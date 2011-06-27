Used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Consumer Reviews
Sad to part with old friend
It is now time to trade in the Duramax/Chevy. I have not pulled a trailor in the last 18 months so I am getting something smaller (Suburban). I have over 230,000 miles on it, averaged 17 mpg, pulled trailers from TX to 36 states. It brokedown twice. The alternator went out at 200K+ and a wire rubbed in two shorting out the electrical system at 180k+. The injectors were replaced under warranty and that was it, other than routine wear items, brakes, belts, hoses, ball joints. Do not need a truck like this any more but have kept it for 18 months because it is such a good one.
DuraMax
I tow a 18,000 lb trailer to all the Nascar events and love this truck. I originally drove Fords, but after looking at the numbers and talking to another DuraMax owner (who also had a Powerstroke and swithed to Chevy), I order the DuraMax and leave Fords and Dodge in the dust!
Good truck
I have had all three brands of trucks. This one hauls and rides the best. As far as reliability, I have been more than pleased. GM hit the right cue when putting this truck together. Duramax/Allison, best combination. I tow a 44 ft trailer @ 26000lbs and get 10-11.5 mpg. I will be hard pressed to go back to a different brand. Great work GM!
3500 DURAMAX DIESEL dually 4x4
after having Dodge diesel for couple years, this new Chevy truck has huge power when used to tow boat or move building materials, but is very friendly inside with a lot of every day features to make anybody happy.
A lot of truck for the money
Duramax diesel is worth the option price!
