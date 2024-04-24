- Ram discontinued the 702-hp TRX at the end of 2023, making the Ford F-150 Raptor R the king of the dunes.
- The 1500 RHO enters the lineup as the most capable Ram pickup, and it has a high-output version of the company’s Hurricane inline-six.
- See how the Ram 1500 RHO stacks up against the Ford F-150 Raptor, an equitable comparison.
Ford F-150 Raptor vs. Ram 1500 RHO: Off-Road Beast Trucks Compared
Ford's original Baja truck has a new competitor: the Ram 1500 RHO
The Ram 1500 TRX will soon be extinct, leaving the Ford F-150 Raptor R — with its 720-hp supercharged V8 and 37-inch tires — the unrivaled king of the sand dunes. While Ram currently doesn’t have another worthy contender for the Raptor R, the company is giving us a supertruck with a downsized engine that better challenges the standard V6-powered Raptor. It’s dubbed the Ram 1500 RHO — essentially the outgoing TRX with fewer cylinders and a retuned suspension — and will be a suitable competitor for ripping across the backcountry or, you know, general hooning.
Raptor vs. RHO: Pricing
Like most downsizing efforts, Ram says the RHO is a value play, allowing more customers to get behind the wheel of this remarkably capable off-road truck engineered for high-speed runs, which uses a number of parts found on the TRX. But while the TRX started north of $85,000, Ram says the RHO will start just above $70,000 when it arrives later this year. Even better: You'll save around eight grand if you buy the RHO over the Raptor.
Raptor vs. RHO: Power
In the RHO, Ram's Hurricane turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine provides 540 horsepower and 521 lb-ft of torque. (This engine is found in other Stellantis products like the Jeep Grand Wagoneer.) Ram cranks out an extra 90 ponies and 11 lb-ft of twist from its boosted six compared to what the Raptor gets from its 3.5-liter turbo EcoBoost V6 engine. However, for all types of fun, the Raptor’s transfer case allows for rear-wheel drive, auto four-wheel drive, high-range four-wheel drive and low-range four-wheel drive. In the RHO, you only have full-time four-wheel drive with high and low ranges.
Raptor vs. RHO: Suspension
For soaking up hard hits, the RHO gets essentially the same set of Bilstein Black Hawk e2 adaptive dampers as the TRX, but they’re retuned to accommodate the RHO's lower weight. Less weight on the front axle will also help provide softer landings.
Ford uses Fox for its 3.1-inch adaptive live-valve dampers, and if you get the 37-inch tire package (the RHO only gets 35s), a set of Fox’s new dual-valve shocks is bolted to the frame. The Fox shocks afford the Raptor up to 15 inches of max suspension travel on the rear axle, an inch more than the RHO’s Bilsteins. However, get a Raptor with 37-inch all-terrains, and you’ll lose a little suspension travel. Both trucks have beadlock-capable wheel options, too, for running extremely low tire pressures. Ram says customers will be able to fit 37s without any modifications but will find the limits of the truck's articulation.
Raptor vs. RHO: Tires
Ram RHOs come from the factory equipped with Goodyear Wrangler Territory ATs, and Raptors ride on either a BFGoodrich K02 sized 315/70 or 37-by-12.5 inches. The extra sidewall from the Raptor’s 37s helps soften impacts, but as we said, the suspension loses some travel.
Raptor vs. RHO: Hauling
If you're planning to carry camping gear, install a rooftop tent, or strap a dirt bike or two onto the bed of your truck, the RHO would be better than the Raptor. That's because the Ram can haul up to 1,520 pounds, a hundred or so more than the Raptor, which has a 1,400-pound payload capacity. It also has an 8,380-pound tow rating, making the RHO a better option for pulling a trailer of OHVs or a camper.
Edmunds says
Ram will start taking orders today for interested customers, and the RHO will start at $71,990 when it arrives toward the end of the year. Don’t want to wait that long? An F-150 Raptor costs $80,325. Consider the Chevy Colorado ZR2, Ford Ranger Raptor or Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro if these trucks are too big. It’s an excellent time to shop for an off-road truck.