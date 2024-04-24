Ford F-150 Raptor vs. Ram 1500 RHO: Off-Road Beast Trucks Compared

Raptor vs. RHO: Power

In the RHO, Ram's Hurricane turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine provides 540 horsepower and 521 lb-ft of torque. (This engine is found in other Stellantis products like the Jeep Grand Wagoneer.) Ram cranks out an extra 90 ponies and 11 lb-ft of twist from its boosted six compared to what the Raptor gets from its 3.5-liter turbo EcoBoost V6 engine. However, for all types of fun, the Raptor’s transfer case allows for rear-wheel drive, auto four-wheel drive, high-range four-wheel drive and low-range four-wheel drive. In the RHO, you only have full-time four-wheel drive with high and low ranges.

Raptor vs. RHO: Suspension

For soaking up hard hits, the RHO gets essentially the same set of Bilstein Black Hawk e2 adaptive dampers as the TRX, but they’re retuned to accommodate the RHO's lower weight. Less weight on the front axle will also help provide softer landings.

Ford uses Fox for its 3.1-inch adaptive live-valve dampers, and if you get the 37-inch tire package (the RHO only gets 35s), a set of Fox’s new dual-valve shocks is bolted to the frame. The Fox shocks afford the Raptor up to 15 inches of max suspension travel on the rear axle, an inch more than the RHO’s Bilsteins. However, get a Raptor with 37-inch all-terrains, and you’ll lose a little suspension travel. Both trucks have beadlock-capable wheel options, too, for running extremely low tire pressures. Ram says customers will be able to fit 37s without any modifications but will find the limits of the truck's articulation.