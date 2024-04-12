Skip to main content

Chevy Colorado vs. Ford Ranger vs. Toyota Tacoma: All New, But Which Is Best?

We gathered the newest entrants in the mid-size pick truck space for a big party. Who wins? Watch and find out.

Toyota Tacoma vs. Ford Ranger vs. Chevy Colorado midsize truck comparison
  • These three midsize pickups are allnew.
  • Their formulas also share a surprising amount.
  • So which is best? We put them in a three-way fight to find out.

It's not often that the majority of competitive set is reborn all at once, but that's exactly what we have here. The Toyota Tacoma, Ford Ranger and Chevrolet Colorado are all-new, literally. Each has gotten a from-the-wheel-bolts-up redesign in the span of the last 12 months. So we did what Edmunds does best: We lined them up and compared them back to back ... to back.

These trucks are remarkably similar — they all use turbocharged four-cylinder engines, all have selectable four-wheel-drive systems, all have tons of tech packed in, and are within about 3 inches of each other in overall length. But that doesn't mean we don't have a clear winner. Which one is it going to be? You'll just have to watch and find out.

Edmunds says

We've bought these three trucks, so there will be more comparisons between them to come. Stay tuned.

Nick Yekikianby

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

