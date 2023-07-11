- Tesla is opening its Supercharger network to a number of other brands.
- The various deals represent major changes for Ford, Rivian, GM and others as they move from CCS to NACS chargers.
- We likely haven't seen the last of the moves to NACS either.
Goodbye, CCS; Hello, NACS: Every Non-Tesla You Can Plug In at a Supercharger
Tesla's Superchargers are about to get a lot busier
Recently, and very suddenly, Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) socket for electric vehicle charging has gained a lot of popularity. Tesla has begun to open the doors to its prized Supercharger network and its NACS plug, and a number of automakers have made the commitment to adopt the once Tesla-exclusive charging standard. But what is a NACS plug, and how does it differ from the connectors we've used in the past? What EVs will you be able to charge at Supercharger stations and when? We answer all of that here.
The difference in EV charger types is a big one. First of all, before these deals materialized, only Tesla vehicles used and could charge with the NACS plug. Other EVs used other charger types, mainly CCS and CHAdeMO. Think of this landscape like charging a cellphone — you can’t charge an iPhone with a charger for a Samsung. Soon, the automakers that have struck a deal with Tesla will start using charging cables and connectors that look like the one displayed below.
The pro-con breakdown is simple. Tesla has a massive Supercharger network; Reuters puts its numbers at some 17,000 chargers in the U.S. and more than 45,000 globally. The NACS connector is not only lighter and more easily manipulated, but it is also smaller, which means a smaller port to charge your car. For Tesla owners, payment is also more streamlined. You just plug your car in, and the charger recognizes your car and the system bills the linked account for the charging session. There’s no word on how that functionality will play with other vehicles, but if adopted, it would make paying for charging a much simpler affair.
This image displays the difference between Tesla's smaller NACS charger and the CCS charger most other automakers currently use.
One of the larger cons is charging speed. Right now, Superchargers have a max output of 250 kW. This isn’t quite what automakers have been able to squeeze from CCS-style chargers. Electrify America, for example, has fast-charging outputs of as much as 350 kW. With some EVs featuring higher-voltage architecture, consumers will begin to expect faster charge times. Hyundai and Lucid both have vehicles with 800- or 900-volt architecture. Another downside with adapters is that they’re typically expensive and cumbersome to use, but that's not specifically limited to any one type of charger.
While CCS was the de facto standard for years, that balance has now shifted. Five major automakers have now said they’re moving to Tesla’s NACS chargers, and the stream of announcements shows no sign of slowing.
Electrify America and ChargePoint have also opted to begin including the NACS plug in their stations. Right now, a number of automakers are rumored to be in talks with Tesla about moving to NACS, including Hyundai and Stellantis, the parent company to Jeep, Maserati, Fiat and more. In light of that, we’ve put together a living document of all the manufacturers that have officially adopted the NACS-style charger.
Ford
Ford was the first to announce its adoption of the NACS port, which is set to start appearing on vehicles in 2025. Right now, if you have a Ford EV, you have no need to worry. While Ford will swap to NACS from the CCS port on future models, current owners of the CCS-equipped Ford F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E will be able to use Tesla’s chargers and other NACS chargers via an adapter starting in the spring of 2024.
GM
GM's plans follow the timeline laid out by Ford. GM customers will also get access in 2024 via a CCS-to-NACS adapter. Then, GM will make NACS its standard on all new EVs past 2025.
Rivian
Rivian quickly followed suit. Once again, adapters will be made available for current customers in 2024, then the automaker will fully switch to NACS for 2025. Right now, we're led to believe that means Rivian’s upcoming R2 platform will use the NACS charging type since it is not set for debut until 2026 at the earliest.
Volvo/Polestar
Notably, the first three automakers we’ve discussed are all based in the U.S. — just like Tesla. Geely-owned Volvo and Polestar have announced they will both make the switch, too. Adapters will again be offered in 2024, with cars coming with the NACS port in 2025. Both Polestar and Volvo have thought ahead, and each will offer a NACS-to-CCS adapter after that date, ensuring you can charge anywhere at any time. However, Volvo simply says the adapter will “be provided by Volvo.” It isn’t clear if the adapter will be included or available for purchase. Assuming there will be CCS holdouts (Volkswagen hasn’t made a move to switch), offering an adapter seems like a smart move. Should no one else think to do this, the two Swedish brands will have set themselves apart.
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz is the latest to dip its toes in the NACS swimming pool. In early July, it announced it was joining other automakers in moving to NACS. Once again, an adapter will be offered in 2024, with the move to NACS-equipped vehicles coming in 2025. Mercedes is also keen to jump in on the growing network of automaker-owned chargers here in the U.S. Its goal is to offer more than 2,500 fast chargers dotted across North America. We’ll be watching to see how well these work, with the first handful of chargers set to open at the end of this year. Thankfully, Mercedes said that the chargers will be open to non-Mercedes EVs.
Edmunds says
The moves to NACS are good, but other automakers need to follow suit (and quickly) to make EV owners' lives easier and charging both more consistent and readily available.