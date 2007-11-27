Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic for Sale Near Me
6 listings
- 183,830 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$23,000
- 183,300 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,000
- 79,263 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Government Use
$13,500
- 117,003 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$22,800
- 185,767 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,990
- 284,718 miles
$16,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Showing 1 - 6 out of 6 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic
Overall Consumer Rating4.73 Reviews
HardworkinGC,11/27/2007
This truck rocks! I drive hard & fast and this baby rides like a limo. If the govenor did't kick in at 98mph +/- this truck would run about 140 top end easy. It will spin the dual tires, and goes from 60mph to 95mph instantly and smooth as glass.I'm a Contractor with 10 different chevy trucks and this one is wow. My wife even loves it after she refused to ride in it because of size. She even drives it occasionaly. The torque is phenomenal & Chevy really got this package right. The GMC must be really something too.I have a 68' Vette and this truck is as fun to drive, even slow. We have hauled up to 4.5 tons on a trailer so far and it was like butter at 80 mph. Comfy leather.