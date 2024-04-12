Chevy Colorado vs. Ford Ranger vs. Toyota Tacoma: All New, But Which Is Best?

It's not often that the majority of competitive set is reborn all at once, but that's exactly what we have here. The Toyota Tacoma, Ford Ranger and Chevrolet Colorado are all-new, literally. Each has gotten a from-the-wheel-bolts-up redesign in the span of the last 12 months. So we did what Edmunds does best: We lined them up and compared them back to back ... to back.

These trucks are remarkably similar — they all use turbocharged four-cylinder engines, all have selectable four-wheel-drive systems, all have tons of tech packed in, and are within about 3 inches of each other in overall length. But that doesn't mean we don't have a clear winner. Which one is it going to be? You'll just have to watch and find out.