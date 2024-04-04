The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST First Edition was first announced way back in January 2022 at CES. Deliveries of the fully loaded version of the electric pickup finally begin in the first half of 2024, after facing previous delays. The wait may be worthwhile because Chevy has intriguing tweaks to the earlier specifications. The pickup costs less and has more range than expected.

The 2024 Silverado EV RST First Edition now starts at $96,395 after a $1,895 destination charge, which Chevy says is still subject to change. The automaker initially priced this range-topping trim at $105,000 before delivery fees.

The revised pricing also makes the RST First Edition’s cost more competitive against the ultimate 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum, which has an MSRP of $92,090.

Chevy now estimates the RST First Edition has a maximum 440-mile range between charges, which is a 10% improvement over the original 400-mile claim. The existing fleet-oriented WT (Work Truck) trims are available in 393-mile and 450-mile range variants.

The revision also gives the high-end Silverado EV a selling point over the F-150 Lightning Platinum with an EPA-estimated 300-mile range. However, our Edmunds EV Range Test showed the truck going 332 miles in the real world.

Chevy loads the RST First Edition with technology and amenities. It gets the towing-capable Super Cruise system that allows for hands-free hauling on over 200,000 miles of roads in the United States and Canada. Inside, there’s an 11-inch-diagonal digital instrument cluster, a 17-inch-diagonal infotainment screen, and a head-up display with a 14-inch field of view.

The RST First Edition’s powertrain consists of an electric motor at each axle, churning out a total of 754 horsepower and more than 785 lb-ft of torque. This is enough power for the truck to reach 60 miles per hour in less than 4.5 seconds, according to Chevy’s estimates. The pickup also comes with four-wheel steering and an adaptive air suspension.