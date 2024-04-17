- Only 1,965 versions will be produced.
- The 60th Anniversary Package is available for 2025 GT Premium trim coupes and convertibles.
- Design elements, such as badging, wheels and stripes, draw on inspiration from the 1965 model.
Ford Does Retro Right with 2025 Mustang 60th Anniversary Package
The Mustang gets some vintage style for its birthday
Traditionally, the 60th Anniversary is the diamond anniversary but Ford's not exactly in the jewerly business. Instead, to mark the sixth decade on the Mustang's existence, Ford has announced a limited-edition appearance package that, if ordering was open now, would sell out by the time you're finished reading this article.
What's so special?
First introduced to the public at the New York World's Fair in 1964, the Mustang has been a fixture in not just American culture, but across the world, for 60 years. That means it's not inconceivable for a new Mustang to have been owned by four generations of the same family. Fun fact: Since Ford is stating the birth year of the Mustang as 1964 that technically makes it part of the Baby Boomer generation. Generation X started in 1965.
So to celebrate the car that turned the American car market on its head, Ford has decided to go with a sort of throwback livery for this special edition of the seventh-generation Mustang. There are specially designed badges on the fender and trunklid that mimic the original badge design on those early Mustangs. The center caps for the unique 20-inch wheels are also cribbed from the 1965 design and feature a striking Vermillion Red paint color, which is echoed in the badges.
Side stripes (available in red or silver), just above the rocker panels, again copy the optional stripes from the 1965 Mustang, and you'll also find badges inside the car, including a serialized plaque to denote which of the 1,965 versions you bought. The highlight of the throwback ideas is the Wimbledon White exterior paint. It's a classic and appeared on every early Mustang from the pedestrian straight-six versions to the racy Shelbys.
Two other colors are available, Race Red and Vapor Blue, as are chrome mirror caps (available for the blue and red painted cars), smoked headlight housings, and a new mesh design for the grille. Three interior colors are available with Space Gray and Black Onyx being the boring options and Carmine Red being the correct choice.
Price and availability?
These 60th Anniversary Mustangs will hit showrooms toward the end of this year, but the order books won't open until summer. As for pricing, Ford has not yet announced any numbers but since this package requires the GT Premium trim level for both coupe and convertible, figure at least $50K for the coupe and $58K for the convertible.
Edmunds says
The Mustang loves a special edition and the 60th Anniversary one, available for the 2025 model year, looks pretty good to us. Knowing the passion of the gigantic Mustang fan base, we think the mere 1,965 versions produced will have no problem selling out and will likely become a collectible in only a few years. We'll take ours as a coupe in classic Wimbledon White with the Carmine Red interior.