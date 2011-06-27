Used 2015 Volkswagen Touareg for Sale Near Me
- $19,992Great Deal | $1,525 below market
2015 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Lux64,727 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
AutoNation Ford Torrance - Torrance / California
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black Anthracite; Vienna Leather Seating Surfaces Black Oak Brown Metallic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Lux with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGEF9BP4FD002673
Stock: FD002673
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $14,000Great Deal | $1,886 below market
2015 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Sport w/Technology103,423 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Wally Armour Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Alliance / Ohio
** 2015 White Volkswagen Touareg V6 Sport AWD 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 3.6L VR6 This Volkswagen Touareg Local Trade, has many features and is well equipped including, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Navigation System, Bluetooth Hands-Free, Backup Camera, Automatic Headlights, Power Seat, Cruise Control, Remote Start, Power Windows, Power Locks, Alloy Wheels, Premium Audio, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, 8 Speakers, Air Conditioning.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Sport w/Technology with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGEF9BPXFD002709
Stock: 77056B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- $23,980
2015 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Lux37,025 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Autohaus Royal Oak - Royal Oak / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Lux with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGEF9BP1FD002369
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $18,791
2015 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Lux90,668 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Houston Direct Auto - Houston / Texas
2015 Volkswagen Touareg V6 TDI LuxClean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Black Anthracite w/V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces.20/29 City/Highway MPGReflex Silver Metallic 2015 Volkswagen 4D Sport Utility Touareg V6 TDI 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 3.0L V6 20/29 City/Highway MPG AWDLux
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Lux with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGEP9BP5FD005675
Stock: 005675
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-04-2020
- $20,463Good Deal | $1,081 below market
2015 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Lux64,345 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Don Thornton Volkswagen of Tulsa - Tulsa / Oklahoma
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Lux with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGEF9BP3FD002857
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $19,994
2015 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Executive99,451 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cook Volkswagen - Fallston / Maryland
White 2015 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Executive 4Motion AWD 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 3.6L VR6 Leather, FRESH LOCAL TRADE** 4 NEW TIRES** NAVIGATION** ROOF**.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Executive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGEF9BP5FD002553
Stock: V093721A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $16,750
2015 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Sport w/Technology99,554 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Byers Volkswagen - Columbus / Ohio
*DESIRED FEATURES:* AWD, Navigation, Rear Camera, Htd Seats, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Monitor, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights.This all wheel drive 2015 Volkswagen Touareg 4dr V6 Sport w/Technology is one of those used cars Columbus, OH shoppers seek out for its Pure White exterior with a Cornsilk Beige Interior. With 99,554 miles this 2015 Touareg with a 6cyl, 3.6l, 280.0hp engine is your best buy near Columbus, OH.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Sport w/Technology with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGEF9BP7FD002795
Stock: I203060A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $22,952Good Deal | $283 below market
2015 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Sport w/Technology34,678 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Larry Roesch Volkswagen - Bensenville / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Sport w/Technology with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGEF9BP3FD006830
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $20,558Fair Deal | $255 below market
2015 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Lux70,099 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kenny Ross Subaru - North Huntingdon / Pennsylvania
Dark Flint Gray Metallic 2015 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Lux 4Motion 3.6L VR6 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic AWD CARFAX One-Owner. ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Comfort Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: RNS 850 Navigation & Infotainment System, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Lux with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGEF9BP8FD007326
Stock: FD007326
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- New Listing$23,989
2015 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Executive33,935 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Executive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGEF9BP9FD003110
Stock: FD003110
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $17,999
2015 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Lux110,076 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Suburban Honda - Farmington Hills / Michigan
**CLEAN CARFAX**, **CARFAX ONE OWNER**, **HEATED SEATS**, **LEATHER**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **NAVIGATION/GPS**, **SUNROOF/MOONROOF**, **WELL MAINTAINED**, **BLUETOOTH**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, TDI !!!!, Cornsilk Beige w/Vienna Leather Seating Surfaces, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Radio: RNS 850 Navigation & Infotainment System. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 20/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Lux with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGEP9BP8FD002477
Stock: F520310A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- $25,980
2015 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Lux42,820 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Ford Tustin - Tustin / California
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Lux with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGEP9BP1FD001462
Stock: FD001462
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $19,877Fair Deal
2015 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Sport w/Technology48,171 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Ganley Westside Subaru - North Olmsted / Ohio
Recent Arrival! Volkswagen Touareg 2015 V6 Sport 4Motion Deep Black Pearl ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. Odometer is 28136 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Sport w/Technology with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGEF9BP8FD008251
Stock: 32450T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- Price Drop$27,500
2015 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Sport w/Technology39,500 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tom Wood Volkswagen Noblesville - Noblesville / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Sport w/Technology with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGEP9BP3FD001544
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $20,988
2015 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Sport41,649 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Team Volkswagen of Hayward - Hayward / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGEF9BP9FD006797
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $20,245
2015 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Sport w/Technology87,900 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lakeside Chevrolet - Warsaw / Indiana
Clean CARFAX. Fresh Oil Change, Black. 20/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Sport w/Technology with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGEP9BPXFD003131
Stock: B409-356
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- $14,998
2015 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Sport104,079 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Autobahn Motors - Belmont / California
CLEAN CARFAX! Scores 23 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! This Volkswagen Touareg delivers a Premium Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRAILER HITCH, ROOF RACK -inc: Base carrier bars (set of 2), REFLEX SILVER METALLIC.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGEF9BP7FD005812
Stock: MFD005812
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $26,875
Certified 2015 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Lux61,061 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Luther Westside Volkswagen - Saint Louis Park / Minnesota
Low Miles! VW Factory Certified 2015 VW Touareg 3.6 V6 LUX 4-Motion AWD!! Loaded with great features! Check out our photos for highlights! ----- NOW VW Factory Warranty for 2 FULL YEARS or 24,000 Miles of FULL COVERAGE VW Warranty with Roadside Assistance AND its 10 Year or 100k Miles FULL COVERAGE Powertrain Warranty too, and all for your total peace of mind in buying!! Power Panoramic MOON ROOF! Heated Leather Seats! Bluetooth Connect! Navigation! Push button Start! Tow Package pulls up to 7000 pounds with ease, big Back-up Camera and lots more!! Smooth powerful 3.6 V6 with up to 23 MPGs highway!! 4-Motion all wheel drive that gives you impressive ride, drive and handling both ON and OFF Road!! YOU will love it!! Sister/Brother to the Porsche Cayenne except priced less!! This 2015 has had great care from new and it priced less than 1/2 the cost of it's original list price too!! NOW with finance rates as low as ZERO% !! Wow HURRY IN!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Lux with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGEF9BP3FD007539
Stock: PQ28235
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes