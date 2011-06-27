Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,033
|$6,651
|$8,007
|Clean
|$3,621
|$5,969
|$7,199
|Average
|$2,795
|$4,605
|$5,581
|Rough
|$1,969
|$3,242
|$3,964
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab LS 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,682
|$7,389
|$8,787
|Clean
|$4,203
|$6,631
|$7,900
|Average
|$3,245
|$5,117
|$6,125
|Rough
|$2,286
|$3,602
|$4,350
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,138
|$8,338
|$9,994
|Clean
|$4,612
|$7,483
|$8,985
|Average
|$3,560
|$5,774
|$6,966
|Rough
|$2,508
|$4,064
|$4,947
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,806
|$6,265
|$7,538
|Clean
|$3,416
|$5,623
|$6,777
|Average
|$2,637
|$4,338
|$5,254
|Rough
|$1,858
|$3,054
|$3,732
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,939
|$7,425
|$8,706
|Clean
|$4,433
|$6,664
|$7,827
|Average
|$3,422
|$5,141
|$6,068
|Rough
|$2,411
|$3,619
|$4,310
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,503
|$7,081
|$8,413
|Clean
|$4,042
|$6,355
|$7,564
|Average
|$3,120
|$4,903
|$5,864
|Rough
|$2,198
|$3,451
|$4,165
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,014
|$9,567
|$11,405
|Clean
|$5,399
|$8,587
|$10,253
|Average
|$4,167
|$6,625
|$7,949
|Rough
|$2,936
|$4,664
|$5,646
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,911
|$7,389
|$8,665
|Clean
|$4,408
|$6,631
|$7,789
|Average
|$3,403
|$5,117
|$6,039
|Rough
|$2,398
|$3,602
|$4,289
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab LT 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,620
|$7,591
|$9,130
|Clean
|$4,147
|$6,813
|$8,208
|Average
|$3,201
|$5,257
|$6,364
|Rough
|$2,255
|$3,700
|$4,520
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,981
|$9,436
|$11,222
|Clean
|$5,368
|$8,468
|$10,088
|Average
|$4,144
|$6,534
|$7,822
|Rough
|$2,920
|$4,599
|$5,555
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,997
|$6,333
|$7,541
|Clean
|$3,588
|$5,684
|$6,779
|Average
|$2,770
|$4,386
|$5,256
|Rough
|$1,951
|$3,087
|$3,733
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab LS 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,237
|$6,651
|$7,898
|Clean
|$3,803
|$5,969
|$7,100
|Average
|$2,936
|$4,605
|$5,505
|Rough
|$2,068
|$3,242
|$3,910
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab LT 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,947
|$10,961
|$13,035
|Clean
|$6,236
|$9,837
|$11,718
|Average
|$4,814
|$7,590
|$9,085
|Rough
|$3,391
|$5,343
|$6,453
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,251
|$6,908
|$8,285
|Clean
|$3,816
|$6,200
|$7,448
|Average
|$2,946
|$4,784
|$5,775
|Rough
|$2,075
|$3,367
|$4,101