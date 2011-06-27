Used 2015 Ford Edge Consumer Reviews

Carla Bisher , 03/28/2016 SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

56 of 58 people found this review helpful

*New Issue - A couple months ago (around 6,500 miles), our brand new Ford Edge suddenly decelerated from 50 mph to 5 mph leaving us sitting alongside the road. We were towed to the dealership. Throttle body was replaced. In the weeks before this occurred, I noticed changes in the car's acceleration, mainly between 40-60mph (you'd really have to tromp on the accelerator and raise the rpm's to get it to speed up). We thought it was the transmission and took it to the dealership, who said they could find nothing wrong. Currently, the car behaves like an older car with a fuel pump issue when it comes to accelerating - it's sluggish, feels like it has "drag," and like you need to really press on the accelerator to expel gunk from it... that's the best analogy of how it drives these days. I had read of a recent recall of approximately 88,000 Ford vehicles for fuel pump issues and was surprised our vehicle is not included. *Updated 10/7/16 - Windows still fogging up excessively, leaving a filmy residue inside. Scheduled to go to the dealership next week. *Updated 4/7/16 - Scroll Down We purchased a new 2015 Ford Edge SEL (3.5 L Cyclone V6 Series 4.0) on 2/2/2016 in Kenosha, WI. We noticed the windows fogging SEVERELY after taking it through a car wash, and then anytime it would rain (to the point the windows would remain fogged even with the defrosters on high). Also noticed water droplets in the tail lights. Took it to the dealership on 3/25/16 and learned it is LEAKING inside the interior of the vehicle! As of yet, our dealership is unable to diagnose the exact source of the leak. We have since learned that there is a LEAK PROBLEM WITH THE 2015 FORD EDGE AND DEALERSHIPS WERE INSTRUCTED NOT TO SELL IT. In researching this vehicle, this issue might escape the attention of consumers because it is not officially labeled a "recall." In hopes of a resolution, we spoke with the Ford Regional Customer Service Manager (866-631-3788) who was adamant that Ford WILL NOT buy back from us this structurally defective vehicle. They insist our VIN# is not included in the leak issue - although the saturated interior of our vehicle seems to suggest otherwise. If we attempt to sell this vehicle in the future, WE will have to disclose to potential buyers the very same defect that Ford concealed from us - and incur a financial loss. After all, who would pay full market price for a vehicle knowing it leaks inside? This situation puts us in a bind in many ways. To date, we've made only 1 car payment to our bank. Will this vehicle even last for 59 more payments? Besides the financial repercussions, there's health and safety concerns. Our son has severe asthma and allergies, including a documented allergy to mold. How long was this leaky vehicle subjected to the elements in a dealership lot before we purchased it? And, what's lurking inside the moist carpeting and overhead material, the cracks and crevices? We expressed these valid concerns to Ford, as well as to the dealership, to no avail. They refuse to buy back their defective new vehicle, insisting their only obligation is to repair it and "dry it out" by running the vehicle's heater. We can only conclude that the well-being of children doesn't rank high on Ford's list of priorities. In exchange for buying back their defective vehicle, we've even proposed buying another Ford - a 2016 Ford Edge, or even a Ford Explorer (assuming no defects). As long time GM owners and first time Ford owners, we were excited about our new relationship. It appears that Ford does not reciprocate that zeal in their customer service, however. It ceases the moment the customer signs on the dotted line. UPDATE: We stopped by the dealership on 4/2/16 for an update. Last we'd heard our vehicle was taken to a glass shop and the windshield resealed, which failed to stop the leaking. Next, it was taken to a body shop where a new windshield was recommended, and then ordered. To our horror, on 4/2/16, we stopped by the dealership and found our new vehicle - leaks and all - sitting uncovered, in the pouring down rain and sleet, in the dealership lot - where it has been for days awaiting arrival of the new windshield. In the very least, they could have covered it with a tarp. To be continued.... UPDATE (4/7/16): Update: A "pin-hole size leak in the body caulk of the upper right passenger window" was discovered and filled. A glass company came again, squirted window cleaner and blew air from inside the vehicle. The leak revealed itself on the outside where the glass cleaner started bubbling. Dealership said water was in the carpet and flooring, and on some wiring, but that the vehicle subsequently passed the leak test and water should no longer enter the interior. Ford also is replacing the right and middle tail lights. Hoping no further water damage surfaces in the future from this leak. Our vehicle should be done Friday, April 8th!