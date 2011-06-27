Used 1999 Ford Econoline Cargo Consumer Reviews

Bad Tranny's Shari , 08/05/2005 3 of 4 people found this review helpful This van has to have a new tranny every summer! I have 82,000 miles on it and have had 4 tranny's put in. They have a transmission fluid over heating problem. It gets too hot and the cooler is too small; gets plugged and fries the tranny. Got tired of dealer so passed on having them stick in another bad tranny. Put in our own cooler, switched to synthetic fluid. So far so good. Van has serious tranny problems and service has really stunk. This is the first year we have so far so good got through the summer. Never again! What a nightmare this van has been. Run like the wind... Report Abuse

E350 mick , 01/17/2003 3 of 4 people found this review helpful i have owned this van for 4 years and havee replaced the tranny twice once at 66,000 and at 117,000 this is a piece of crap it costs me $2400 a year in trannys for a $34000 van Report Abuse

A work horse Money's worth , 03/16/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I ordered this beast from the dealership. I wanted it to work like an ox and drive like a kitten. That's what I got. This is one of the best trucks-I've ever owned. It will pull with a full trailer and a full load in the box. The tilt, cruise,p/w,pdl. and upgraded seats are real comfortable on long runs. I can't say enough good things about this truck. The key is good and faithful maintenance.This truck will swallow a load and keep on going. It looks and feels like a truck. Report Abuse

Love My 350 SD AJCOOL , 10/09/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful E350 Extended V-10 Loaded. Power windows, locks, curise and full carpet and insulation. Several Minor repairs since new. Starter selinode and recall work. Has full power equip. Lousey front-end other than tire and alignments this is the best work vechile I have ever owner. Has over 182,500 miles with no other repairs required thusfar. Report Abuse