Used 1991 Dodge Caravan for Sale Near Me

Cardinal Buick GMC - Belleville / Illinois

*ONE-OWNER*, *LOCAL TRADE*, *NON-SMOKER*, *THIRD ROW SEATS*, *CLEAN CARFAX*, Caravan SE, 4D Passenger Van, 2.4L 4-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 16V.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Dodge Caravan SE with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1D4GP25B95B201233

Stock: A3738B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020