Estimated values
2006 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,316
|$3,428
|$4,060
|Clean
|$2,179
|$3,225
|$3,811
|Average
|$1,906
|$2,819
|$3,311
|Rough
|$1,633
|$2,412
|$2,812
Estimated values
2006 Ford Econoline Cargo E-350 SD 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,469
|$3,480
|$4,056
|Clean
|$2,324
|$3,274
|$3,806
|Average
|$2,033
|$2,861
|$3,308
|Rough
|$1,741
|$2,449
|$2,809
Estimated values
2006 Ford Econoline Cargo E-350 SD 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,581
|$3,853
|$4,575
|Clean
|$2,429
|$3,625
|$4,294
|Average
|$2,125
|$3,168
|$3,731
|Rough
|$1,820
|$2,711
|$3,168
Estimated values
2006 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250 3dr Ext Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,506
|$3,800
|$4,532
|Clean
|$2,358
|$3,575
|$4,254
|Average
|$2,063
|$3,124
|$3,696
|Rough
|$1,767
|$2,674
|$3,138
Estimated values
2006 Ford Econoline Cargo E-150 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,285
|$3,304
|$3,883
|Clean
|$2,151
|$3,108
|$3,644
|Average
|$1,881
|$2,716
|$3,166
|Rough
|$1,612
|$2,325
|$2,689