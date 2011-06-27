2022 Dodge Durango SXT Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,475
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|21
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|21
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/26 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|24.6 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|467.4/639.6 mi.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Horsepower
|293 hp @ 6,400 rpm
|Torque
|260 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.0 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|6,200 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,400 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear folding headrests
|yes
|Packages
|Anodized Platinum Package
|+$995
|Quick Order Package 2BA
|yes
|Blacktop Package
|+$1,595
|In-Car Entertainment
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|Cargo floor mats
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Cargo Compartment Cover (Fleet)
|+$75
|Uconnect 5 Navigation w/10.1 Display (Fleet)
|+$995
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|fold flat passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|39.9 in.
|Front hip room
|57.0 in.
|Front leg room
|40.3 in.
|Front shoulder room
|58.5 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Rear head room
|39.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.7 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Mopar Black Tubular Side Steps
|+$650
|Mopar Chrome Tubular Side Steps
|+$725
|Power Sunroof
|+$1,295
|Trailer Tow Group IV
|+$1,195
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|18.5 degrees
|Angle of departure
|20.2 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|17.2 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4,750 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6,500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.1 in.
|Height
|72.1 in.
|Length
|200.8 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|85.1 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1,400 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|6,200 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|85.5 in.
|Wheel base
|119.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|265/60R18 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related 2022 Dodge Durango SXT info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford C-Max Energi
- Used Lexus LS 500 1998
- Used GMC Yukon 2014
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2008
- Used Toyota Land Cruiser 2002
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2001
- Used Audi A8 2011
- Used Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 2019
- Used Audi A3 2009
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Dodge Charger
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- 2022 Honda Civic
- Dodge Challenger 2021
- 2021 Tiguan
- 2021 Cadillac CT5
- Acura TLX 2021
- INFINITI Q50 2022
- 2021 Dodge Challenger
- 2021 Civic
Other models to consider
- 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2020 Impala
- 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2021 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2021 Chevrolet Traverse
- Chevrolet Trax 2022
- 2021 Chevrolet Suburban
- Chevrolet Equinox 2021
- 2022 Chevrolet Spark
- 2020 Equinox
Research Similar Vehicles
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2021
- 2021 Lamborghini Urus
- 2021 Mazda CX-5
- 2021 Toyota C-HR
- 2022 Acura MDX
- 2022 Lexus RX 350
- Hyundai Tucson 2022
- Subaru Forester 2021
- Honda Pilot 2022
- 2022 Kia Sorento
Latest updates on new cars
Other models
- Used Ram Cv-Tradesman in South Bend, IN
- Used Toyota Prius-C in Rialto, CA
- Used Ram 1500 in Roswell, GA
- Used Honda Element in Noblesville, IN
- Used Ford Focus in Deerfield Beach, FL
- Used Hyundai Santa-Fe-Xl in Warner Robins, GA
- Used Mercedes-Benz Gla-Class in Lakewood, CA
- Used BMW 5-Series-Gran-Turismo in Miami Gardens, FL
- Used Infiniti QX30 in Gresham, OR
- Used Chevrolet Silverado-1500-Ld in Bloomington, IL
- Used Subaru Tribeca in Lodi, CA
- Used Lincoln Nautilus in Gaithersburg, MD
- Used Subaru WRX in Pico Rivera, CA
- Used Dodge Charger in Yorba Linda, CA
- Used GMC Canyon in Milpitas, CA
- Used Rolls-Royce Phantom-Drophead-Coupe in Newport Beach, CA
- Used GMC Safari in Waukegan, IL
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan in Kenner, LA
- Used Kia Seltos in Rancho Cordova, CA
- Used Nissan Rogue-Select in Taylor, MI