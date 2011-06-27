  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid
  4. 2021 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid
2021 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid

What’s new

  • A new tow package is available on top trims
  • A minor shuffling of features between trim levels and option packages
  • Part of the fourth Escape generation introduced for 2020

Pros & Cons

  • An estimated 37 miles of all-electric range helps save gas
  • Updated style and interior design
  • No all-wheel-drive option
  • Slightly less cargo and rear-seat space than standard Escape
Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid for Sale
MSRP Starting at
$32,650
2021 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2020 Escape
S, SE, SE Sport, SEL and Titanium

msrp 

$24,885
starting price
See All Trims
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    SEL 4dr SUV features & specs
    SEL 4dr SUV
    2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT
    MSRP$35,510
    MPG 44 city / 37 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionElectrically variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower221 hp @ 6250 rpm
    SE 4dr SUV features & specs
    SE 4dr SUV
    2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT
    MSRP$32,650
    MPG 44 city / 37 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionElectrically variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower221 hp @ 6250 rpm
    Titanium 4dr SUV features & specs
    Titanium 4dr SUV
    2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT
    MSRP$38,585
    MPG 44 city / 37 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionElectrically variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower221 hp @ 6250 rpm
    See all 2021 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid features & specs

    Safety

    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    FAQ

    Is the Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Escape Plug-In Hybrid both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Escape Plug-In Hybrid gets an EPA-estimated 41 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Escape Plug-In Hybrid has 30.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid:

    • A new tow package is available on top trims
    • A minor shuffling of features between trim levels and option packages
    • Part of the fourth Escape generation introduced for 2020
    Learn more

    Is the Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid reliable?

    To determine whether the Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Escape Plug-In Hybrid. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Escape Plug-In Hybrid's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Escape Plug-In Hybrid is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid?

    The least-expensive 2021 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid is the 2021 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid SE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $32,650.

    Other versions include:

    • SEL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $35,510
    • SE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $32,650
    • Titanium 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $38,585
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid?

    If you're interested in the Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid, the next question is, which Escape Plug-In Hybrid model is right for you? Escape Plug-In Hybrid variants include SEL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), SE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), and Titanium 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT). For a full list of Escape Plug-In Hybrid models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid

    2021 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid Overview

    The 2021 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Escape Plug-In Hybrid SUV. Available styles include Titanium 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), SE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), and SEL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT).

    What do people think of the 2021 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Escape Plug-In Hybrid.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Escape Plug-In Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid?

    Which 2021 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrids are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid.

    Can't find a new 2021 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $15,607.

    Find a new Ford for sale - 3 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $10,291.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

