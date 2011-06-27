  1. Home
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,033$6,651$8,007
Clean$3,621$5,969$7,199
Average$2,795$4,605$5,581
Rough$1,969$3,242$3,964
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab LS 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,682$7,389$8,787
Clean$4,203$6,631$7,900
Average$3,245$5,117$6,125
Rough$2,286$3,602$4,350
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,138$8,338$9,994
Clean$4,612$7,483$8,985
Average$3,560$5,774$6,966
Rough$2,508$4,064$4,947
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,806$6,265$7,538
Clean$3,416$5,623$6,777
Average$2,637$4,338$5,254
Rough$1,858$3,054$3,732
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,939$7,425$8,706
Clean$4,433$6,664$7,827
Average$3,422$5,141$6,068
Rough$2,411$3,619$4,310
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,503$7,081$8,413
Clean$4,042$6,355$7,564
Average$3,120$4,903$5,864
Rough$2,198$3,451$4,165
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,014$9,567$11,405
Clean$5,399$8,587$10,253
Average$4,167$6,625$7,949
Rough$2,936$4,664$5,646
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,911$7,389$8,665
Clean$4,408$6,631$7,789
Average$3,403$5,117$6,039
Rough$2,398$3,602$4,289
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab LT 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,620$7,591$9,130
Clean$4,147$6,813$8,208
Average$3,201$5,257$6,364
Rough$2,255$3,700$4,520
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,981$9,436$11,222
Clean$5,368$8,468$10,088
Average$4,144$6,534$7,822
Rough$2,920$4,599$5,555
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,997$6,333$7,541
Clean$3,588$5,684$6,779
Average$2,770$4,386$5,256
Rough$1,951$3,087$3,733
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab LS 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,237$6,651$7,898
Clean$3,803$5,969$7,100
Average$2,936$4,605$5,505
Rough$2,068$3,242$3,910
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab LT 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,947$10,961$13,035
Clean$6,236$9,837$11,718
Average$4,814$7,590$9,085
Rough$3,391$5,343$6,453
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,251$6,908$8,285
Clean$3,816$6,200$7,448
Average$2,946$4,784$5,775
Rough$2,075$3,367$4,101
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,433 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,664 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 3500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,433 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,664 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 3500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,433 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,664 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 3500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 ranges from $2,411 to $8,706, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.