Used 2013 Dodge Durango SXT Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Durango
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)393.6/565.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
MOPAR Black/Chrome Appearance Groupyes
Blacktop Packageyes
MOPAR Chrome Appearance Groupyes
Uconnect/Leather Accents Groupyes
Quick Order Package 26Ayes
Trailer Tow Group IVyes
Popular Equipment Groupyes
Rallye Appearance Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
cargo netyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Three zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Uconnect 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAVyes
2nd Row Console w/Armrest and Storageyes
2nd Row Fold/Tumble Captain Chairsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Front leg room40.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room57.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room42.8 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room50.4 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear heater unityes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Bright Side Roof Railsyes
Power Sunroofyes
Measurements
Front track63.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity84.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4756 lbs.
Gross weight6500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Angle of approach16.3 degrees
Maximum payload1330 lbs.
Angle of departure21.4 degrees
Length199.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity6200 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height70.9 in.
EPA interior volume151.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base119.8 in.
Width75.8 in.
Rear track64.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Redline 2 Pearl Coat
  • Rugged Brown Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clear Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Dark Graystone/Medium Graystone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
P265/60R T tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
