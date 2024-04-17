Traditionally, the 60th Anniversary is the diamond anniversary but Ford's not exactly in the jewerly business. Instead, to mark the sixth decade on the Mustang's existence, Ford has announced a limited-edition appearance package that, if ordering was open now, would sell out by the time you're finished reading this article.

What's so special?

First introduced to the public at the New York World's Fair in 1964, the Mustang has been a fixture in not just American culture, but across the world, for 60 years. That means it's not inconceivable for a new Mustang to have been owned by four generations of the same family. Fun fact: Since Ford is stating the birth year of the Mustang as 1964 that technically makes it part of the Baby Boomer generation. Generation X started in 1965.