
0.9% APR for 48 months
1.9% APR for 60 months
3.9% APR for 72 months
4.9% APR for 75 months
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
84 Month APR Financing (#21166). Not all buyers will qualify for Ford Credit limited-term financing. Must Finance through Ford Credit. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 08/31/20. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.
5.9% APR financing for 84 months at $14.56 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Alternative APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Special APR Financing (#21158). Not all buyers will qualify for Ford Credit limited-term financing. Must Finance through Ford Credit. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 08/31/20. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.
0.0% APR financing for 36 months at $27.78 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 48 months at $20.83 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 60 months at $16.67 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 72 months at $13.89 per month, per $1,000 financed.
