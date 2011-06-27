2020 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid
What’s new
- The 2020 Escape has been fully redesigned
- New Escape Plug-In Hybrid offers an EPA-estimated 37 miles of electric range
- Redesign brings new tech, more safety features and more interior room
- Part of the fourth Escape generation introduced for 2020
Pros & Cons
- An estimated 37 miles of all-electric range helps save gas
- Updated style and interior design
- No all-wheel-drive option
- Slightly less cargo and rear-seat space than standard Escape
2020 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid Review
Along with the regular Escape, the 2020 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid is all-new. You can drive the Plug-In Hybrid on pure electricity for about 37 miles before it switches over to regular gasoline hybrid operation. And unlike the Escape Hybrid, you can recharge the Plug-In Hybrid either at home or at one of the growing EV networks nationwide. Essentially, the more frequently you can plug in and recharge, the less gas you'll use.
Aside from the powertrain, the Escape Plug-In Hybrid falls in line with the standard model. It's a big improvement over the previous-generation Escape thanks to more interior room, better tech and a handsome new design. Along with the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime, the Escape looks to be an intriguing pick for a highly fuel-efficient small SUV.
Which Escape Plug-In Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?
Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid models
The new 2020 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid comes in three trim levels: SE, SEL and Titanium. Each one is powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired to a hybrid system with a rechargeable battery. Total system output is 221 horsepower. With a full battery, you can drive it an EPA-estimated 37 miles on pure electric power. After that, it switches to regular hybrid operation.
Front-wheel drive is standard, but all-wheel drive, something you can get on the regular Escape and Escape Hybrid, isn't available. Recharging the 14.4-kWh battery takes 10 to 11 hours using a 110-volt power source, says Ford, or 3.3 hours with a Level 2 charger. Feature highlights include:
SE
The base SE model comes fairly well equipped and includes standard features such as:
- Automatic climate control
- Power-adjustable driver's seat
- An 8-inch touchscreen display
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
- Ford Co-Pilot360 safety suite (blind-spot monitoring, lane keeping assist, automatic high beams and more)
SEL
The SEL gains a few more features, but the overall specs like fuel economy and passenger space remain the same. Features include:
- A hands-free liftgate
- A heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Remote start
- Rear parking sensors
Titanium
Like the SEL, the top-level Titanium doesn't change the overall specs but adds features such as:
- LED headlights
- A digital instrument cluster
- Leather upholstery
- A more comprehensive Co-Pilot360 package, including traffic-adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency evasive steering assist
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|SE 4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT
|MSRP
|$33,040
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Electrically variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|221 hp @ 6250 rpm
|SEL 4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT
|MSRP
|$35,620
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Electrically variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|221 hp @ 6250 rpm
|Titanium 4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT
|MSRP
|$38,835
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Electrically variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|221 hp @ 6250 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Escape Plug-In Hybrid safety features:
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Provides additional steering effort to avoid a potential collision if it can't be avoided by braking alone.
- Lane Keeping System
- Alerts the driver when the car starts to drift out of its lane by vibrating the steering wheel and correcting the steering if needed.
- Blind-Spot Information System (BLIS)
- Illuminates an indicator light in the side mirror when a vehicle enters the blind spot. Also includes integrated rear cross-traffic alert.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid vs. the competition
Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid vs. Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
The Toyota RAV4 is one of our favorite crossover SUVs and is available with a hybrid powertrain. A plug-in hybrid variant is due out soon and, unlike the Escape, is available with all-wheel drive. We're not the biggest fans of the RAV4's tech and some find the seats uncomfortable, but the space and fuel efficiency make it worth a look.
Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid vs. Honda CR-V Hybrid
The Honda CR-V sits alongside the Toyota RAV4 as one of our favorite crossovers. A refresh for 2020 brings with it a new hybrid powertrain, though it's not a plug-in hybrid like the Ford. We love the CR-V's interior packaging and comfortable ride. The infotainment can be frustrating to use at times, but overall the CR-V remains a favorite. You can also read more about the CR-V in our long-term CR-V test.
Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid vs. Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is the only other plug-in hybrid in this class. We like the Outlander PHEV's long list of standard features that includes all-wheel drive, but its subpar build quality and disappointing driving experience will likely leave you wanting for more.
