Goodbye, CCS; Hello, NACS: Every Non-Tesla You Can Plug In at a Supercharger

Ford

Ford was the first to announce its adoption of the NACS port, which is set to start appearing on vehicles in 2025. Right now, if you have a Ford EV, you have no need to worry. While Ford will swap to NACS from the CCS port on future models, current owners of the CCS-equipped Ford F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E will be able to use Tesla’s chargers and other NACS chargers via an adapter starting in the spring of 2024.

GM

GM's plans follow the timeline laid out by Ford. GM customers will also get access in 2024 via a CCS-to-NACS adapter. Then, GM will make NACS its standard on all new EVs past 2025.

Rivian

Rivian quickly followed suit. Once again, adapters will be made available for current customers in 2024, then the automaker will fully switch to NACS for 2025. Right now, we're led to believe that means Rivian’s upcoming R2 platform will use the NACS charging type since it is not set for debut until 2026 at the earliest.

Volvo/Polestar

Notably, the first three automakers we’ve discussed are all based in the U.S. — just like Tesla. Geely-owned Volvo and Polestar have announced they will both make the switch, too. Adapters will again be offered in 2024, with cars coming with the NACS port in 2025. Both Polestar and Volvo have thought ahead, and each will offer a NACS-to-CCS adapter after that date, ensuring you can charge anywhere at any time. However, Volvo simply says the adapter will “be provided by Volvo.” It isn’t clear if the adapter will be included or available for purchase. Assuming there will be CCS holdouts (Volkswagen hasn’t made a move to switch), offering an adapter seems like a smart move. Should no one else think to do this, the two Swedish brands will have set themselves apart.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz is the latest to dip its toes in the NACS swimming pool. In early July, it announced it was joining other automakers in moving to NACS. Once again, an adapter will be offered in 2024, with the move to NACS-equipped vehicles coming in 2025. Mercedes is also keen to jump in on the growing network of automaker-owned chargers here in the U.S. Its goal is to offer more than 2,500 fast chargers dotted across North America. We’ll be watching to see how well these work, with the first handful of chargers set to open at the end of this year. Thankfully, Mercedes said that the chargers will be open to non-Mercedes EVs.