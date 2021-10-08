  1. Home
2022 Dodge Durango SRT 392

MSRP range: $66,275
MSRP$67,870
Edmunds suggests you pay$69,708
What Should I Pay
2022 Dodge Durango video

NARRATOR: This is ferocious 710 horsepower 645 pound feet of torque in a '57 100 pound SUV. Seriously it is beastly, it is a monster. It is good for one thing and one thing only, [ENGINE REVS] Terrifying right. Does this Mr Hyde monster car have a sophisticated and sensible Dr. Jekyll inside, it's possible. But we are going to have to tire this creature out before we try to tame it. Do you like this video ? Do you want more like it. Hit subscribe. And if you would be interested in a cash offer for your car visit us at edmunds.com/sellmycar [MUSIC PLAYING] [CAR ENGINE REVS] I am going to say that the Dodge Hellcat is the most famous currently produced American engine. Feel free of to argue with me in the comments if you don't agree with me. But I just feel like even people who don't really know what it is 6.2 litre supercharged V8, that makes between 707 and 717 horsepower depending on which year and model you get there's also a 797 horsepower red-eye version. Even people who don't know that they know that it's something special, maybe something kind of violent. Certainly they know that a Hellcat is a performer. It's almost a joke. How many different cars you can get with the Hellcat engine. I mean there's charger's, challenger's, RAM T-Rex, Jeep Grand Cherokee Track hawk, and now the Dodge Durango. Fingers crossed for the Hellcat hybrid Pacifica that would be a ride. I mean you can understand what Dodge is doing here, with a product that is this hilarious and this popular, and let's be honest with changing environmental rules in the future, likely with a limited lifespan. Why wouldn't you get all the use out of it that you can. Hellcat all the things I'm not mad. We are at Irwindale Speedway to do some drag racing with the Durango, because this brute needs to be set free. But first let's take a look at some of the changes for 2021. The Durango got an exterior update for 2021 to make it look more like the Charger Wide body. So it's got a new front feature, a big scoop in the hood, LED headlamps and running lamps, and a rear spoiler in the back. It's not all for looks either. The chin splitter in the front balances out with the wing in the rear for better aerodynamics, and behind all the openings and grills is an updated engine oil cooler duct and passages for cold air induction. It kind of looks like a crouching Grizzly Bear doesn't it ? Let's go give it some exercise, before it eats somebody. [CAR ENGINE REVS] [THEME SONG] It's really busy here, I think people have been just dying to go racing. So super crowded a long wait to get through the lanes and then it was like go, go, go. [CAR ENGINE REVS] You wouldn't normally think of a big SUV as a drag racing champ. But Dodge knows it's way around a drag strip. With all wheel drive the Durango just up and goes. Dodge says the Durango can run 0 to 60 in 3.5 seconds and 1/4 mile time in 11 0.5. AUDIENCE: Got a Hellcat engine ? NARRATOR: How do you know, thank you. We raced on an eight mile track, and we were just kind of goofing around but we still ran a seven six which is sort of a high 11 second time. So not too far off the perfect time you'd get on a perfect track. Now in the original story of Dr. Jekyll and Mr Hyde Dr. Jekyll was nice on the outside. But he had an evil side and the Durango is kind of the opposite in that it looks and sounds evil and it certainly stomps the drag strip like a monster, but it has a cultured sensitive side. And to prove it we're going to take it on a day trip. [MUSIC PLAYING] [CAR ENGINE REVS] On the rare occasion when you're not giving in to the urge to floor this thing on straightaways, the Durango takes curves and winding roads with surprising grace for something so large and so loud. [CAR ENGINE REVS] This is because the suspension was redesigned for more comfort in the street setting and better handling, in the track setting. And I would say it delivers. [CAR ENGINE REVS] Steering is electric, so you can change the settings for more or less weighty feel, depending on what you like. And the brakes are really good in the Durango. Now this is something that we actually complained a little bit about in the Trackhawk, which is the other big Hellcat SUV. Just felt like when it came to stopping the thing, it was like Oh no is it going to. This is the same brake setup but because of the new suspension and the better weight distribution. It stops, right when you need it to. Now the Durango does remain beastly when it comes to fuel economy and price. If you're interested in the style and utility of the Hellcat Durango but you don't like that big price tag, look at some of the other trim levels. For example, the 392, still gives you a HEMI, and it costs a lot less. Neither of the HEMI's is going to give you a great fuel economy. But if that is the conversation that you want to have might need to shop for a different car. All I can say about that, is that there are a lot of trucks that get similar fuel mileage, and aren't nearly as fast or as fun. [MUSIC PLAYING] Remember how I said Dr. Jekyll was mean on the inside, not the Durango. It is soft, plush, and loving in here. Really like everywhere that you're going to touch this car is padded. Very safe feeling. And it's also very attractive, you know it's got swede stuff here on the dash, as well as this forged Carbon Fiber, that is not my favorite look it looks kind of like camo, but it is kind of cool like it's bragging rights I mean Lamborghini's uses it. It has this nice big center screen, and it uses Dodges Uconnect Infotainment system, which is one of my favorites. It's just always been very easy to use, and they have made it even better. Now you can customize the screen to have like shortcuts to whatever you use the most, like cooled seats, or the performance pages, or Apple CarPlayer, Android auto. And then you can still have your map up. So that keeps you from having to go through a bunch of menus to find what you're looking for. It's safer and it's quicker, also it looks cool. You got charging ports, you got a wireless pad, cup holders, lots of little cabbies here and there. It's useful I mean room in general is not a problem in a Durango I mean. The philosophy of making it easy to get to the controls doesn't just apply to climate and music. It applies to performance as well. There's SRT button right here it takes you straight to the dashboard where you can go through all the different modes. So track, sport, auto that's more for comfort, then there's a snow mode, and a tow mode. How many race cars have a tow mode ? There's also a custom mode, so you can set it to anything you like. So if you like the hard shifts and the steering and track what you want the suspension to be more comfortable, you can leave the suspension and street and put everything else in track. There's also a launch control button, one touch you can floret, take off, ready to go. It's very easy and it's very cool. The transmission is an eight speed automatic. But if you want to control that manually, you can do that too with paddle shifters. Personally I like to just leave it on track and let it do its thing. You know legally drag strips won't allow you to race with passengers in the car, and that's probably a good idea. But if they did, you could do it with six adults sitting in total comfort. [MUSIC PLAYING] Not only is the Durango a sweetheart inside, but it's also quite useful. Plenty of room behind the third row for groceries, obviously there's more with it down. And if you have all the seats down there's a massive 85.1 cubic feet, which is more than enough to carry everything you need for a picnic. Heck it's big enough that we could just have the picnic in the Durango. Would a monster take you on a picnic ? Never. If only I had a boat, I could have towed it and we could have had lunch on the water. The Durango is rated to tow an impressive 8,700 pounds, which is nearly 4,000 more than many popular three row competitors, like the KIA Telluride, the Volkswagen, Atlas, and the Toyota 4Runner. [MUSIC PLAYING] The Hellcat Durango is definitely a car with a split personality. But hey who doesn't relate to that sometimes, you're feeling rowdy, and other times you just have to get the job done. Sometimes you want a day in the sun other times a day at the track. If you're moving to a family sized SUV, after a lifetime of driving sporty cars, the Durango allows you to get the job done without giving up your personality. Even the rowdy side. If you like this video, hit like and subscribe for more. If you'd be interested in a cash offer for your car visit us at edmunds.com/sellmycar and let us know in the comments what you'd put a Hellcat engine in. [THEME SONG]

NOTE: This video is about the 2021 Dodge Durango, but since the 2022 Dodge Durango is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

FAQ

Is the Dodge Durango a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Durango both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.6 out of 10. You probably care about Dodge Durango fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Durango gets an EPA-estimated 15 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Durango has 17.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Dodge Durango. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Dodge Durango?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Dodge Durango:

  • Third-row seats standard
  • More standard safety features
  • Hellcat model has been discontinued
  • Part of the third Durango generation introduced for 2011
Learn more

Is the Dodge Durango reliable?

To determine whether the Dodge Durango is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Durango. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Durango's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Dodge Durango a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Dodge Durango is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2022 Durango and gave it a 7.6 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Durango is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Dodge Durango?

The least-expensive 2022 Dodge Durango is the 2022 Dodge Durango SRT 392 4dr SUV AWD (6.4L 8cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $66,275.

Other versions include:

  • SRT 392 4dr SUV AWD (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $66,275
Learn more

What are the different models of Dodge Durango?

If you're interested in the Dodge Durango, the next question is, which Durango model is right for you? Durango variants include SRT 392 4dr SUV AWD (6.4L 8cyl 8A). For a full list of Durango models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 Dodge Durango

2022 Dodge Durango SRT 392 Overview

The 2022 Dodge Durango SRT 392 is offered in the following styles: SRT 392 4dr SUV AWD (6.4L 8cyl 8A). The 2022 Dodge Durango SRT 392 comes with all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 8-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 Dodge Durango SRT 392 comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Dodge Durango SRT 392?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Dodge Durango SRT 392 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Durango SRT 392.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Dodge Durango SRT 392 and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Durango SRT 392 featuring deep dives into trim levels including SRT 392, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2022 Dodge Durango SRT 392 here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Dodge Durango SRT 392?

2022 Dodge Durango SRT 392 SRT 392 4dr SUV AWD (6.4L 8cyl 8A)

Which 2022 Dodge Durango SRT 392s are available in my area?

2022 Dodge Durango SRT 392 Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Dodge Durango SRT 392.

Can't find a new 2022 Dodge Durango Durango SRT 392 you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Dodge for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $14,911.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2022 Dodge Durango SRT 392 and all available trim types: SRT 392. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2022 Dodge Durango SRT 392 include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Dodge Durango SRT 392?

2022 Dodge Durango SRT 392 SRT 392 4dr SUV AWD (6.4L 8cyl 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (required)
15 compined MPG,
13 city MPG/19 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG15
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainall wheel drive
Displacement6.4 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase119.8 in.
Length200.8 in.
WidthN/A
Height72.1 in.
Curb Weight5378 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Dodge Durango?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

