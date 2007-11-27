Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic for Sale Near Me

  • 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT3 in White
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT3

    183,830 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,000

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT1 in White
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT1

    183,300 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,000

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic Work Truck in White
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic Work Truck

    79,263 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Government Use

    $13,500

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT2

    117,003 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $22,800

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT1 in Black
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT1

    185,767 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,990

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT3 in White
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT3

    284,718 miles

    $16,995

    Details

07'3500-Crewcab 4WD 3LT dually diesel
HardworkinGC,11/27/2007
This truck rocks! I drive hard & fast and this baby rides like a limo. If the govenor did't kick in at 98mph +/- this truck would run about 140 top end easy. It will spin the dual tires, and goes from 60mph to 95mph instantly and smooth as glass.I'm a Contractor with 10 different chevy trucks and this one is wow. My wife even loves it after she refused to ride in it because of size. She even drives it occasionaly. The torque is phenomenal & Chevy really got this package right. The GMC must be really something too.I have a 68' Vette and this truck is as fun to drive, even slow. We have hauled up to 4.5 tons on a trailer so far and it was like butter at 80 mph. Comfy leather.
