Estimated values
2013 Dodge Durango SXT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,823
|$12,323
|$14,382
|Clean
|$9,364
|$11,753
|$13,716
|Average
|$8,447
|$10,612
|$12,384
|Rough
|$7,530
|$9,471
|$11,053
Estimated values
2013 Dodge Durango SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,707
|$13,206
|$15,264
|Clean
|$10,208
|$12,595
|$14,557
|Average
|$9,208
|$11,372
|$13,144
|Rough
|$8,208
|$10,150
|$11,731
Estimated values
2013 Dodge Durango Crew 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,098
|$15,125
|$17,617
|Clean
|$11,533
|$14,425
|$16,801
|Average
|$10,404
|$13,024
|$15,170
|Rough
|$9,274
|$11,624
|$13,539
Estimated values
2013 Dodge Durango Citadel 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,377
|$15,475
|$18,023
|Clean
|$11,800
|$14,758
|$17,189
|Average
|$10,644
|$13,326
|$15,520
|Rough
|$9,488
|$11,893
|$13,852
Estimated values
2013 Dodge Durango Crew 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,807
|$14,761
|$17,192
|Clean
|$11,256
|$14,077
|$16,397
|Average
|$10,153
|$12,711
|$14,805
|Rough
|$9,051
|$11,344
|$13,213
Estimated values
2013 Dodge Durango R/T 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,320
|$15,401
|$17,938
|Clean
|$11,744
|$14,688
|$17,108
|Average
|$10,594
|$13,262
|$15,447
|Rough
|$9,444
|$11,837
|$13,786
Estimated values
2013 Dodge Durango R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,764
|$15,957
|$18,585
|Clean
|$12,168
|$15,218
|$17,725
|Average
|$10,976
|$13,741
|$16,004
|Rough
|$9,784
|$12,264
|$14,284
Estimated values
2013 Dodge Durango Citadel 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,164
|$16,458
|$19,169
|Clean
|$12,550
|$15,696
|$18,281
|Average
|$11,320
|$14,173
|$16,507
|Rough
|$10,091
|$12,649
|$14,732